A Turkish research team has tested a hemispherical shell-shaped organic active layer for photovoltaic applications. The group found the shape maximizes light absorption and angular coverage when compared to flat-structured cells, suggesting the structure would be beneficial for applications requiring flexible light capture such as wearable electronics. Researchers from the Abdullah Gül University in Turkey have developed a hemispherical shell shape for the structure of organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells. They conducted a three-dimensional finite element analysis to assess how light interacts with ...

