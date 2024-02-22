Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
- Net income per common share of $0.46 compared to net loss of $1.62 in Q3 2023
- Earnings available for distribution per common share(1) of $0.95 compared to $1.51 in Q3 2023
- Common stock dividend of $0.40 per common share, unchanged from Q3 2023
- Book value per common share(2) of $10.00 compared to $9.93 as of September 30, 2023
- Economic return(3) of 4.7% compared to (13.8)% in Q3 2023
Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer
"The sharp rise in interest rates that began in the second quarter persisted in early October as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose over 40 basis points to reach 5.0% for the first time in over 16 years, negatively impacting Agency RMBS valuations. Market sentiment then reversed course, as incoming data supported a soft landing narrative and market expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve were pulled forward into the first quarter of 2024, benefiting Agency RMBS into year end. During the quarter, we reduced risk within the portfolio as volatility initially increased, and subsequently returned leverage to our target range as volatility subsided. Our book value per common share ended the quarter at $10.00, representing an increase of 0.7% from September 30 th, and when combined with our $0.40 common stock dividend, produced an economic return of 4.7% for the quarter.
"Our debt-to-equity ratio ended the fourth quarter at 5.7x, down from 6.4x as of September 30 th. As of the end of the quarter, substantially all our $5.1 billion investment portfolio was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $422 million.
"Earnings available for distribution ("EAD") for the period benefited from attractive interest income on our target assets, favorable funding and low-cost, pay-fixed swaps. For the quarter, EAD per common share was $0.95 compared to $1.51 for the third quarter, reflecting declines in interest income on investments and interest rate swaps in connection with our reduction in leverage and adjustments to our swap portfolio. As of February 16, 2024, our book value per common share is estimated to be between $9.50 and $9.88.(4)
"We are cautious on the near-term outlook for the Agency RMBS sector given recent strong performance and the uncertain timing of monetary policy adjustments. However, the potential reduction in interest rate volatility associated with the eventual normalization of monetary policy should be supportive for investors with longer time horizons. We believe Agency RMBS investors stand to benefit from attractive valuations, favorable funding and a steeper yield curve as the macro environment stabilizes."
(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.
(2) Book value per common share as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($109.7 million and $188.6 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively, and $111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding.
(3) Economic return for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023 of $0.07; plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the September 30, 2023 book value per common share of $9.93. Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023 of ($2.05); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2023 book value per common share of $11.98.
(4) Book value per common share as of February 16, 2024 is adjusted to exclude a pro rata portion of the current quarter's common stock dividend (which for purposes of this calculation is assumed to be the same as the previous quarter) and is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($108.1 million and $187.1 million as of February 16, 2024, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding of 48.5 million.
Key performance indicators for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are summarized in the table below.
($ in millions, except share amounts)
Q4 '23
Q3 '23
Variance
Average Balances
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Average earning assets (at amortized cost)
$4,401.5
$5,498.3
($1,096.8)
Average borrowings
$3,736.4
$4,902.4
($1,166.0)
Average stockholders' equity (1)
$790.2
$832.0
($41.8)
U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Total interest income
$62.1
$75.1
($13.0)
Total interest expense
$53.8
$65.7
($11.9)
Net interest income
$8.3
$9.4
($1.1)
Total expenses
$4.8
$4.8
$0.0
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$22.3
($74.0)
$96.3
Average earning asset yields
5.64 %
5.47 %
0.17 %
Average cost of funds
5.76 %
5.36 %
0.40 %
Average net interest rate margin
(0.12) %
0.11 %
(0.23) %
Period-end weighted average asset yields (2)
5.42 %
5.23 %
0.19 %
Period-end weighted average cost of funds
5.53 %
5.43 %
0.10 %
Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin
(0.11) %
(0.20) %
0.09 %
Book value per common share (3)
$10.00
$9.93
$0.07
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic)
$0.46
($1.62)
$2.08
Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)
$0.46
($1.62)
$2.08
Debt-to-equity ratio
5.7x
6.4x
(0.7x)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)
Earnings available for distribution
$45.8
$69.2
($23.4)
Effective interest expense
$5.7
($4.6)
$10.3
Effective net interest income
$56.4
$79.7
($23.3)
Effective cost of funds
0.61 %
(0.37) %
0.98 %
Effective interest rate margin
5.03 %
5.84 %
(0.81) %
Earnings available for distribution per common share
$0.95
$1.51
($0.56)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio
5.7x
6.4x
(0.7x)
(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.
(2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate.
(3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($109.7 million and $188.6 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively, and $111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding.
(4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.
Portfolio Composition
The following table summarizes the Company's MBS portfolio as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.
As of
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
$ in thousands
Fair Value
Percentage of
Period-end
Fair Value
Percentage of
Period-end
30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS coupon:
4.0 %
876,337
17.4 %
4.65 %
1,218,869
22.4 %
4.64 %
4.5 %
1,017,191
20.2 %
4.95 %
1,313,632
24.1 %
4.97 %
5.0 %
1,028,036
20.4 %
5.34 %
1,424,615
26.2 %
5.32 %
5.5 %
1,016,707
20.2 %
5.59 %
1,374,853
25.3 %
5.59 %
6.0 %
1,014,203
20.1 %
6.03 %
-
- %
- %
Total 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS
4,952,474
98.3 %
5.33 %
5,331,969
98.0 %
5.15 %
Agency-CMO
74,758
1.3 %
9.74 %
78,007
1.4 %
9.67 %
Non-Agency CMBS
9,935
0.2 %
9.58 %
25,987
0.5 %
8.72 %
Non-Agency RMBS
8,139
0.2 %
9.10 %
7,965
0.1 %
8.56 %
Total MBS portfolio
5,045,306
100.0 %
5.42 %
5,443,928
100.0 %
5.23 %
The following table presents certain characteristics of the Company's borrowings as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.
As of
$ in thousands
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Agency RMBS repurchase agreements
4,458,695
5.53 %
20
4,987,006
5.43 %
24
The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays interest at a fixed rate and receives floating interest based on the secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.
$ in thousands
As of December 31, 2023
Maturities
Notional
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Less than 3 years
950,000
2.55 %
5.38 %
1.6
3 to 5 years
1,375,000
0.29 %
5.38 %
3.8
5 to 7 years
1,150,000
0.55 %
5.38 %
6.6
Greater than 10 years
590,000
1.75 %
5.38 %
21.4
Total
4,065,000
1.10 %
5.38 %
6.6
$ in thousands
As of September 30, 2023
Maturities
Notional
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Less than 3 years
950,000
0.32 %
5.31 %
2.1
3 to 5 years
1,975,000
0.35 %
5.31 %
4.2
5 to 7 years
1,175,000
0.46 %
5.31 %
6.6
7 to 10 years
750,000
1.10 %
5.31 %
7.5
Greater than 10 years
1,050,000
2.18 %
5.31 %
20.6
Total
5,900,000
0.79 %
5.31 %
7.7
The table below presents certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays floating interest based on SOFR and receives interest at a fixed rate as of September 30, 2023. We did not have any such swaps as of December 31, 2023.
$ in thousands
As of September 30, 2023
Maturities
Notional
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Less than 3 years
900,000
5.31 %
5.44 %
0.5
3 to 5 years
50,000
5.31 %
2.78 %
3.6
Total
950,000
5.31 %
5.30 %
0.7
Capital Activities
Dividends
As previously announced on December 19, 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend on December 18, 2023 of $0.40 per share paid on January 26, 2024 to its stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023. The Company declared the following dividends on February 21, 2024: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on March 27, 2024 to its stockholders of record on March 5, 2024.
Repurchases of Preferred Stock
During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased and retired 79,417 shares of Series B Preferred Stock and 135,772 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, respectively, for a total cost of $4.4 million.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.
Earnings Call
Members of the investment community and the general public are invited to listen to the Company's earnings conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET, by calling one of the following numbers:
North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409
International: 1-212-287-1625
Passcode: Invesco
An audio replay will be available until 5:00 pm ET on March 8, 2024 by calling:
866-361-4757 (North America) or 1-203-369-0183 (International)
The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the call will be available on the Company's website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
$ in thousands, except share amounts
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income
Mortgage-backed and other securities
62,082
75,132
57,877
277,929
192,566
Commercial loan
-
-
179
-
1,947
Total interest income
62,082
75,132
58,056
277,929
194,513
Interest expense
Repurchase agreements
53,780
65,701
32,201
228,229
51,560
Total interest expense
53,780
65,701
32,201
228,229
51,560
Net interest income
8,302
9,431
25,855
49,700
142,953
Other income (loss)
Gain (loss) on investments, net
165,340
(224,897)
10,762
(107,280)
(1,079,339)
(Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses
(108)
(43)
-
(320)
-
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures
(5)
2
(120)
(1)
(407)
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(141,580)
151,689
4,856
61,838
559,007
Other investment income (loss), net
-
-
142
(66)
186
Total other income (loss)
23,647
(73,249)
15,640
(45,829)
(520,553)
Expenses
Management fee - related party
3,053
3,090
3,177
12,290
16,906
General and administrative
1,697
1,691
1,857
7,440
8,418
Total expenses
4,750
4,781
5,034
19,730
25,324
Net income (loss)
27,199
(68,599)
36,461
(15,859)
(402,924)
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,679)
(5,772)
(5,862)
(23,153)
(28,218)
Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock
760
347
-
1,471
14,179
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
22,280
(74,024)
30,599
(37,541)
(416,963)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
Basic
0.46
(1.62)
0.84
(0.85)
(12.21)
Diluted
0.46
(1.62)
0.84
(0.85)
(12.21)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
$ in thousands
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income (loss)
27,199
(68,599)
36,461
(15,859)
(402,924)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net
607
(91)
(791)
(91)
(6,280)
Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale
securities to (increase) decrease in provision for credit losses
108
43
-
320
-
Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on
de-designated interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements
interest expense
(900)
(1,810)
(4,855)
(10,405)
(19,708)
Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated
venture
-
-
(103)
(10)
(537)
Reclassification of currency translation loss on investment in
unconsolidated venture to other investment income (loss), net
-
-
-
123
-
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(185)
(1,858)
(5,749)
(10,063)
(26,525)
Comprehensive income (loss)
27,014
(70,457)
30,712
(25,922)
(429,449)
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,679)
(5,772)
(5,862)
(23,153)
(28,218)
Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock
760
347
-
1,471
14,179
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
22,095
(75,882)
24,850
(47,604)
(443,488)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
$ in thousands, except share amounts
ASSETS
Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $4,712,185 and $4,439,583,
respectively; net of allowance for credit losses of $320 and $0, respectively)
5,045,306
4,791,893
U.S. Treasury securities
11,214
-
Cash and cash equivalents
76,967
175,535
Restricted cash
121,670
103,246
Due from counterparties
-
1,584
Investment related receivable
26,604
22,744
Derivative assets, at fair value
939
662
Other assets
1,509
1,731
Total assets
5,284,209
5,097,395
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Repurchase agreements
4,458,695
4,234,823
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
-
2,079
Dividends payable
19,384
25,162
Accrued interest payable
15,787
20,546
Collateral held payable
2,475
4,892
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,296
1,365
Due to affiliate
3,907
4,453
Total liabilities
4,501,544
4,293,320
Commitments and contingencies (1)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:
7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,385,997 and
4,537,634 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($109,650 and $113,441 aggregate
liquidation preference, respectively)
106,014
109,679
7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,545,439 and
7,816,470 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($188,636 and $195,412 aggregate
liquidation preference, respectively)
182,474
189,028
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 shares authorized; 48,460,626 and
38,710,916 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
484
387
Additional paid in capital
4,011,138
3,901,562
Accumulated other comprehensive income
698
10,761
Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings)
(3,518,143)
(3,407,342)
Total stockholders' equity
782,665
804,075
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
5,284,209
5,097,395
(1)
See Note 14 of the Company's consolidated financial statements filed in Part IV, Item 15 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure
Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation,
earnings available for distribution per common share)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and
by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share)
Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost
of funds)
Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds)
Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective
interest rate margin)
Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio
Debt-to-equity ratio
The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.
Earnings Available for Distribution
The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock; foreign currency (gains) losses, net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.
By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.
To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.
Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.
The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
$ in thousands, except per share data
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
22,280
(74,024)
30,599
(37,541)
(416,963)
Adjustments:
(Gain) loss on investments, net
(165,340)
224,897
(10,762)
107,280
1,079,339
Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net(1)
199,137
(84,565)
28,072
179,526
(459,466)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net(1)
(8,576)
5,002
8,949
(2,356)
(12,669)
TBA dollar roll income(2)
-
-
1,428
697
28,843
(Gain) on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock
(760)
(347)
-
(1,471)
(14,179)
Foreign currency (gains) losses, net(3)
-
-
(142)
66
(186)
Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps(4)
(900)
(1,810)
(4,855)
(10,405)
(19,708)
Subtotal
23,561
143,177
22,690
273,337
601,974
Earnings available for distribution
45,841
69,153
53,289
235,796
185,011
Basic income (loss) per common share
0.46
(1.62)
0.84
(0.85)
(12.21)
Earnings available for distribution per common share(5)
0.95
1.51
1.46
5.35
5.42
(1)
U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
$ in thousands
Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(199,137)
84,565
(28,072)
(179,526)
459,466
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
8,576
(5,002)
(8,949)
2,356
12,669
Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps
48,981
72,126
41,877
239,008
86,872
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(141,580)
151,689
4,856
61,838
559,007
(2)
A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying AgencyRMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's consolidated statements of operations
(3)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses and the reclassification of currency translation adjustments that were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the consolidated statements of operations
(4)
U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
$ in thousands
Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings
54,680
67,511
37,056
238,634
71,268
Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps
(900)
(1,810)
(4,855)
(10,405)
(19,708)
Repurchase agreements interest expense
53,780
65,701
32,201
228,229
51,560
(5)
Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
The table below presents the components of earnings available for distribution:
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
$ in thousands
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Effective net interest income (1)
56,383
79,747
62,877
278,303
210,117
TBA dollar roll income
-
-
1,428
697
28,843
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures
(5)
2
(120)
(1)
(407)
(Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses
(108)
(43)
-
(320)
-
Total expenses
(4,750)
(4,781)
(5,034)
(19,730)
(25,324)
Subtotal
51,520
74,925
59,151
258,949
213,229
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,679)
(5,772)
(5,862)
(23,153)
(28,218)
Earnings available for distribution
45,841
69,153
53,289
235,796
185,011
(1)
See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.
Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin
The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.
The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.
The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.
The following tables reconcile total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Total interest expense
53,780
5.76 %
65,701
5.36 %
32,201
3.36 %
Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated
interest rate swaps
900
0.09 %
1,810
0.15 %
4,855
0.51 %
Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate
swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(48,981)
(5.24) %
(72,126)
(5.88) %
(41,877)
(4.38) %
Effective interest expense
5,699
0.61 %
(4,615)
(0.37) %
(4,821)
(0.51) %
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Total interest expense
228,229
5.03 %
51,560
1.15 %
Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated
interest rate swaps
10,405
0.23 %
19,708
0.44 %
Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate
swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(239,008)
(5.26) %
(86,872)
(1.93) %
Effective interest expense
(374)
- %
(15,604)
(0.34) %
The following tables reconcile net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Net interest income
8,302
(0.12) %
9,431
0.11 %
25,855
1.98 %
Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated
interest rate swaps
(900)
(0.09) %
(1,810)
(0.15) %
(4,855)
(0.51) %
Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate
swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
48,981
5.24 %
72,126
5.88 %
41,877
4.38 %
Effective net interest income
56,383
5.03 %
79,747
5.84 %
62,877
5.85 %
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Net interest income
49,700
0.41 %
142,953
2.64 %
Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated
interest rate swaps
(10,405)
(0.23) %
(19,708)
(0.44) %
Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate
swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
239,008
5.26 %
86,872
1.93 %
Effective net interest income
278,303
5.44 %
210,117
4.13 %
Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio
The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.
The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.
As of December 31, 2023
$ in thousands
Agency RMBS
Credit Portfolio (1)
Total
Mortgage-backed securities
5,027,232
18,074
5,045,306
U.S. Treasury securities
11,214
-
11,214
Cash and cash equivalents (2)
76,967
-
76,967
Restricted cash (3)
121,670
-
121,670
Derivative assets, at fair value (3)
939
-
939
Other assets
27,480
633
28,113
Total assets
5,265,502
18,707
5,284,209
Repurchase agreements
4,458,695
-
4,458,695
Other liabilities
42,117
732
42,849
Total liabilities
4,500,812
732
4,501,544
Total stockholders' equity (allocated)
764,690
17,975
782,665
Debt-to-equity ratio (4)
5.8
-
5.7
Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)
5.8
-
5.7
(1)
Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio.
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.
(3)
Restricted cash and derivative assets are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.
(4)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.
(5)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis to total stockholders' equity. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of December 31, 2023.
As of September 30, 2023
$ in thousands
Agency RMBS
Credit Portfolio (1)
Total
Mortgage-backed securities
5,409,976
33,952
5,443,928
Cash and cash equivalents (2)
173,921
-
173,921
Restricted cash (3)
185,824
-
185,824
Other assets
25,500
2,170
27,670
Total assets
5,795,221
36,122
5,831,343
Repurchase agreements
4,987,006
-
4,987,006
Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)
7,637
-
7,637
Other liabilities
49,848
1,827
51,675
Total liabilities
5,044,491
1,827
5,046,318
Total stockholders' equity (allocated)
750,730
34,295
785,025
Debt-to-equity ratio (4)
6.6
-
6.4
Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)
6.6
-
6.4
(1)
Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio.
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.
(3)
Restricted cash and derivative liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.
(4)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.
(5)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis to total stockholders' equity. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of September 30, 2023.
Average Balances
The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
$ in thousands
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Average earning assets (1)
4,401,475
5,498,298
4,347,428
5,106,473
5,137,339
Average earning asset yields (2)
5.64 %
5.47 %
5.34 %
5.44 %
3.79 %
Average borrowings (3)
3,736,432
4,902,400
3,828,223
4,540,252
4,495,581
Average cost of funds (4)
5.76 %
5.36 %
3.36 %
5.03 %
1.15 %
(1)
Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.
(2)
Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized.
(3)
Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.
(4)
Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.
