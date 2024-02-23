PepsiCo: Lay's Partners with Football Icons David Beckham and Thierry Henry to Surprise 75,000 Fans in Epic Return of 'No Lay's, No Game'

The 'No Lay's, No Game' platform is back with an in-stadium "Crisp Cam" stunt you have to see to believe, new "Lay's Detector" technology, and much more - rewarding fans who are game-day-ready with Lay's

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have Lay's? Well, this seemingly simple question could lead to unexpected rewards, at unexpected moments, and sometimes by unexpected people. Lay's, the world's number one chip brand and official snack partner of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), has launched No Lay's, No Game 2024, rewarding fans who are game day ready with Lay's throughout the tournament. Through an ambitious "Crisp Cam" stunt featuring football superstars David Beckham and Thierry Henry, as well as an immersive digital experience with the Lay's Detector, Lay's is delivering joy to football fans around the globe who watch the beautiful game with Lay's in hand.

"We've heard from football fans from all over the world and they tell us the same thing: whether watching with a group of friends or at home solo, the experience is always better when sharing a bag of Lay's," said Ciara Dilley, vice president of marketing, Global Foods Group at PepsiCo. "This year, No Lay's, No Game is giving fans even more reasons to have Lay's in hand. For those who do, something truly remarkable might happen. And those who don't? They may be left missing out."

This year, Lay's took a bold approach to its campaign and invited Beckham and Henry to ask, "Do you have Lay's?" to a crowd of 75,000 cheering fans at San Siro during one of the most anticipated matches of the UEFA Champions League season between AC Milan and PSG. Just before kick-off, Beckham discovered, and couldn't believe, that Henry had eaten all of his Lay's chips. To solve it in just five minutes, the two put out a call through the Lay's "Crisp Cam" - an unexpected spin on the traditional kiss cam.

In what turns out to be a nail-biting, yet humorous, search for someone with Lay's, the Crisp Cam scans the crowd. Beckham and Henry see spectators offering up items on the jumbotron - like pizzas, empty Lay's bags, even a couple kissing - desperate to be selected. Finally, to Beckham and Henry's delight, two lucky fans, a father and daughter, are found with Lay's and are invited to watch the game with the iconic football stars - proving having Lay's can unlock a truly mind-blowing football watching experience. This epic hunt to find fans with Lay's - and opening the door to a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience for the lucky winners - serves as the main feature of this year's No Lay's, No Game commercial and will air throughout the UCL tournament season.

"We had a great day filming at the San Siro stadium for No Lay's, No Game. Whenever Thierry and I get together it's always a lot of fun - and it was fantastic being able to surprise 75,000 fans," said Beckham.

"Last year, I teamed up with Lay's to surprise some of football's biggest fans by literally going to their doors to see if they had Lay's - and if they did, I stayed and watched the match with them," said Henry. "This year, we really upped the ante with the Lay's Crisp Cam, and it was truly an exhilarating experience being back in the stadium with David. We spent a lot of our careers playing against each other on the pitch, so there's something special about coming together with Lay's in a whole new way to offer a once in a lifetime experience for fans."

The campaign was created in partnership with Slap Global and directed by award-winning commercial and television director Andrew Lane.

And while not everyone could be in the stands of San Siro, Lay's is bringing No Lay's No Game home. In partnership with Meta and Simone, Lay's has created the Lay's Detector, a unique digital experience that unlocks the chance to win exciting prizes for football fans in select countries around the world now through the end of the UCL tournament. How? Fans must prove they have Lay's with them while watching a game. To use the Lay's Detector, simply scan the QR code on Lay's social channels or the No Lay's, No Game commercial to unlock the effect. Then, fans will be prompted to verify that they have Lay's with them - and if they do, they will be entered to win exclusive prizing, content and even tickets to the UCL Men's Finals at Wembley Stadium in London. And if they don't have Lay's? Not to worry, fans will have more chances to show off their bag of Lay's to win epic prizes throughout the rest of the season.

Throughout the remainder of the 2023-2024 Men's and Women's UEFA Champions League tournaments, fans should look out for more exciting and unexpected moments from No Lay's, No Game, as well as Walkers too. To access the Lay's Detector and to stay informed on No Lay's, No Game news, follow Lay's Football on Instagram.

