Tortoise Announces Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Tortoise today announced that CropEnergies AG (Xetra:CE2 GY) will be removed from the Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization IndexSM (RCYCL) and the Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITSSM Index (RECYCLE), as a result of the approved acquisition by Suedzucker AG. Due to the acquisition, CE2 GY was removed from both indices at market open on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

As per index methodology, special rebalancing is not required for either of the indices and the deleted constituent's weight will be distributed pro-rata to remaining index constituents.

About Tortoise Index Solutions

Tortoise's actively researched indices are intended to fill a void in the essential asset universe and provide a platform for passively managed exchange-traded products that span energy and sustainable infrastructure. Tortoise offers passively managed products based on actively researched indices, and provides access to a range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. The Index includes an assessment of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of TIS Advisors and is calculated by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG ("Solactive") in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. Tortoise makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

