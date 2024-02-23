The 18th edition of the EnergySage Marketplace Report indicates that the US residential solar segment faces persistent inflation, the California NEM 3. 0, and rising loan fees, but prices have fallen and consumer interest in storage is strong. From pv magazine USA The 18th edition of the EnergySage Intel: Solar & Storage Marketplace Report looks at pricing trends, equipment preferences, financing terms, and consumer interest. EnergySage, an online comparison-shopping marketplace for solar, provides solar quotes from local, vetted solar companies in 41 states and Washington, DC. The marketplace ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...