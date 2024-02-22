HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $44.5 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenue of $655 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net income was $19.4 million, or $0.19 per share, reflecting the impact of $(23.7) million benefit from discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances, uncertain tax positions and prior year estimates; $2.3 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains recognized during the quarter; and $0.9 million tax effect on adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains.

Adjusted net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share; EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins); and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2024 EBITDA and 2024 Free Cash Flow Estimates, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Summary of Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenue $ 654,629 $ 536,223 $ 635,180 $ 2,424,706 $ 2,066,084 Gross Margin 105,629 90,102 114,697 398,971 307,377 Income (Loss) from Operations 47,450 42,177 57,929 181,328 110,863 Net Income (Loss) 44,529 23,128 29,812 97,403 25,941 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.43 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.95 $ 0.26

For the fourth quarter of 2023:

Net income was $44.5 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $75.1 million

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $153 million and free cash flow was $119 million, with an ending cash position of $462 million

2024 debt maturity was eliminated through a series of transactions

Secured consolidated order intake with expected contract value of $739 million

As of December 31, 2023:

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV): fleet count was 250; Q4 utilization was 68%; and Q4 average revenue per day on hire was $9,618

Manufactured Products backlog was $622 million

Nearest debt maturity is $500 million in February 2028

Guidance for 2024:

Net income is expected in the range of $125 million to $155 million

Consolidated EBITDA is expected in the range of $330 million to $380 million

Free cash flow generation is expected in the range of $110 million to $150 million

Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $110 million to $130 million

First quarter consolidated EBITDA is expected in the range of $50 million to $60 million

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "2023 consolidated revenue increased 17% over 2022 to $2.4 billion, driving our fifth consecutive year of improved adjusted EBITDA performance. For the full year of 2023, our adjusted EBITDA of $289 million was slightly above the midpoint of our most recent guidance range and we generated $109 million of free cash flow. All of our operating segments, except for Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS), achieved improved sequential annual operating results, led by Subsea Robotics (SSR) and Manufactured Products. I am grateful to our Oceaneers for their dedication and commitment to excellence in delivering these results.

"2023 cash flow from operations increased to $210 million, compared to $121 million in 2022. Capital expenditures also increased, from $81.0 million in 2022 to $101 million in 2023. Free cash flow increased to $109 million, compared to $39.8 million in 2022. Our ability to generate substantial levels of free cash flow over the last several years enabled us to retire our 2024 senior notes during the year, using proceeds from our 2023 debt offering together with cash on hand. As a result, we reduced Oceaneering's long-term debt from $700 million at the end of 2022 to $500 million at the end of 2023 and extended the term of our credit facility to April 2027. As reflected in the 2024 guidance above, we expect to see continuing improvement in our financial performance and condition, including another year of meaningful free cash flow generation.

"Our fourth quarter 2023 performance produced consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $75.1 million, which was above the mid-point of the implied guidance range provided at the beginning of the quarter and slightly above consensus estimates."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Segment Results

SSR's fourth quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA represented its best quarter in 2023. Sequentially, operating income and revenue improved slightly, with lower activity levels in the ROV and survey businesses being offset by continuing improvement in ROV pricing. As a result, SSR EBITDA margin of 32% during the fourth quarter was above the 31% achieved during the third quarter of 2023. Revenue split was 76% from the ROV business and 24% from the combined tooling and survey businesses.

ROV days on hire declined 2% as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Increased drill support days were more than offset by lower vessel-based days due to normal seasonality. Fourth quarter average ROV revenue per day on hire of $9,618 was 3% higher than in the third quarter of 2023.

Manufactured Products revenue of $133 million was 8% higher than in the third quarter of 2023 on increased product throughput in Oceaneering Mobile Robotics. Operating income and margin of $5.4 million and 4%, respectively, declined sequentially due to changes in product mix. As recently announced, Manufactured Products had solid bookings during the fourth quarter of approximately $200 million and ended 2023 with a backlog of $622 million, compared to the September 30, 2023 backlog of $556 million. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.31 for the full year of 2023.

Offshore Projects Group (OPG) operating income declined sequentially on higher revenue. Revenue benefited from the carryover of international work from the third quarter along with more seasonal activity in the Gulf of Mexico than originally expected. Operating income margin of 9% declined from 18% achieved in the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to changes in project mix and pricing for Gulf of Mexico work.

IMDS revenue and operating income were essentially flat period over period. Operating income margin of 5% for the fourth quarter was flat as compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) fourth quarter revenue and operating income declined from the third quarter of 2023. ADTech operating income margin declined sequentially to 12%, due to changes in project mix.

Fourth quarter 2023 Unallocated Expenses of $37.9 million were lower than the third quarter.

Full Year and First Quarter 2024 Guidance

2024 financial results are forecasted to improve year over year based on 2023 year-end backlog and continuing supportive market fundamentals. As outlined in the guidance above, EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $330 million to $380 million, with increased EBITDA and operating income from each operating segment, including higher margins in the SSR and OPG segments, and relatively stable margins in the Manufactured Products, IMDS and ADTech segments. At the midpoint of this range, 2024 EBITDA would represent a 23% increase over 2023 adjusted EBITDA. Free cash flow for 2024 is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $150 million.

For the first quarter 2024, EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of $50 million to $60 million. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 is primarily due to the timing of vessel charters and two vessels undergoing planned, regulatory dry docks during the first quarter, leading to fewer available vessel days in the first quarter for OPG.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $461,566 and $568,745) $ 1,305,659 $ 1,297,060 Net property and equipment 424,293 438,449 Other assets 509,054 296,174 Total Assets $ 2,239,006 $ 2,031,683 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities $ 732,476 $ 568,414 Long-term debt 477,058 700,973 Other long-term liabilities 395,389 236,492 Equity 634,083 525,804 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,239,006 $ 2,031,683 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 654,629 $ 536,223 $ 635,180 $ 2,424,706 $ 2,066,084 Cost of services and products 549,000 446,121 520,483 2,025,735 1,758,707 Gross margin 105,629 90,102 114,697 398,971 307,377 Selling, general and administrative expense 58,179 47,925 56,768 217,643 196,514 Income (loss) from operations 47,450 42,177 57,929 181,328 110,863 Interest income 3,081 2,749 3,724 15,425 5,708 Interest expense (7,921 ) (9,601 ) (9,802 ) (36,523 ) (38,215 ) Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 445 599 498 2,061 1,707 Other income (expense), net 3,564 (816 ) 968 (1,236 ) (1,011 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 46,619 35,108 53,317 161,055 79,052 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,090 11,980 23,505 63,652 53,111 Net Income (Loss) $ 44,529 $ 23,128 $ 29,812 $ 97,403 $ 25,941 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 102,366 101,597 102,206 102,156 101,447 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.43 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.95 $ 0.26 The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Subsea Robotics Revenue $ 199,505 $ 167,387 $ 197,343 $ 752,521 $ 621,921 Gross margin $ 64,085 $ 54,013 $ 60,045 $ 221,965 $ 160,527 Operating income (loss) $ 50,594 $ 43,689 $ 47,818 $ 174,293 $ 118,248 Operating income (loss) % 25 % 26 % 24 % 23 % 19 % ROV days available 23,000 23,000 23,000 91,250 91,250 ROV days utilized 15,682 14,350 15,932 61,874 56,231 ROV utilization 68 % 62 % 69 % 68 % 62 % Manufactured Products Revenue $ 132,994 $ 100,174 $ 122,877 $ 493,692 $ 382,361 Gross margin $ 13,923 $ 14,744 $ 16,916 $ 69,613 $ 45,834 Operating income (loss) $ 5,435 $ 6,132 $ 8,229 $ 35,551 $ 11,692 Operating income (loss) % 4 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 3 % Backlog at end of period $ 622,000 $ 467,000 $ 556,000 $ 622,000 $ 467,000 Offshore Projects Group Revenue $ 161,239 $ 122,476 $ 150,273 $ 546,366 $ 489,317 Gross margin $ 26,269 $ 17,548 $ 33,045 $ 96,940 $ 78,373 Operating income (loss) $ 15,155 $ 10,745 $ 26,745 $ 64,546 $ 49,256 Operating income (loss) % 9 % 9 % 18 % 12 % 10 % Integrity Management & Digital Solutions Revenue $ 65,977 $ 55,411 $ 66,056 $ 255,282 $ 229,884 Gross margin $ 9,914 $ 9,932 $ 9,961 $ 38,988 $ 36,724 Operating income (loss) $ 3,205 $ 4,866 $ 3,242 $ 13,373 $ 14,901 Operating income (loss) % 5 % 9 % 5 % 5 % 6 % Aerospace and Defense Technologies Revenue $ 94,914 $ 90,775 $ 98,631 $ 376,845 $ 342,601 Gross margin $ 17,350 $ 16,402 $ 20,295 $ 70,420 $ 68,447 Operating income (loss) $ 11,010 $ 10,320 $ 14,140 $ 45,003 $ 44,168 Operating income (loss) % 12 % 11 % 14 % 12 % 13 % Unallocated Expenses Gross margin $ (25,912 ) $ (22,537 ) $ (25,565 ) $ (98,955 ) $ (82,528 ) Operating income (loss) $ (37,949 ) $ (33,575 ) $ (42,245 ) $ (151,438 ) $ (127,402 ) Total Revenue $ 654,629 $ 536,223 $ 635,180 $ 2,424,706 $ 2,066,084 Gross margin $ 105,629 $ 90,102 $ 114,697 $ 398,971 $ 307,377 Operating income (loss) $ 47,450 $ 42,177 $ 57,929 $ 181,328 $ 110,863 Operating income (loss) % 7 % 8 % 9 % 7 % 5 % The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables below under the caption "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information" for financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our ongoing operations.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (in thousands) Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions $ 34,045 $ 25,949 $ 25,945 $ 100,726 $ 81,043 Depreciation and Amortization: Energy Services and Products Subsea Robotics $ 13,264 $ 15,139 $ 12,805 $ 54,365 $ 67,684 Manufactured Products 3,096 2,915 3,067 12,220 11,946 Offshore Projects Group 6,921 7,024 6,931 27,956 28,560 Integrity Management & Digital Solutions 902 840 909 3,608 4,599 Total Energy Services and Products 24,183 25,918 23,712 98,149 112,789 Aerospace and Defense Technologies 619 705 600 2,504 2,853 Unallocated Expenses 695 1,218 1,284 4,307 5,327 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 25,497 $ 27,841 $ 25,596 $ 104,960 $ 120,969

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under certain rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation purposes and for comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS) For the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Net Income

(Loss) Diluted EPS Net Income

(Loss) Diluted EPS Net Income

(Loss) Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 44,529 $ 0.43 $ 23,128 $ 0.23 $ 29,812 $ 0.29 Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses (2,275 ) 193 (944 ) Total pre-tax adjustments (2,275 ) 193 (944 ) Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods 851 (333 ) 615 Discrete tax items: Share-based compensation (58 ) - - Uncertain tax positions (2,036 ) (669 ) 13,076 Valuation allowances (20,350 ) (7,679 ) 9,353 Other (1,230 ) (8,263 ) (13,430 ) Total discrete tax adjustments (23,674 ) (16,611 ) 8,999 Total of adjustments (25,098 ) (16,751 ) 8,670 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 19,431 $ 0.19 $ 6,377 $ 0.06 $ 38,482 $ 0.38 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 102,366 101,597 102,206 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS) For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net Income

(Loss) Diluted EPS Net Income

(Loss) Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 97,403 $ 0.95 $ 25,941 $ 0.26 Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses 1,359 4 Total pre-tax adjustments 1,359 4 Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods (837 ) (275 ) Discrete tax items: Share-based compensation (1,428 ) 137 Uncertain tax positions 15,441 (81 ) Valuation allowances (16,099 ) 11,119 Other (13,890 ) (5,734 ) Total discrete tax adjustments (15,976 ) 5,441 Total of adjustments (15,454 ) 5,170 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 81,949 $ 0.80 $ 31,111 $ 0.31 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 102,156 101,447

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 44,529 $ 23,128 $ 29,812 $ 97,403 $ 25,941 Depreciation and amortization 25,497 27,841 25,596 104,960 120,969 Subtotal 70,026 50,969 55,408 202,363 146,910 Interest expense, net of interest income 4,840 6,852 6,078 21,098 32,507 Amortization included in interest expense 460 33 51 574 106 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,090 11,980 23,505 63,652 53,111 EBITDA 77,416 69,834 85,042 287,687 232,634 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses (2,275 ) 193 (944 ) 1,359 4 Total of adjustments (2,275 ) 193 (944 ) 1,359 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,141 $ 70,027 $ 84,098 $ 289,046 $ 232,638 Revenue $ 654,629 $ 536,223 $ 635,180 $ 2,424,706 $ 2,066,084 EBITDA margin % 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 11 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 11 %

Free Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (in thousands) Net Income (loss) $ 44,529 $ 23,128 $ 29,812 $ 97,403 $ 25,941 Non-cash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 25,497 27,841 25,596 104,960 120,969 Other non-cash (22,486 ) 2,991 6,381 (13,370 ) 8,542 Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities 105,275 105,506 17,819 20,962 (34,569 ) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities 152,815 159,466 79,608 209,955 120,883 Purchases of property and equipment (34,045 ) (25,949 ) (25,945 ) (100,726 ) (81,043 ) Free Cash Flow $ 118,770 $ 133,517 $ 53,663 $ 109,229 $ 39,840 2024 EBITDA Estimates For the Three Months Ending March 31, 2024 Low High (in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 18,000 $ 26,000 Depreciation and amortization 25,000 26,000 Subtotal 43,000 52,000 Interest expense, net of interest income 7,000 8,000 EBITDA $ 50,000 $ 60,000 For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Low High (in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 206,000 $ 242,000 Depreciation and amortization 100,000 110,000 Subtotal 306,000 352,000 Interest expense, net of interest income 24,000 28,000 EBITDA $ 330,000 $ 380,000 2024 Free Cash Flow Estimate For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Low High (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 125,000 $ 155,000 Depreciation and amortization 100,000 110,000 Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities (5,000 ) 15,000 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities 220,000 280,000 Purchases of property and equipment (110,000 ) (130,000 ) Free Cash Flow $ 110,000 $ 150,000

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 SSR MP OPG IMDS ADTech Unallocated

Expenses

and other Total ($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 50,594 $ 5,435 $ 15,155 $ 3,205 $ 11,010 $ (37,949 ) $ 47,450 Adjustments for the effects of: Depreciation and amortization 13,264 3,096 6,921 902 619 695 25,497 Other pre-tax - - - - - 4,469 4,469 EBITDA 63,858 8,531 22,076 4,107 11,629 (32,785 ) 77,416 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses - - - - - (2,275 ) (2,275 ) Total of adjustments - - - - - (2,275 ) (2,275 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,858 $ 8,531 $ 22,076 $ 4,107 $ 11,629 $ (35,060 ) $ 75,141 Revenue $ 199,505 $ 132,994 $ 161,239 $ 65,977 $ 94,914 $ 654,629 Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP 25 % 4 % 9 % 5 % 12 % 7 % EBITDA Margin 32 % 6 % 14 % 6 % 12 % 12 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32 % 6 % 14 % 6 % 12 % 11 % For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 SSR MP OPG IMDS ADTech Unallocated

Expenses

and other Total ($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 43,689 $ 6,132 $ 10,745 $ 4,866 $ 10,320 $ (33,575 ) $ 42,177 Adjustments for the effects of: Depreciation and amortization 15,139 2,915 7,024 840 705 1,218 27,841 Other pre-tax - - - - - (184 ) (184 ) EBITDA 58,828 9,047 17,769 5,706 11,025 (32,541 ) 69,834 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses - - - - - 193 193 Total of adjustments - - - - - 193 193 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,828 $ 9,047 $ 17,769 $ 5,706 $ 11,025 $ (32,348 ) $ 70,027 Revenue $ 167,387 $ 100,174 $ 122,476 $ 55,411 $ 90,775 $ 536,223 Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP 26 % 6 % 9 % 9 % 11 % 8 % EBITDA Margin 35 % 9 % 15 % 10 % 12 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35 % 9 % 15 % 10 % 12 % 13 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 SSR MP OPG IMDS ADTech Unallocated

Expenses

and other Total ($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 47,818 $ 8,229 $ 26,745 $ 3,242 $ 14,140 $ (42,245 ) $ 57,929 Adjustments for the effects of: Depreciation and amortization 12,805 3,067 6,931 909 600 1,284 25,596 Other pre-tax - - - - - 1,517 1,517 EBITDA 60,623 11,296 33,676 4,151 14,740 (39,444 ) 85,042 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses - - - - - (944 ) (944 ) Total of adjustments - - - - - (944 ) (944 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,623 $ 11,296 $ 33,676 $ 4,151 $ 14,740 $ (40,388 ) $ 84,098 Revenue $ 197,343 $ 122,877 $ 150,273 $ 66,056 $ 98,631 $ 635,180 Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP 24 % 7 % 18 % 5 % 14 % 9 % EBITDA Margin 31 % 9 % 22 % 6 % 15 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31 % 9 % 22 % 6 % 15 % 13 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 SSR MP OPG IMDS ADTech Unallocated

Expenses

and other Total ($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 174,293 $ 35,551 $ 64,546 $ 13,373 $ 45,003 $ (151,438 ) $ 181,328 Adjustments for the effects of: Depreciation and amortization 54,365 12,220 27,956 3,608 2,504 4,307 104,960 Other pre-tax - - - - - 1,399 1,399 EBITDA 228,658 47,771 92,502 16,981 47,507 (145,732 ) 287,687 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses - - - - - 1,359 1,359 Total of adjustments - - - - - 1,359 1,359 Adjusted EBITDA $ 228,658 $ 47,771 $ 92,502 $ 16,981 $ 47,507 $ (144,373 ) $ 289,046 Revenue $ 752,521 $ 493,692 $ 546,366 $ 255,282 $ 376,845 $ 2,424,706 Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP 23 % 7 % 12 % 5 % 12 % 7 % EBITDA Margin 30 % 10 % 17 % 7 % 13 % 12 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30 % 10 % 17 % 7 % 13 % 12 % For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 SSR MP OPG IMDS ADTech Unallocated

Expenses

and other Total ($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 118,248 $ 11,692 $ 49,256 $ 14,901 $ 44,168 $ (127,402 ) $ 110,863 Adjustments for the effects of: Depreciation and amortization 67,684 11,946 28,560 4,599 2,853 5,327 120,969 Other pre-tax - - - - - 802 802 EBITDA 185,932 23,638 77,816 19,500 47,021 (121,273 ) 232,634 Adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses - - - - - 4 4 Total of adjustments - - - - - 4 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 185,932 $ 23,638 $ 77,816 $ 19,500 $ 47,021 $ (121,269 ) $ 232,638 Revenue $ 621,921 $ 382,361 $ 489,317 $ 229,884 $ 342,601 $ 2,066,084 Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP 19 % 3 % 10 % 6 % 13 % 5 % EBITDA Margin 30 % 6 % 16 % 8 % 14 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30 % 6 % 16 % 8 % 14 % 11 %

