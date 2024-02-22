Re:NewCell AB : Renewcell Reschedules Publication of Its Year-End Report 2023 to 29 February 2024

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) ("Renewcell") today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to reschedule the publication of its year-end report 2023 to 29 February 2024.

On 12 February 2024, Renewcell announced the rescheduling of its year-end report 2023 to 23 February 2024 in order to continue the strategic review that was announced on 20 November 2023. Renewcell has now decided to reschedule the publication of its year-end report 2023 to 29 February 2024 to continue the strategic review which remains ongoing with highest priority in order to secure the necessary funding for Renewcell's operations.

Contacts

Magnus Håkansson

acting CEO

magnus.hakansson@renewcell.com

+46 76 887 20 02



Peter Schulz

acting CFO

investors@renewcell.com

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.



Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser.

