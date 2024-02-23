Shoals Technologies Group, an electrical balance-of-systems (EBOS) specialist for the solar industry, says it will move its US manufacturing and distribution center to a new, larger facility. From pv magazine USA Shoals Technologies Group was joined by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and other officials this week to announce an expansion of its manufacturing operations in Portland, Tennessee. Shoals said it will invest $80 million to move its Tennessee operations to a new, larger location. It is expected to add 550 new jobs at the facility, bringing total employment in the region to approximately ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...