Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - As Kids 'R' Kids celebrates 39 years in business and a rise to nearly 170 locations, President and CEO David Vinson credits multiple factors including the company's STEAM AHEAD and BRAIN WAVES programs for helping to spur its continuing growth.

"Kids 'R' Kids is our opportunity to support our industry's needs with a strong and structured educational program," he says. "We believe the work we do is essential."

The Kids 'R' Kids STEAM AHEAD program incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math into children's daily learning, through play. This curriculum uses fun activities to foster problem solving and critical thinking skills, and to inspire kids at every age to become lifelong learners.

Likewise, the BRAIN WAVES curriculum stimulates children at ages 1-5 to stimulate brain development through interesting and challenging learning activities that help to form the neural pathways for language, cognitive, social/emotional and physical development. The Learning Academies provide BRAIN WAVES activities every day, with an emphasis on one of the brain's four lobes on their own. For older preschool children, the academies also offer a Brain Waves Station for children to visit and to select and perform focused activities on their own.

As the nation's priority on early education rises, Kids 'R' Kids looks forward to continued development and expansion of its 170 locations in 2024 and beyond.

Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies is also proud to report that Research company 1851Franchise has acknowledged Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies as one of 10 Emerging U.S. companies leading out in the early education/childcare industry that now accounts for more than $60 billion per year.

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies focus on providing secure, nurturing, and educational environments for children 6 weeks - 12 years. Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned and operated organization that ranks in the top three nationwide for franchised early childhood education centers. Parents can learn more about Kids 'R' Kids Learning academy by visiting www.KidsrKids.com If you are interested in owning your own business and making a difference in your community, find more information by going to www.kidsrkidsfranchise.com.

