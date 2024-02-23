The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 23.02.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 23.02.2024Aktien1 CA28655A1066 Eli Lilly and Company CDR2 KYG5346G1257 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.3 CA6974331002 Palo Alto Networks Inc. CDR4 CA02074D3067 Alpha Copper Corp.5 CA08783B3092 BevCanna Enterprises Inc6 US09057N4097 Bio-Path Holdings Inc.7 CA42704B2057 Herbal Dispatch Inc.8 CA4826272052 K9 Gold Corp.9 US8964385046 Trinity Biotech PLC ADRAnleihen1 US04636NAM56 AstraZeneca Finance LLC2 US17275RBV33 Cisco Systems Inc.3 FR001400O9D2 Crédit Agricole S.A.4 US404119CU12 HCA Inc.5 US500769KD52 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau6 LU2773894873 Luxemburg, Großherzogtum7 USU8936PBB86 Transdigm Inc.8 USU8936PBC69 Transdigm Inc.9 US17275RBT86 Cisco Systems Inc.10 US17275RBU59 Cisco Systems Inc.11 US96122QAC78 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.12 US04636NAK90 AstraZeneca Finance LLC13 US04636NAN30 AstraZeneca Finance LLC14 US17275RBR21 Cisco Systems Inc.15 US17275RBQ48 Cisco Systems Inc.16 US17275RBP64 Cisco Systems Inc.17 DE000DW6ABL0 DZ BANK AG18 XS2757986224 Athene Global Funding19 US17275RBS04 Cisco Systems Inc.20 FR001400OCT6 Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH21 XS2773789065 Epiroc AB22 US373334KW08 Georgia Power Co.23 US373334KV25 Georgia Power Co.24 DE000A351256 Hamburger Sparkasse AG25 US404119CT49 HCA Inc.26 AT0000A3AWD2 HYPO TIROL BANK AG27 US60687YDE68 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.28 US60687YDD85 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.29 DE000NLB4Z66 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-30 PTNOBFOM0009 Novo Banco S.A.31 US96122QAB95 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.32 DE000A161RX6 Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt33 XS2770467848 ORIX Corp.34 US04636NAL73 AstraZeneca Finance LLC35 US404119CV94 HCA Inc.36 US404119CW77 HCA Inc.37 DE000HLB54Z9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale38 DE000HLB43T5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale39 DE000HLB54U0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale40 DE000HLB54T2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale41 DE000HLB54W6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale42 DE000A1PG2B3 Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf43 IE00BF2FNH52 Invesco US Treasury Bond 1-3 Year UCITS ETF44 IE00BF2FNR50 Invesco US Treasury Bond 3-7 Year UCITS ETF45 IE00BF2FN752 Invesco US Treasury Bond 7-10 Year UCITS ETF46 IE000GE4QIR1 Invesco US Treasury Bond 10+ Year UCITS ETF47 IE00093SKUY4 iShares US Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF49 IE000EEJLWG1 iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UCITS ETF50 IE00075IVKF9 Sprott Junior Uranium Miners UCITS ETF