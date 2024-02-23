Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2024 | 05:26
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Retracts News Release Announcing ZimtuADVANTAGE Agreement with NevGold

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Zimtu") (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) wishes to retract its news release dated February 21, 2024 announcing that Zimtu would provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program to NevGold for a period of one year. The news release was issued in error.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
