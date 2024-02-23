A comparison between monofacial and bifacial PV systems in Ghana showed how changes in system parameters can affect the bifacial gains. The researchers found that changing the albedo of a land-based system can increase the bifacial gain from 5. 25% to 14. 5%. Scientists from Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Bui Power Authority, and the Norwegian University of Life Sciences have assessed the performance of existing and simulated monofacial land-based and floating solar installations in Ghana and compared them with the energy yield of simulated bifacial systems of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...