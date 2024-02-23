Brite Solar, a Greek specialty module manufacturer targeting the agrivoltaics greenhouse and PV canopy segments, is building a 150 MW production line. Marketing its modules to farming cooperatives, integrators and installers since the end of 2022, Brite solar has pilot installations in North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe. In January it announced raising $9. 26 million in venture capital. Greece-based specialty solar module manufacturer Brite Solar has developed bifacial photovoltaic panels for applications in agrivoltaic greenhouses and canopies. The modules are based on novel glass coating ...

