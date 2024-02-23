Van Lanschot Kempen NV publishes notice for its Additional Tier 1 holders

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 23 February 2024

Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes a notice to holders of the € 100,000,000 Additional Tier 1 notes with ISIN: XS2746119952.

Van Lanschot Kempen entered into a supplementary agency agreement with its agent to correct an manifest error. The full notice is attached and is available in the debt investor library on our website: Debt Investors library.

