Freitag, 23.02.2024
Ist das das Einstiegssignal vor der erneuten Rallye?
WKN: 923948 | ISIN: NL0000302636 | Ticker-Symbol: VA3
Tradegate
23.02.24
08:00 Uhr
28,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
23.02.2024 | 08:10
Van Lanschot Kempen NV publishes notice for its Additional Tier 1 holders

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 23 February 2024

Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes a notice to holders of the € 100,000,000 Additional Tier 1 notes with ISIN: XS2746119952.

Van Lanschot Kempen entered into a supplementary agency agreement with its agent to correct an manifest error. The full notice is attached and is available in the debt investor library on our website: Debt Investors library.

Media Relations
Maud van Gaal
T +31 20 354 45 85 mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations
Judith van Tol
T +31 20 354 45 90 investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen NV
Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through its long-term focus, it creates positive financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and targets on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements and targets are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen's management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and targets do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements and targets.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements and targets in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

In relation to the securities a base prospectus has been drawn up and approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen_press release_AT1 bondholder notice (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74870f54-668c-4838-a6a3-249775640631)

