Dear fellow and prospective stockholders,

I am pleased to report on our prior year results and provide you with our plans and goals for 2024.

While 2023 was a turbulent year on many fronts, the Aimco team delivered solid results and continued our efforts to increase stockholder value through effective investment management, prudent capital allocation, and continued simplification of the business.

Aimco's portfolio of Stabilized Operating Properties produced $106 million of net operating income ("NOI") in 2023, an increase of 9.3% over 2022. Monthly revenue was up by nearly $200 per home and NOI margins expanded by 80 bps. During the fourth quarter, average daily occupancy increased to 97.5% and revenue per home was up 6.7% year-over-year.

In 2023, we invested $234 million, including $51 million of Aimco equity, into active development projects and another $19 million in planning across four markets and delivered over 350 new units. On average, rates for newly leased apartment homes exceeded our initial underwriting by more than $700 per month. Once fully stabilized, the projects underway during 2023 remain on pace to deliver an average yield on cost of approximately 7%.

Transaction activity was relatively muted during 2023 as capital and financial markets searched for solid footing. In our continued effort to simplify the business, and eliminate exposure to legacy investments, we sold a 20% stake in the Parkmerced mezzanine loan and monetized the associated interest rate swaption, resulting in proceeds of $91.5 million. In the fourth quarter, the purchaser of that position forfeited their option to acquire the remaining 80% which resulted in the subordination of their earlier investment. Also during the fourth quarter, we recognized a non-cash impairment to fully write off the remaining investment given the expiration of the buyer's purchase option, the loan's upcoming maturity date, and the financial position of the borrower. Aimco will continue to closely monitor the investment and engage with the borrower as we move closer to the loan's initial maturity date in December 2024 which is concurrent with the maturity of the property's senior mortgage. In addition, during the fourth quarter we sold an entitled one-acre land parcel in Fort Lauderdale for $31 million ($16 million Aimco share), producing a levered IRR of more than 30% on the Aimco equity invested.

We view shares of Aimco common stock as an attractive investment opportunity given their pricing relative to the value of our assets and platform. As such, we allocated $45 million to the repurchase of 6.2 million shares during 2023, representing an average price per share of $7.33. Since the start of 2022, Aimco has repurchased 9.6 million shares at an average price of $7.29.

The Aimco balance sheet remains solid, with limited near-term maturities and our fixed rate property loans having an average duration of 7.2 years at favorable interest rates. During 2023 Aimco proactively retired $72 million of our highest cost debt. Since our late 2020 spin off of Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIRC") we have reduced total debt and leasehold liabilities by more than $525 million, increased our average time to maturity by 25%, and proactively managed the increase in our weighted average cost of debt, net of interest rate caps, to only 120 bps, during a period when the 10-year treasury rate increased by more than 400 bps.

I am grateful for our high-performing and dedicated team that has driven the growth of Aimco over these past several years. In 2023, we set an Aimco record with a team engagement score of 4.74 out of 5. In addition, we maintain a consistent focus on cost control, driving efficiency, and 'right-sizing' the organization to meet the needs of the business. In doing so we realized G&A savings of more than 17% compared with the prior year.

As we turn to 2024, I am optimistic about what lies ahead. Independent of those factors beyond our control and yet unknown, including Fed policy, interest rates, and the strength of the US economy, Aimco is well positioned and remains intently focused on maximizing and unlocking shareholder value.

As we have consistently outlined, a key component of Aimco's business plan includes making targeted opportunistic investments, creating value through accretive sourcing and structuring of acquisitions, asset management, land entitlement, and development and redevelopment, and then realizing the value created through strategic dispositions or recapitalizations.

Consistent with that philosophy, in November 2023, we announced plans to market for sale our 1001 Brickell Bay Drive office building and the adjacent Yacht Club apartment building located on Biscayne Bay in Miami, collectively also known as the "Brickell Assemblage", along with certain other assets. Plans for those sales are advancing with an expected broad marketing effort to be kicked off in the coming weeks and, if pricing and terms are acceptable, we expect to complete certain of these transactions by year end. We anticipate that these asset sales will further demonstrate the embedded value within our portfolio, lead to its further simplification and reward shareholders for their conviction in Aimco. The proceeds from the planned sales will be prudently allocated with a preference for returning capital to stockholders and retiring associated liabilities.

Aimco's Stabilized Operating portfolio of 5,600 apartment homes, which are predominantly located in the Midwest and Northeast markets, are projected to realize revenue growth of 2.75%, at the mid-point of our guidance range for 2024. We expect expenses to be up 7.0% at the mid-point of our guidance range, primarily driven by elevated real estate taxes following favorable appeals in 2023. This results in projected full year NOI growth of between -0.75% to 2.75%.

While Development and Redevelopment remains a core competency and differentiator for Aimco, we expect to substantially reduce the amount of capital allocated to these activities in 2024 and beyond. This year our teams will deliver nearly 700 apartment homes and complete construction on all projects currently underway. We plan to continue investing in our pipeline and will commence vertical construction on a select number of pipeline projects over the next several years, provided the risk-adjusted returns are favorable and with the understanding that these investments will be funded with a greater percentage of third-party capital, such that Aimco's commitment is primarily limited to the dollars invested during the entitlement and planning process.

Finally, during the year ahead we will remain disciplined in the management of our balance sheet, continue to manage costs to most efficiently meet the needs of the business, and foster a culture of integrity, respect, and collaboration. Above all else, we remain committed to creating and unlocking value for Aimco stockholders.

Take care, and thank you for your interest in Aimco!

Wes Powell

President and Chief Executive Officer

Financial Results and Highlights

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, on a fully dilutive basis, was $(1.07) and $(1.16) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, due primarily to a non-cash impairment charge related to the Parkmerced mezzanine investment. This compares to net loss per share of $(1.35) and net income per share of $0.49, for the same periods in 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 revenue, expenses, and NOI from Aimco's Stabilized Operating Properties increased 6.8%, 5.6%, and 7.2%, respectively, year-over-year, with average monthly revenue per apartment home increasing by 6.7% to $2,343. Full year 2023 NOI from the same portfolio was $105.7 million, up 9.3% year-over-year.

During 2023, Aimco delivered 350 apartment homes at The Hamilton in Miami, Florida and Upton Place in Washington, D.C., opened the 106-key Benson Hotel and Faculty Club in Aurora, Colorado, and completed five luxury rental homes at Oak Shore in Corte Madera, California. At these projects Aimco signed leases at rates, on average, 17% above underwritten levels.

In 2023, Aimco monetized $122.7 million of assets including the sale of a development land parcel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the sale of a 20% stake of Aimco's Parkmerced mezzanine investment, and the associated swaption. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the purchaser of that position forfeited their option to acquire the remaining 80% of the Parkmerced mezzanine investment when they failed to make a required interest payment, resulting in the subordination of their earlier investment.

Aimco acquired 1.4 million shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter 2023 at an average cost of $6.75 per share. For the full year 2023, Aimco acquired 6.2 million shares at an average price of $7.33 per share.

2024 Outlook Highlights

Aimco expects revenue growth in 2024 to be driven primarily from leases transacted in 2023 and expenses to be elevated due to increases in real estate taxes, including favorable appeals received in 2023 for prior periods. Full year 2024 guidance for Stabilized Property Operations is as follows:

Full Year 2024 Year-Over-Year Growth Rates Stabilized Operating Properties Guidance Range Low High Revenue, before utility reimbursements 1.75% - 3.75% Expenses, net of utility reimbursements 6.00% - 8.00% Net operating income (NOI) -0.75% - 2.75%

Aimco expects to invest $70 - $100 million to complete all development projects currently underway and potentially start one new project. Additionally, Aimco expects to invest $12 - $17 million to advance select projects in its pipeline. In total, between $12 and $22 million of incremental Aimco equity is expected to be allocated to development activities. By year end, the size of Aimco's portfolio of development projects under construction is forecast to be lower by more than 50% as compared to year end 2023.

Aimco plans to market for sale its Yacht Club Apartments and the adjacent 1001 Brickell Bay Drive office building, a 4.25-acre waterfront site in Miami also known as the "Brickell Assemblage" and certain other assets in 2024. While Aimco expects the sales to occur by the end of 2024, a transaction will occur only if pricing and terms are favorable. Aimco expects that the proceeds from any completed dispositions will be prudently allocated with a preference for returning capital to stockholders and retiring associated liabilities.

Operating Property Results

Aimco owns a diversified portfolio of operating apartment communities located in eight major U.S. markets with average rents in line with local market averages.

Aimco's Stabilized Operating Properties produced solid results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter FULL YEAR Stabilized Operating Properties Year-over-Year Sequential Year-over-Year ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Variance 3Q 2023 Variance 2023 2022 Variance Average Daily Occupancy 97.5% 97.4% 0.1% 95.2% 2.3% 96.7% 97.4% (0.7)% Revenue, before utility reimbursements $38.4 $35.9 6.8% $37.7 1.7% $149.8 $138.1 8.4% Expenses, net of utility reimbursements 10.6 10.1 5.6% 10.7 (1.1)% 44.1 41.4 6.4% Net operating income (NOI) 27.7 25.9 7.2% 27.0 2.8% 105.7 96.7 9.3%

Revenue in the fourth quarter 2023 was $38.4 million, up 6.8% year-over-year, resulting from a 6.7% increase in average monthly revenue per apartment home to $2,343 and a 10-basis point increase in Average Daily Occupancy to 97.5%.

Given our fourth quarter focus on increasing average daily occupancy, up 230 bps over the prior quarter, effective rents on all leases during the fourth quarter were 0.6% lower, on average, than the previous lease and 59.2% of residents whose leases were expiring signed renewals. Effective rents on all transacted leases in 2023 were 7.3% higher, on average, than the previous lease.

The median annual household income of new residents was $115,000 in the fourth quarter 2023, representing a rent-to-income ratio of 20.8%, up 160 bps from the same period last year.

Expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 were up 5.6% year-over-year, primarily from higher insurance costs.

NOI in the fourth quarter 2023 was $27.7 million, up 7.2% year-over-year. Aimco's full year 2023 NOI was $105.7 million, up 9.3% year-over-year.

Year to date, as of February 20, 2024, effective rents on all transacted leases were 3.0% higher, on average, than the previous lease.

Value Add, Opportunistic & Alternative Investments

Development and Redevelopment

Aimco generally seeks development and redevelopment opportunities where barriers to entry are high, target customers can be clearly defined, and Aimco has a comparative advantage over others in the market. Aimco's value add and opportunistic investments may also target portfolio acquisitions, operational turnarounds, and re-entitlements.

As of December 31, 2023, Aimco had four active development and redevelopment projects located in three U.S. markets, in varying phases of construction and lease-up. These projects remain on track, as measured by construction budget and lease-up metrics. Additionally, Aimco has a pipeline of future value add opportunities totaling approximately 13 million gross square feet of development in Aimco's target markets of Southeast Florida, the Washington D.C. Metro, and Colorado's Front Range. During the fourth quarter, Aimco invested $54.5 million in development and redevelopment activities. Updates on active development and redevelopment projects include:

In Bethesda, Maryland, construction is progressing on plan at the first phase of Strathmore Square, which will contain 220 highly tailored apartment homes with initial delivery on track for the second half of 2024. This suburban infill project is located adjacent to the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro station and the Strathmore Performing Arts Campus, and is 1.5 miles from The National Institutes of Health main campus. Funding for the project is fully secured with Aimco having already funded 100% of its equity commitment.

In Upper Northwest Washington D.C., construction at Upton Place is nearing completion and remains on schedule and on budget. As of February 20, 2024, Aimco has delivered 450 apartment homes, with the first residents at Upton Place having moved into their new homes during the fourth quarter of 2023. Seventy units are now leased or pre-leased with 28 homes occupied, at rates ahead of our initial projections. Additionally, 80% of the project's 105K square feet of retail space has been leased, and Aimco is in final lease negotiations with retailers on an incremental 7%.

In Corte Madera, California, construction is ongoing at Oak Shore where 16 luxury single-family rental homes and eight accessory dwelling units are being developed. Construction has been completed on five homes with two now occupied. As of February 20, 2024, Aimco had pre-leased another seven of the homes at rates ahead of our initial projections.

In Aurora, Colorado, The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club, a 106-key boutique hotel and event center with 18K square feet of event space, is complete and open to guests. In January 2024, average daily rate achieved by the hotel was up more than 12% from December 2023.

In the fourth quarter 2023, Aimco invested $3 million into programming, design, documentation, and entitlement efforts related to select pipeline projects located in Southeast Florida, the Washington D.C. Metro, and Colorado's Front Range. Consistent with Aimco's capital allocation strategy, it may choose to monetize certain pipeline assets prior to vertical construction in an effort to maximize value add and risk-adjusted returns.

Alternative Investments

Aimco's alternative investments primarily originated prior to the spin-off of AIRC. Over time, we plan to significantly reduce capital allocated to these investments. Updates include:

In 2023, Aimco monetized $91.5 million of its Parkmerced mezzanine investments through the sale of a 20% interest in the loan, pre-paid interest, and the monetization of the associated interest rate swaption. The buyer of the partial interest in the loan received an option to purchase Aimco's remaining 80%, however, the option expired when the buyer did not make its contractual payment in the fourth quarter 2023 required to maintain its purchase option.

In accordance with GAAP and because Aimco receives first priority and a higher annualized return than the buyer of the partial interest in the loan, Aimco was required to record the $33.5 million of cash received from the buyer as a balance sheet liability. No amount is due to repay the liability until after Aimco receives cash payments in a subsequent transaction or recapitalization that total $134 million (Aimco's 80% remaining ownership of the loan) plus its annualized return.

Additionally, considering various quantitative and qualitative factors including the buyer's option expiration, the loan's maturity date, which is concurrent with the property's senior mortgage, and the financial condition of the borrower, Aimco recorded a $158.0 million non-cash impairment to fully write off the remaining investment.

Aimco continues to monitor the mezzanine investment and will seek to recover maximum value but expects to do so without a significant capital investment or allocation of resources.

Investment & Disposition Activity

Aimco is focused on prudently allocating capital and delivering strong investment returns. Consistent with Aimco's capital allocation philosophy, it monetizes the value within its assets when accretive uses of the proceeds are identified and invests when the risk-adjusted returns are superior to other uses of capital.

In the fourth quarter 2023, Aimco's joint venture in Fort Lauderdale, Florida monetized an additional portion of its investment by closing on the sale of the second of three land parcels along Broward Avenue. The 1.1-acre land parcel was sold for $31.2 million ($15.9 million at Aimco share), more than double the original purchase price per acre and resulting in a levered internal rate of return of more than 30%.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activity

Aimco is highly focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, including ample liquidity at all times. As of December 31, 2023, Aimco had access to $289.3 million, including $122.6 million of cash on hand, $16.7 million of restricted cash, and the capacity to borrow up to $150.0 million on its revolving credit facility.

In 2023, Aimco retired $71.7 million of property loans that, upon retirement, had a weighted average cost of 11.2%, net of interest rate caps, and drew $162.9 million on construction loans with a weighted average effective rate of 7.8%, on December 31, 2023, net of interest rate caps.

In the fourth quarter 2023, Aimco exercised an option to extend the duration of its revolving credit facility for 12 months. Aimco will now retain the capacity to borrow up to $150.0 million through December 2024 and has one remaining 12-month extension option.

Aimco's net leverage as of December 31, 2023, was as follows:

as of December 31, 2023 Aimco Share, $ in thousands Amount Weighted Avg.

Maturity (Yrs.) [1] Total non-recourse fixed rate debt $ 776,503 7.2 Total non-recourse floating rate debt 89,843 1.8 Total non-recourse construction loan debt 283,694 1.8 Cash and restricted cash (137,755 ) Net Leverage $ 1,012,285 [1] Weighted average maturities presented exclude contractual extension rights.

As of December 31, 2023, 100% of Aimco's total debt was either fixed rate or hedged with interest rate cap protection and, including contractual extensions, Aimco has only $8.5 million, or less than 1% of its total debt, maturing prior to May 2026.

Public Market Equity

Common Stock Repurchases

In the fourth quarter, Aimco repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $6.75 per share. In 2023, Aimco repurchased 6.2 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of approximately $7.33 per share. As of December 31, 2023, Aimco had 21 million shares remaining under this authorization.

In the fourth quarter, approximately 57,000 units of the Aimco Operating Partnership's equity securities were redeemed in exchange for cash at a weighted average price per unit of $6.51. In 2023, approximately 149,000 units were redeemed in exchange for cash at a weighted average price per unit of $7.25.

Subsequent to year end, Aimco repurchased 0.2 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.44 per share.

2024 Outlook

2023 2024 $ in millions (except per share amounts), Square Feet in millions Results and Forecast are full year unless otherwise noted Results Forecast Net income (loss) per share - diluted [1] $(1.16) $(0.50) - $(0.40) Operating Properties Revenue Growth, before utility reimbursements 8.4% 1.75% - 3.75% Operating Expense Growth, net of utility reimbursements 6.4% 6.00% - 8.00% Net Operating Income Growth 9.3% -0.75% - 2.75% Recurring Capital Expenditures $11 $11 - $13 Active Developments and Redevelopments Total Direct Costs of Projects in Occupancy Stabilization at Year End [2] $68 $648 Total Direct Costs of Projects Under Construction at Year End [2] $580 $0 - $250 Direct Project Costs $197 $70 - $100 Other Capitalized Costs $37 $15 - $20 Construction Loan Draws [3] $183 $85 - $90 JV Partner Equity Funding $0.3 $0 - $25 AIV Equity Funding $51 $0 - $5 Pipeline Projects Pipeline Size Gross Square Feet at Year End [4] 13.3 9.5 - 13.3 Pipeline Size Multifamily Units at Year End [4] 5,972 4,358 - 5,972 Pipeline Size Commercial Sq Ft at Year End [4] 1.7 1.2 - 1.7 Planning Costs $19 $12 - $17 Real Estate Transactions Acquisitions None None Dispositions [5] $122.7 See Below General and Administrative $33 $33 - $35 Leverage Interest Expense, net of capitalization [6] $28 $52 - $57

[1] Net income (loss) per share - diluted does not include any gains associated with potential transactions in 2024. [2] Includes land or leasehold value. [3] Construction loan draws at Aimco Share in 2023 were $163 million. [4] Includes pipeline projects as presented on Supplemental Schedule 5b, 2023. [5] Dispositions in 2023 include the gross proceeds from the partial sale of the Parkmerced mezzanine investment and the monetization of the related swaption as well as the sale of the development land parcel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [6] Includes GAAP interest expense, exclusive of the amortization of deferred financing costs, and reduced by interest rate option payments which are included in the Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate options line on Aimco's income statement.

Operating Properties

Aimco's Stabilized Operating Portfolio includes properties with rents, on average, in line with local market rents, generally considered class B apartment communities. These properties are primarily located in suburban residential areas of Boston and Chicago with other select assets in Manhattan and Southeast Florida, and single assets in Denver, Nashville, Atlanta, and San Francisco.

In the fourth quarter 2023, more than 80% of Aimco's Stabilized Operating NOI was earned by apartment communities located in markets that are expected to have below average new supply pressure in 2024. On average, the markets where Aimco has stabilized apartment communities are forecast to have deliveries of new apartment homes equal to 2.1% of existing supply.[1]

In 2024, Aimco forecasts revenues to grow between 1.75% and 3.75%, and operating expenses to increase between 6.00% and 8.00%, resulting in NOI growth between -0.75% and 2.75%.

2024 revenue growth is expected primarily from leasing transactions in 2023. Aimco expects expenses to be elevated in 2024 primarily from increases in real estate taxes in part due to favorable appeals in 2023 for prior periods.

[1] New apartment delivery forecast per Green Street, as of February 2024. Average stated as the NOI weighted average for 4Q 2023.

Active Developments and Redevelopments

Planned incremental direct capital investment in development and redevelopment projects during 2024 is expected to be between $70 - $100 million down from $197 million in 2023. Aimco's incremental equity investment in these activities is expected to be $0 - $5 million with the remainder funded through third party debt and equity, compared to $51 million of Aimco equity in 2023.

In 2024, Aimco plans to:

Complete the construction and continue to lease up Oak Shore with NOI stabilization projected to occur in 2025;

Complete construction and continue to lease up Upton Place with NOI stabilization projected to occur in 2026;

Complete construction and commence lease-up of Strathmore Square with NOI stabilization projected to occur in 2026; and

Begin construction activities on up to one new project, assuming market conditions, construction costs, and pricing and terms for third party financing are acceptable and with limited additional Aimco equity.

Pipeline Projects

Aimco's future pipeline is located in Southeast Florida, the Washington D.C. Metro Area, and Colorado's Front Range. The pipeline is comprised of land assemblages that provide the opportunity for phased multifamily and mixed-use development, real estate where the development opportunity is worth more than the capitalized value of the current income producing assets, and Aimco-controlled options that provide opportunity to access future development rights. Aimco's current pipeline offers the opportunity to construct approximately 13 million square feet over the next decade or so.

Aimco is advancing planning efforts prudently such that incremental time and cost add value independent of a decision to commence construction. During 2024, Aimco expects to invest between $12 and $17 million to advance planning and entitlement of certain of its future development pipeline projects and to start up to one project, provided the risk-adjusted returns are favorable and with the understanding that Aimco equity invested will primarily be limited to the equity currently embedded in the asset.

Real Estate Transactions

In the first quarter 2024, Aimco plans to fully market its Brickell Assemblage for sale and, while Aimco does not provide specific guidance related to future transactions, if pricing and terms are acceptable, Aimco expects to complete the transaction by year end. Aimco also plans to market certain other assets for sale and plans to provide updates on any transaction when outcomes are certain. Any proceeds generated from these transactions are expected to be prudently allocated to return capital to stockholders, reduce leverage, and/or accretive new investments.

General and Administrative

Aimco expects G&A expense, measured in accordance with GAAP, in 2024 to be $33 to $35 million, or an increase of 3% at the midpoint, roughly in line with inflation expectations, following a decrease of 17% in 2023.

Leverage

Aimco uses leverage to capitalize its real estate portfolio and construction activities so that Aimco preserves liquidity and so that Aimco equity is invested in diverse projects and markets, mitigating concentration risk. Aimco prefers non-recourse property-level financing with fixed, or rate-capped floating interest rates. In addition, Aimco has a secured revolving credit facility providing additional liquidity.

In 2024, before any potential dispositions, Aimco expects fixed rate and floating rate property loan balances to be in line with ending balances for 2023, with only a single loan maturing in 2024 with refunding requirements limited to $8.5 million, and Aimco does not anticipate needing to draw on its $150 million revolving credit facility. Aimco does plan to draw between $85 and $90 million on fully committed construction loans for planned costs related to development projects. In accordance with GAAP, interest expense, net of capitalization, is expected to increase in 2024 due to a $19.5 million reduction in capitalized interest as development projects are completed.

Commitment to Enhance Stockholder Value

The Aimco Board of Directors, in coordination with management, remains intently focused on maximizing and unlocking value for Aimco stockholders and continues to engage regularly with several leading advisory firms, including Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

Aimco's announced plans to reduce exposure to development activity and monetize certain assets represent a commitment to simplify the portfolio and unlock embedded value when there are opportunities to do so. These efforts will further improve Aimco's positioning in the market and provide increased flexibility as the Board of Directors continues its review and consideration of broader strategic actions to maximize stockholder value. In addition, in conjunction with our contemplated asset sales, we will prioritize return of capital to our stockholders as a key component of our capital allocation philosophy.

There can be no assurance that the ongoing review will result in any particular transaction or transactions or other strategic changes or outcomes and the timing of any such event is similarly uncertain. The Company does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to the foregoing unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Supplemental Information

Glossary & Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Operating Measures

Financial and operating measures found in this Earnings Release and the Supplemental Information include certain financial measures used by Aimco management that are measures not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. Certain Aimco terms and Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Glossary in the Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP measures reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About Aimco



Team and Culture





Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Rental and other property revenues $ 49,352 $ 41,969 $ 186,995 $ 190,344 OPERATING EXPENSES: Property operating expenses 19,065 15,422 73,712 71,792 Depreciation and amortization 17,728 15,548 68,834 158,967 General and administrative expenses [1] 8,379 10,416 32,865 39,673 Total operating expenses 45,171 41,386 175,411 270,432 Interest income [2] 2,709 2,016 9,731 4,052 Interest expense [3] (10,085 ) (7,977 ) (37,718 ) (73,842 ) Mezzanine investment income (loss), net (154,801 ) (204,229 ) (155,814 ) (179,239 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate options (2,161 ) 200 1,119 48,205 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on

equity investments 535 150 700 20,302 Gains on dispositions of real estate 6,106 5,860 7,984 175,863 Lease modification income - - - 206,963 Income from unconsolidated real estate partnerships 261 120 875 579 Other income (expense), net (2,040 ) (9,134 ) (8,532 ) (13,373 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit (155,296 ) (212,412 ) (170,071 ) 109,422 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,929 7,074 12,752 (17,264 ) Net income (loss) (153,367 ) (205,339 ) (157,319 ) 92,158 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships (3,465 ) (3,383 ) (13,924 ) (8,829 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships (2,931 ) (3,087 ) (3,991 ) (3,672 ) Net (income) loss attributable to common noncontrolling interests in Aimco Operating Partnership 8,263 10,718 9,038 (3,931 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Aimco $ (151,500 ) $ (201,091 ) $ (166,196 ) $ 75,726 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $ (1.07 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (1.16 ) $ 0.50 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share - diluted $ (1.07 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (1.16 ) $ 0.49 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 141,203 148,755 143,618 149,395 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 141,203 148,755 143,618 150,834

[1] General and administrative expenses decreased in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 from the same periods ending December 31, 2022, due primarily to a decrease in expenses for consulting services paid to AIR Communities; this service agreement concluded on December 31, 2022. [2] Interest income increased in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 from the same periods ending December 31, 2022, due primarily to increased interest earned on cash invested at higher rates in 2023. [3] Interest expense decreased in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 from the same periods ending December 31, 2022, due primarily to the prepayment of debt during 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Buildings and improvements $ 1,593,802 $ 1,322,381 Land 620,821 641,102 Total real estate 2,214,623 1,963,483 Accumulated depreciation (580,802 ) (530,722 ) Net real estate 1,633,821 1,432,761 Cash and cash equivalents 122,601 206,460 Restricted cash 16,666 23,306 Mezzanine investments - 158,558 Interest rate options 5,255 62,387 Unconsolidated real estate partnerships 23,125 15,789 Notes receivable 57,554 39,014 Right-of-use lease assets - finance leases 108,992 110,269 Other assets, net 121,461 132,679 Total assets $ 2,089,475 $ 2,181,223 Liabilities and Equity Non-recourse property debt, net $ 846,298 $ 929,501 Construction loans, net 301,443 118,698 Total indebtedness 1,147,741 1,048,199 Deferred tax liabilities 110,284 119,615 Lease liabilities - finance leases 118,697 114,625 Mezzanine investment - participation sold 31,018 - Accrued liabilities and other 90,125 106,600 Total liabilities 1,497,865 1,389,039 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships 171,632 166,826 Equity: Common Stock 1,406 1,466 Additional paid-in capital 464,538 496,482 Retained earnings (116,292 ) 49,904 Total Aimco equity 349,652 547,852 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships 51,265 48,294 Common noncontrolling interests in Aimco Operating Partnership 19,061 29,212 Total equity 419,978 625,358 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,089,475 $ 2,181,223

