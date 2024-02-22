Anzeige
Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI to Present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference March 17-19, 2024, in Dana Point, California

The event will mark MSAI's first investor-facing event as a public entity

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI), a pioneer in AI-powered industrial predictive maintenance and process control solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference March 17-19, 2024, at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Steve Winch, President, Peter Baird, Chief Financial Officer, and Jeff Guida, Chief Innovation Officer, will be presenting to investors, highlighting the Company's recent commercial breakthroughs, technology upgrades, and the overarching growth strategy.

This year's ROTH conference will consist of one-on-one/small group meetings, analyst selected fireside chats, thematic and industry panels, by executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services and Insurance.

For more information on the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MultiSensor AI, please contact your ROTH representative or visit Roth Conference.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI provides turnkey predictive maintenance and process control solutions, which combine cutting edge imaging and sensing technologies with AI-powered enterprise software. Powered by AWS, MSAI's software leverages a continuous stream of data from thermal imaging, visible imaging, acoustic imaging, vibration sensing, and laser sensing devices to provide comprehensive, real-time condition monitoring for a customer's critical assets, processes, and manufactured outputs. This full-stack solution measures heat, vision, vibration, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain predictive insights to efficiently and proactively manage their asset reliability and manufacturing processes. MSAI's cloud and edge solutions are deployed by organizations to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including distribution & logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas.

For more information, please visit https://www.multisensorai.com

Media Contact:
MultiSensor AI
Andrew Klobucar
Director of Marketing
andrew.klobucar@multisensorai.com

Investor Contact:
Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Griffin Morris
MSAI@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
