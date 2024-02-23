Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Retracts News Release Announcing ZimtuADVANTAGE Agreement with NevGold

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Zimtu") (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) wishes to retract its news release dated February 21, 2024 announcing that Zimtu would provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program to NevGold for a period of one year. The news release was issued in error.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

