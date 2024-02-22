CNH Industrial: CNH Invests in Ecofriendly Bale Storage Innovator Nature's Net Wrap

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / CNH, through their investment arm CNH Ventures, is supporting the scientific development of the first viable compostable net wrap for bales in agriculture. The company's investment in the Canadian start-up, Nature's Net Wrap, aims to accelerate their mission to eliminate waste from the process of collecting and storing crops.

Shifting to compostable net wraps has the potential to significantly benefit farmers. It reduces landfill use, haulage and disposal costs. It also eliminates soil contamination, improves animal safety, and reduces the risk of water contamination, resulting in a reduction of approximately 2.5 million tons of plastic waste per year.

High growth in this market is propelled by the general demand for chemical and plastic-free solutions. Initial product launch is expected in 2024.

This latest investment furthers CNH's commitment to sustainably advance the work of farmers everywhere.

