Datasite®, a leading SaaS platform used by enterprises globally to execute complex, strategic projects, today announced that it has acquired Sherpany®, a Zurich-based board reporting and meeting management software provider. Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed and the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024, subject to closing conditions.

"Datasite is committed to delivering products that enable professionals to execute complex, strategic projects," said Rusty Wiley, President Chief Executive Officer of Datasite. "The acquisition of Sherpany extends our product suite with advanced functionality that facilitates board collaboration and meeting management, further enhancing organizational productivity. We look forward to integrating these capabilities into the Datasite platform, adding significant value for our customers."

Founded in 2011 and with offices across Europe, Sherpany's software allows professionals to increase productivity by streamlining both board and general meeting preparation, execution and archiving. Sherpany will run as a strategic business unit within Datasite and will function as a standalone entity, supported by Datasite's ongoing investment.

"Creating a world where every meeting counts has been Sherpany's mission from the very start," said Tobias Häckermann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sherpany. "Datasite and Sherpany have a shared passion for leveraging technology to streamline business processes and boost organizational productivity. We are excited to further expand the scope and reach of our board collaboration and meeting management solutions with Datasite."

"After more than ten years of leadership, my fellow shareholders and I are excited to pass along and entrust Sherpany to new owners, enabling this great company and its great team to continue building a leading global market player," said Nicole Herzog, Chairwoman of Sherpany.

Datasite is being advised by Torch Partners, KPMG LPP and Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP. Sherpany is being advised by Macquarie Capital and Kellerhals Carrard Zürich KlG.

About Datasite

Datasite is a leading SaaS platform that is used by enterprises globally to execute complex, strategic projects. Datasite's innovative products drive workflow automation and efficiencies, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com

About Sherpany

Sherpany is a leading SaaS provider of board reporting and meeting management solutions that streamline the entire meeting process to enhance productivity and company performance. For more information, visit www.sherpany.com

