The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.02.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.02.2024
Aktien
1 CA28655A1066 Eli Lilly and Company CDR
2 KYG5346G1257 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.
3 CA6974331002 Palo Alto Networks Inc. CDR
4 CA02074D3067 Alpha Copper Corp.
5 CA08783B3092 BevCanna Enterprises Inc
6 US09057N4097 Bio-Path Holdings Inc.
7 CA42704B2057 Herbal Dispatch Inc.
8 CA4826272052 K9 Gold Corp.
9 US8964385046 Trinity Biotech PLC ADR
Anleihen
1 US04636NAM56 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
2 US17275RBV33 Cisco Systems Inc.
3 FR001400O9D2 Crédit Agricole S.A.
4 US404119CU12 HCA Inc.
5 US500769KD52 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
6 LU2773894873 Luxemburg, Großherzogtum
7 USU8936PBB86 Transdigm Inc.
8 USU8936PBC69 Transdigm Inc.
9 US17275RBT86 Cisco Systems Inc.
10 US17275RBU59 Cisco Systems Inc.
11 US96122QAC78 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.
12 US04636NAK90 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
13 US04636NAN30 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
14 US17275RBR21 Cisco Systems Inc.
15 US17275RBQ48 Cisco Systems Inc.
16 US17275RBP64 Cisco Systems Inc.
17 DE000DW6ABL0 DZ BANK AG
18 XS2757986224 Athene Global Funding
19 US17275RBS04 Cisco Systems Inc.
20 FR001400OCT6 Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH
21 XS2773789065 Epiroc AB
22 US373334KW08 Georgia Power Co.
23 US373334KV25 Georgia Power Co.
24 DE000A351256 Hamburger Sparkasse AG
25 US404119CT49 HCA Inc.
26 AT0000A3AWD2 HYPO TIROL BANK AG
27 US60687YDE68 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
28 US60687YDD85 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
29 DE000NLB4Z66 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
30 PTNOBFOM0009 Novo Banco S.A.
31 US96122QAB95 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.
32 DE000A161RX6 Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt
33 XS2770467848 ORIX Corp.
34 US04636NAL73 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
35 US404119CV94 HCA Inc.
36 US404119CW77 HCA Inc.
37 DE000HLB54Z9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
38 DE000HLB43T5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
39 DE000HLB54U0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
40 DE000HLB54T2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
41 DE000HLB54W6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
42 DE000A1PG2B3 Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf
43 IE00BF2FNH52 Invesco US Treasury Bond 1-3 Year UCITS ETF
44 IE00BF2FNR50 Invesco US Treasury Bond 3-7 Year UCITS ETF
45 IE00BF2FN752 Invesco US Treasury Bond 7-10 Year UCITS ETF
46 IE000GE4QIR1 Invesco US Treasury Bond 10+ Year UCITS ETF
47 IE00093SKUY4 iShares US Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF
49 IE000EEJLWG1 iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UCITS ETF
50 IE00075IVKF9 Sprott Junior Uranium Miners UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.02.2024
Aktien
1 CA28655A1066 Eli Lilly and Company CDR
2 KYG5346G1257 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.
3 CA6974331002 Palo Alto Networks Inc. CDR
4 CA02074D3067 Alpha Copper Corp.
5 CA08783B3092 BevCanna Enterprises Inc
6 US09057N4097 Bio-Path Holdings Inc.
7 CA42704B2057 Herbal Dispatch Inc.
8 CA4826272052 K9 Gold Corp.
9 US8964385046 Trinity Biotech PLC ADR
Anleihen
1 US04636NAM56 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
2 US17275RBV33 Cisco Systems Inc.
3 FR001400O9D2 Crédit Agricole S.A.
4 US404119CU12 HCA Inc.
5 US500769KD52 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
6 LU2773894873 Luxemburg, Großherzogtum
7 USU8936PBB86 Transdigm Inc.
8 USU8936PBC69 Transdigm Inc.
9 US17275RBT86 Cisco Systems Inc.
10 US17275RBU59 Cisco Systems Inc.
11 US96122QAC78 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.
12 US04636NAK90 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
13 US04636NAN30 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
14 US17275RBR21 Cisco Systems Inc.
15 US17275RBQ48 Cisco Systems Inc.
16 US17275RBP64 Cisco Systems Inc.
17 DE000DW6ABL0 DZ BANK AG
18 XS2757986224 Athene Global Funding
19 US17275RBS04 Cisco Systems Inc.
20 FR001400OCT6 Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH
21 XS2773789065 Epiroc AB
22 US373334KW08 Georgia Power Co.
23 US373334KV25 Georgia Power Co.
24 DE000A351256 Hamburger Sparkasse AG
25 US404119CT49 HCA Inc.
26 AT0000A3AWD2 HYPO TIROL BANK AG
27 US60687YDE68 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
28 US60687YDD85 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
29 DE000NLB4Z66 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
30 PTNOBFOM0009 Novo Banco S.A.
31 US96122QAB95 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.
32 DE000A161RX6 Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt
33 XS2770467848 ORIX Corp.
34 US04636NAL73 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
35 US404119CV94 HCA Inc.
36 US404119CW77 HCA Inc.
37 DE000HLB54Z9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
38 DE000HLB43T5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
39 DE000HLB54U0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
40 DE000HLB54T2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
41 DE000HLB54W6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
42 DE000A1PG2B3 Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf
43 IE00BF2FNH52 Invesco US Treasury Bond 1-3 Year UCITS ETF
44 IE00BF2FNR50 Invesco US Treasury Bond 3-7 Year UCITS ETF
45 IE00BF2FN752 Invesco US Treasury Bond 7-10 Year UCITS ETF
46 IE000GE4QIR1 Invesco US Treasury Bond 10+ Year UCITS ETF
47 IE00093SKUY4 iShares US Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF
49 IE000EEJLWG1 iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UCITS ETF
50 IE00075IVKF9 Sprott Junior Uranium Miners UCITS ETF