Freitag, 23.02.2024
Ist das das Einstiegssignal vor der erneuten Rallye?
Dow Jones News
23.02.2024 | 07:31
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABB Ltd: Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024

DJ ABB Ltd: Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024 

ABB Ltd: Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024 
zurich, switzerland, February 23, 2024 
Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024 
 
ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, 
at 10:00 a.m. The invitation can be found attached and at go.abb/agm. The Annual General Meeting 2024 will be held at 
Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich, Switzerland, and will also be broadcast at go.abb/agm. 
Registration and admission cards 
Shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote on March 13, 2024, 3:00 p.m. (CET), are entitled to 
participate in the Annual General Meeting. These shareholders will receive their admission cards (by mail) on request, 
either using the reply form enclosed to the invitation or electronically (e-voting). The reply form or a corresponding 
notification must reach the Company not later than March 15, 2024 (by mail or e-voting). Reply forms or notifications 
arriving after that date will not be taken into consideration. 
Proxy/Voting 
If you cannot attend our Annual General Meeting in person, you may be represented by proxy. 
Electronic authorizations/voting and instructions to the independent proxy (e-voting) 
Shareholders may use the shareholder platform at www.gvote.ch to either request an admission card or issue voting 
instructions to the independent proxy. 
The requisite login details are enclosed in the reply form. Shareholders may vote electronically, or change any 
instructions they may have communicated electronically, up to but no later than 11:59 p.m. (CET) on March 15, 2024. For 
further information as well as instructions on how to register and vote electronically, please refer to go.abb/agm. 
Agenda 
1. Approval of the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 
2023 
2. Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2023 
3. Consultative vote on the Sustainability Report 2023 
4. Discharge of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management 
5. Appropriation of earnings 
6. Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee 
   6.1 Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of 
office, i. e. from the Annual General Meeting 2024 to the Annual General Meeting 2025 
   6.2 Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Executive Committee for the following 
financial year, i. e. 2025 
7. Elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors 
8. Elections to the Compensation Committee 
9. Election of the independent proxy 
10. Election of the auditors 
 
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and re-source-efficient 
future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, 
moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed 
to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com 
- 
For more information please contact: 
Media Relations          Investor Relations          ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11      Phone: +41 43 317 71 11       Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich 
                                    Switzerland

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: Press Release (PDF) 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 1843459

ABB Ltd / 62 Notice to general meeting Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1843459 2024-02-23 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1843459&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2024 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
