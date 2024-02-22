SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), an intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"In Q4, we were pleased to deliver an improvement in sequential Core Platform ARR performance, which was approximately flat sequentially, and to beat our profitability targets, achieving positive non-GAAP EPS and positive adjusted EBITDA," said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. "We saw improvements in key metrics, including gross retention, which was the highest it has been in the last three years, and new business acquisition, which was the highest it has been in the last six quarters. We are encouraged by these signs of stability in our customer base, especially in a macroenvironment where our customers remain cautious about their marketing investments and their budgets remain under pressure. As we look ahead to 2024, I am excited to build upon the progress we made in 2023 and we will continue to focus on improving retention, while bringing the next generation of our platform and its significant AI innovations to market. In short, we will continue to control what we can control while setting the business up for our long-term goal of generating double-digit top-line growth with double-digit EBITDA margins."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $38.3 million. Total revenue was $39.3 million .

: ARR: Core Platform ARR of $136.2 million as of December 31, 2023. Total ARR of $139.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

GAAP Operating Loss was $12.2 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was $12.2 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $0.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was $0.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP Net Loss was $9.9 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $12.1 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was $9.9 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $12.1 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Net Income was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million.

was $1.4 million. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operating activities was $0.9 million, compared to $7.6 million used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was negative $2.0 million for the quarter, compared to negative $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

: Net cash used in operating activities was $0.9 million, compared to $7.6 million used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was negative $2.0 million for the quarter, compared to negative $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $198.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Revenue from our Core Platform, including services, was $158.1 million. Total revenue was $163.7 million.

: GAAP Operating Loss was $62.0 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $59.6 million in 2022.

was $62.0 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $59.6 million in 2022. Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $5.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $18.9 million in 2022.

was $5.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $18.9 million in 2022. GAAP Net Loss was $51.8 million, or $(1.16) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $58.2 million, or $(1.23) per diluted share in 2022.

was $51.8 million, or $(1.16) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $58.2 million, or $(1.23) per diluted share in 2022. Non-GAAP Net Income was $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $17.6 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share in 2022.

was $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $17.6 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.0 million.

was negative $1.0 million. Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities was $12.2 million, compared to $20.5 million used in operating activities in 2022. Free cash flow was negative $14.4 million for the year, compared to negative $24.2 million in 2022.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2023 Customer Metrics

As of December 31, 2023:

Multi-Year Contracts: 49% of total ARR comprises multi-year contracts

Multi-Product Customers: 37% of customers using two or more products

Recent Business Highlights:

Launched next generation ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform and AI-powered ACE to thousands of customers and prospects at global launch event, ON24 Next on Jan. 24 th .

. Swept TrustRadius "Best of Awards" based on customer reviews in 2023 which named ON24 a leader in platform capabilities, global support and sales and marketing results.

Named a Leader in 2023-2024 IDC MarketScape for Virtual Events Applications recognizing strengths in AI innovation, data, integrations and actions that drive engagement and revenue.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, ON24 expects:

Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $35.6 million to $36.6 million.

Total revenue of $36.5 million to $37.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million to $1.7 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.02) to Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 using approximately 41.2 million basic and diluted shares outstanding and 45.7 million diluted shares outstanding, respectively. Restructuring charge of $0.6 million to $0.9 million, excluded from the Non-GAAP amounts above.



For the full year 2024, ON24 expects:

Core Platform Revenue, including services, to be in the range of $139.5 million to $143.5 million.

Total revenue of $143 million to $147 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.5 million to $3.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.02 to $0.05 per share using approximately 47.6 million diluted shares outstanding.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Core Platform: The ON24 Core Platform products include:

ON24 Elite: live, interactive webinar experience that engages prospective customers in real-time and can be made available in an on-demand format.

ON24 Breakouts: live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users.

ON24 Forums: live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences.

ON24 Go Live: live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time and can also be made available in an on-demand format.

ON24 Engagement Hub: always-on, rich multimedia content experience that prospective customers can engage anytime, anywhere.

ON24 Target: personalize and curate, rich landing page experience that engages specific segments of prospective customers to drive desired action.

ON24 AI-powered ACE: the next generation AI-powered analytics and content engine.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or "GAAP", we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, shareholder activism related costs, restructuring costs, charges for underutilized real estate, and certain other costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty to predict certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and transaction expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: "outlook," "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the execution of our capital return program, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, including our new Intelligent Engagement Platform and AI-Powered ACE, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers, decline in our growth rate; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition and technological development in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise achieve our growth; the impact of macroenvironment on our customers' marketing investments and their budgets; the resumption of in-person marketing activities on our customer growth rate; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2024 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,209 $ 26,996 Marketable securities 145,497 301,125 Accounts receivable, net 37,939 43,757 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 12,428 13,136 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,714 6,281 Total current assets 253,787 391,295 Property and equipment, net 5,371 7,212 Operating right-of-use assets 2,981 5,606 Intangible asset, net 1,305 1,979 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 15,756 17,773 Other long-term assets 1,102 1,608 Total assets $ 280,302 $ 425,473 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,914 $ 4,611 Accrued and other current liabilities 16,907 18,465 Deferred revenue 74,358 83,453 Finance lease liabilities, current 127 1,554 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,779 2,648 Total current liabilities 96,085 110,731 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,483 5,040 Other long-term liabilities 1,517 1,741 Total liabilities 100,085 117,512 Stockholders' equity Common stock 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 485,291 562,555 Accumulated deficit (305,513 ) (253,727 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 435 (872 ) Total stockholders' equity 180,217 307,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 280,302 $ 425,473

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 35,752 $ 42,029 $ 149,882 $ 171,841 Professional services 3,585 4,538 13,826 19,031 Total revenue 39,337 46,567 163,708 190,872 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1)(4) 7,406 9,561 34,751 39,241 Professional services(1)(4) 2,604 3,677 11,512 13,544 Total cost of revenue 10,010 13,238 46,263 52,785 Gross profit 29,327 33,329 117,445 138,087 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(4) 20,645 25,003 89,200 109,599 Research and development(1)(2)(4) 9,363 11,186 41,122 44,102 General and administrative(1)(3)(4) 11,541 10,770 49,124 43,969 Total operating expenses 41,549 46,959 179,446 197,670 Loss from operations (12,222 ) (13,630 ) (62,001 ) (59,583 ) Interest expense 13 36 93 181 Other income, net (2,820 ) (2,331 ) (11,303 ) (2,514 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (9,415 ) (11,335 ) (50,791 ) (57,250 ) Provision for income taxes 460 795 995 958 Net loss (9,875 ) (12,130 ) (51,786 ) (58,208 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 41,646,792 47,996,905 44,644,792 47,486,225

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 682 $ 835 $ 2,814 $ 3,375 Professional services 126 171 545 676 Total cost of revenue 808 1,006 3,359 4,051 Sales and marketing 3,669 3,318 13,974 14,304 Research and development 2,410 2,033 9,126 7,958 General and administrative 4,839 3,078 18,558 12,230 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,726 $ 9,435 $ 45,017 $ 38,543

(2) Research and development expense includes amortization of acquired intangible asset of $139 thousand and $558 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $149 thousand and $434 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, in connection with the Vibbio acquisition in April 2022. (3) General and administrative expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes fees related to shareholder activism of nil and $2,656 thousand, respectively. (4) The results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities, and impairment charges on our headquarters lease, as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve months Ended December 31, 2023 Severance and related Charges Lease Impairment Charge Total Severance and related Charges Lease Impairment Charge Total Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 81 $ - $ 81 $ 2,215 $ 108 $ 2,323 Professional services 6 - 6 149 119 268 Total cost of revenue 87 - 87 2,364 227 2,591 Sales and marketing 288 - 288 2,246 256 2,502 Research and development 110 - 110 1,397 569 1,966 General and administrative 88 - 88 391 409 800 Total restructuring costs $ 573 $ - $ 573 $ 6,398 $ 1,461 $ 7,859

The results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes restructuring costs, which primarily represent severance and related expense due to restructuring activities.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Severance and related charges Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ - $ 363 Professional services - 27 Total cost of revenue - 390 Sales and marketing 564 1,146 Research and development 25 86 General and administrative - 37 Total restructuring costs $ 589 $ 1,659

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,875 ) $ (12,130 ) $ (51,786 ) $ (58,208 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,319 1,463 5,360 5,416 Stock-based compensation expense 11,726 9,435 45,017 38,543 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,968 3,815 15,589 15,665 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserves 699 715 3,059 1,918 Non-cash lease expense 371 487 1,710 1,962 Accretion of marketable securities (1,863 ) (1,125 ) (7,716 ) (1,242 ) Lease impairment charge - - 1,461 - Other 38 56 244 159 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,753 ) (13,259 ) 2,759 482 Deferred contract acquisition cost (4,183 ) (3,726 ) (12,864 ) (13,766 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,104 2,303 2,061 2,298 Accounts payable (769 ) 1,270 (2,897 ) 1,533 Accrued liabilities 1,038 1,399 (1,999 ) 30 Deferred revenue 7,755 2,424 (9,095 ) (12,807 ) Other liabilities (434 ) (695 ) (3,105 ) (2,444 ) Net cash used in operating activities (859 ) (7,568 ) (12,202 ) (20,461 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,107 ) (1,297 ) (2,183 ) (3,697 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired - - - (2,495 ) Purchase of marketable securities (43,706 ) (86,095 ) (276,210 ) (297,405 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 103,503 72,407 422,969 194,372 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 20,244 17,739 20,244 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 58,690 5,259 162,315 (88,981 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 81 318 1,422 2,785 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 462 749 1,008 1,582 Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements on equity awards - - - (1,756 ) Payment for repurchase of common stock (15,330 ) (7,319 ) (74,569 ) (29,127 ) Payment of cash dividend - - (49,872 ) - Repayment of equipment loans and borrowings (49 ) (69 ) (236 ) (270 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (218 ) (433 ) (1,533 ) (1,832 ) Acquisition holdback payment (403 ) - (403 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (15,457 ) (6,754 ) (124,183 ) (28,618 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 35 (301 ) 199 186 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42,409 (9,364 ) 26,129 (137,874 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 10,889 36,533 27,169 165,043 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 53,298 $ 27,169 $ 53,298 $ 27,169

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 29,327 $ 33,329 $ 117,445 $ 138,087 Add: Stock-based compensation 808 1,006 3,359 4,051 Restructuring costs 87 - 2,364 390 Impairment charge - - 227 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 30,222 $ 34,335 $ 123,395 $ 142,528 GAAP gross margin 75 % 72 % 72 % 72 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 74 % 75 % 75 %

Reconciliation of operating expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP sales and marketing $ 20,645 $ 25,003 $ 89,200 $ 109,599 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,669 ) (3,318 ) (13,974 ) (14,304 ) Restructuring costs (288 ) (564 ) (2,246 ) (1,146 ) Impairment charge - - (256 ) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 16,688 $ 21,121 $ 72,724 $ 94,149 GAAP research and development $ 9,363 $ 11,186 $ 41,122 $ 44,102 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,410 ) (2,033 ) (9,126 ) (7,958 ) Restructuring costs (110 ) (25 ) (1,397 ) (86 ) Impairment charge - - (569 ) - Amortization of acquired intangible asset (139 ) (149 ) (558 ) (434 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 6,704 $ 8,979 $ 29,472 $ 35,624 GAAP general and administrative $ 11,541 $ 10,770 $ 49,124 $ 43,969 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,839 ) (3,078 ) (18,558 ) (12,230 ) Restructuring costs (88 ) - (391 ) (37 ) Impairment charge - - (409 ) - Fees related to shareholder activism - - (2,656 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 6,614 $ 7,692 $ 27,110 $ 31,702

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP operating income (loss) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (9,875 ) $ (12,130 ) $ (51,786 ) $ (58,208 ) Add: Interest expense 13 36 93 181 Other (income) expense, net (2,820 ) (2,331 ) (11,303 ) (2,514 ) Provision for income taxes 460 795 995 958 Stock-based compensation 11,726 9,435 45,017 38,543 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 139 149 558 434 Restructuring costs 573 589 6,398 1,659 Impairment charge - - 1,461 - Fees related to shareholder activism - - 2,656 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 216 $ (3,457 ) $ (5,911 ) $ (18,947 )

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (9,875 ) $ (12,130 ) $ (51,786 ) $ (58,208 ) Add: Interest expense 13 36 93 181 Other (income) expense, net (2,820 ) (2,331 ) (11,303 ) (2,514 ) Provision for income taxes 460 795 995 958 Depreciation and amortization 1,180 1,314 4,802 4,982 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 139 149 558 434 Amortization of cloud implementation costs 38 38 149 138 Stock-based compensation 11,726 9,435 45,017 38,543 Restructuring costs 573 589 6,398 1,659 Impairment charge - - 1,461 - Fees related to shareholder activism - - 2,656 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,434 $ (2,105 ) $ (960 ) $ (13,827 )

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (9,875 ) $ (12,130 ) $ (51,786 ) $ (58,208 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 11,726 9,435 45,017 38,543 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 139 149 558 434 Restructuring costs 573 589 6,398 1,659 Impairment charge - - 1,461 - Fees related to shareholder activism - - 2,656 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,563 $ (1,957 ) $ 4,304 $ (17,572 )

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss $ (9,875 ) $ (12,130 ) $ (51,786 ) $ (58,208 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 41,646,792 47,996,905 44,644,792 47,486,225 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.23 )

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share: Net loss $ (9,875 ) $ (12,130 ) $ (51,786 ) $ (58,208 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 11,726 9,435 45,017 38,543 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 139 149 558 434 Restructuring costs 573 589 6,398 1,659 Impairment charge - - 1,461 - Fees related to shareholder activism - - 2,656 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,563 $ (1,957 ) $ 4,304 $ (17,572 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average common stock outstanding Basic 41,646,792 47,996,905 44,644,792 47,486,225 Diluted 46,002,784 47,996,905 49,131,426 47,486,225 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.37 )

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities: $ (859 ) $ (7,568 ) $ (12,202 ) $ (20,461 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,107 ) (1,297 ) (2,183 ) (3,697 ) Free cash flow $ (1,966 ) $ (8,865 ) $ (14,385 ) $ (24,158 )

ON24, INC. Revenue (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Platform Subscription and other platform $ 34,907 $ 39,952 $ 145,223 $ 160,772 Professional services 3,377 4,223 12,876 17,029 Total core platform revenue $ 38,284 $ 44,175 $ 158,099 $ 177,801 Virtual Conference Subscription and other platform $ 845 $ 2,077 $ 4,659 $ 11,069 Professional services 208 315 950 2,002 Total virtual conference revenue $ 1,053 $ 2,392 $ 5,609 $ 13,071 Revenue Subscription and other platform $ 35,752 $ 42,029 $ 149,882 $ 171,841 Professional services 3,585 4,538 13,826 19,031 Total revenue $ 39,337 $ 46,567 $ 163,708 $ 190,872

