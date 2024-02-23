In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. Solar cell FOB China prices have stayed unchanged, with not much real trading taking place as price negotiations for orders delivered in March are still ongoing. Mono PERC M10 and G12 cell prices trended flat at $0. 0482 per W and $0. 0473/W, respectively, while TOPCon M10 cell prices remained constant at $0. 0584/W week to week. According to a market participant, neither the supply nor the demand for cells has changed significantly as of right now. What ...

