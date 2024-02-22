Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue increased 4.9% to $1,658.9 million, compared to $1,581.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 31.5% to $114.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $86.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income increased 63.9% to $61.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $37.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.9% to $180.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $148.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share increased 63.6% to $0.36 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.22 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue increased 5.2% to $6,664.1 million, compared to $6,333.5 million for the prior year. Income from operations increased 37.6% to $554.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $403.3 million for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2023, income from operations included $1.8 million of other operating income, compared to $28.8 million for the prior year. The other operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was principally related to the recognition of payments received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund. Net income increased 51.4% to $299.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $198.0 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.8% to $807.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $646.9 million for the prior year. Earnings per common share increased 54.9% to $1.91 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.23 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share increased 61.8% to $1.99 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.23 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the loss on early retirement of debt and related costs, and their related tax effects for the year ended December 31, 2023. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2023, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,933 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 544 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2023, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 0.9% to $567.1 million, compared to $561.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 29.4% to $57.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $44.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 10.1% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 7.9% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 2.9% to $2,299.8 million, compared to $2,234.1 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 121.0% to $246.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $111.3 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 10.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.0% for the prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 9.4% to $260.2 million, compared to $237.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 18.4% to $66.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $56.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 25.5% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 23.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 6.9% to $979.6 million, compared to $916.8 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 12.0% to $221.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $198.0 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 22.6% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 21.6% for the prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 6.1% to $298.2 million, compared to $281.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 40.9% to $22.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $15.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 7.5% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 5.7% to $1,188.9 million, compared to $1,125.3 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 9.8% to $111.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $101.9 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 9.4% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 9.1% for the prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Concentra Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 6.2% to $440.7 million, compared to $415.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 9.7% to $68.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $62.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 15.5% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 15.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 6.6% to $1,838.1 million, compared to $1,724.4 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 8.1% to $361.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $334.3 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 19.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 19.4% for the prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Dividend

On February 13, 2024, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about March 13, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2025, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Select Medical did not repurchase shares under its authorized stock repurchase program during the year ended December 31, 2023. Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through December 31, 2023, Select Medical has repurchased 48,234,823 shares at a cost of approximately $600.3 million, or $12.45 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is issuing its business outlook for 2024. Select Medical expects revenue to be in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $830 million to $880 million, and fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.88 to $2.18. A reconciliation of full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA expectations to net income is presented in table XI of this release.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2024 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

adverse economic conditions including an inflationary environment could cause us to continue to experience increases in the prices of labor and other costs of doing business resulting in a negative impact on our business, operating results, cash flows, and financial condition;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, and/or the inability to attract or retain qualified healthcare professionals could limit our ability to staff our facilities;

shortages in qualified health professionals could cause us to increase our dependence on contract labor, increase our efforts to recruit and train new employees, and expand upon our initiatives to retain existing staff, which could increase our operating costs significantly;

public threats such as a global pandemic, or widespread outbreak of an infectious disease, similar to the COVID-19 pandemic, could negatively impact patient volumes and revenues, increase labor and other operating costs, disrupt global financial markets, and/or further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources, or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

failure to complete or achieve some or all the expected benefits of the potential separation of Concentra;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2022

2023

% Change Revenue

$ 1,581,456

$ 1,658,856

4.9 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,408,784

1,447,086

2.7 General and administrative

38,763

44,090

13.7 Depreciation and amortization

52,246

53,984

3.3 Total costs and expenses

1,499,793

1,545,160

3.0 Other operating income

5,201

557

N/M Income from operations

86,864

114,253

31.5 Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

6,759

10,195

50.8 Interest expense

(47,341)

(50,800)

7.3 Income before income taxes

46,282

73,648

59.1 Income tax expense

8,570

11,850

38.3 Net income

37,712

61,798

63.9 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

10,208

15,529

52.1 Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 27,504

$ 46,269

68.2 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.22

$ 0.36







(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2022

2023

% Change Revenue

$ 6,333,538

$ 6,664,058

5.2 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

5,600,161

5,732,017

2.4 General and administrative

153,035

170,193

11.2 Depreciation and amortization

205,825

208,742

1.4 Total costs and expenses

5,959,021

6,110,952

2.5 Other operating income

28,766

1,768

N/M Income from operations

403,283

554,874

37.6 Other income and expense:











Loss on early retirement of debt

-

(14,692)

N/M Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

26,407

40,813

54.6 Interest expense

(169,111)

(198,639)

17.5 Income before income taxes

260,579

382,356

46.7 Income tax expense

62,553

82,625

32.1 Net income

198,026

299,731

51.4 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

39,032

56,240

44.1 Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 158,994

$ 243,491

53.1 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 1.23

$ 1.91







(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

III. Earnings per Share For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023:





Basic and Diluted EPS





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31,





2022

2023

2022

2023

Net income

$ 37,712

$ 61,798

$ 198,026

$ 299,731

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

10,208

15,529

39,032

56,240

Net income attributable to Select Medical

27,504

46,269

158,994

243,491

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

1,002

1,633

5,609

8,773

Net income attributable to common shares

$ 26,502

$ 44,636

$ 153,385

$ 234,718



The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023:





Three Months Ended December 31,



2022



2023



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



(in thousands, except for per share amounts) Common shares

$ 26,502

122,511

$ 0.22



$ 44,636

123,817

$ 0.36 Participating securities

1,002

4,630

$ 0.22



1,633

4,530

$ 0.36 Total

$ 27,504











$ 46,269













Years Ended December 31,



2022



2023



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



(in thousands, except for per share amounts) Common shares

$ 153,385

124,628

$ 1.23



$ 234,718

123,105

$ 1.91 Participating securities

5,609

4,557

$ 1.23



8,773

4,601

$ 1.91 Total

$ 158,994











$ 243,491













(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)





December 31,



2022

2023 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 97,906

$ 84,006 Accounts receivable

941,312

940,335 Other current assets

232,095

233,305 Total Current Assets

1,271,313

1,257,646 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,169,740

1,188,616 Property and equipment, net

1,001,440

1,023,561 Goodwill

3,484,200

3,513,170 Identifiable intangible assets, net

351,662

329,916 Other assets

386,938

376,722 Total Assets

$ 7,665,293

$ 7,689,631 Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 874,016

$ 932,736 Current operating lease liabilities

236,784

245,400 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

44,351

70,329 Total Current Liabilities

1,155,151

1,248,465 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,008,394

1,025,867 Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,835,211

3,587,675 Non-current deferred tax liability

169,793

143,306 Other non-current liabilities

106,137

110,303 Total Liabilities

6,274,686

6,115,616 Redeemable non-controlling interests

34,043

26,297 Total Equity

1,356,564

1,547,718 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 7,665,293

$ 7,689,631

V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (In thousands, unaudited)





2022

2023 Operating activities







Net income

$ 37,712

$ 61,798 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

5,019

13,521 Depreciation and amortization

52,246

53,984 Provision for expected credit losses

215

(71) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(6,759)

(10,195) Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(1,121)

(50) Stock compensation expense

9,799

11,818 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

576

748 Deferred income taxes

14,601

930 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(32,497)

4,170 Other current assets

(7,789)

(12,098) Other assets

6,841

3,003 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(65,357)

51,884 Government advances

(942)

- Net cash provided by operating activities

12,544

179,442 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(4,960)

(9,085) Purchases of property and equipment

(55,253)

(60,603) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

2,979

104 Net cash used in investing activities

(57,234)

(69,584) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

275,000

270,000 Payments on revolving facilities

(210,000)

(330,000) Payments on term loans

-

(5,258) Borrowings of other debt

4,800

550 Principal payments on other debt

(10,429)

(8,648) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15,897)

(16,048) Repurchase of common stock

(1,914)

(1,709) Increase (decrease) in overdrafts

(1,301)

280 Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

2,434

2,472 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(8,320)

(14,931) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

34,373

(103,292) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(10,317)

6,566 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

108,223

77,440 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 97,906

$ 84,006 Supplemental information:







Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $13,352 and $22,465

under the interest rate cap contract

$ 39,998

$ 50,564 Cash paid for taxes

7,446

10,008

VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (In thousands, unaudited)





2022

2023 Operating activities







Net income

$ 198,026

$ 299,731 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

21,911

23,417 Depreciation and amortization

205,825

208,742 Provision for expected credit losses

174

1,030 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(26,407)

(40,813) Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

175 Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(2,714)

(57) Stock compensation expense

37,755

43,809 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

2,272

2,647 Deferred income taxes

7,521

(16,119) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(52,183)

1,156 Other current assets

(4,866)

(29,374) Other assets

16,491

10,031 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(35,190)

77,683 Government advances

(83,790)

- Net cash provided by operating activities

284,825

582,058 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(26,987)

(29,567) Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets

(190,372)

(229,200) Investment in businesses

(17,323)

(9,873) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

8,343

163 Net cash used in investing activities

(226,339)

(268,477) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

1,120,000

905,000 Payments on revolving facilities

(835,000)

(1,070,000) Proceeds from term loans

-

2,092,232 Payments on term loans

-

(2,113,952) Borrowings of other debt

25,666

31,399 Principal payments on other debt

(35,594)

(46,946) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(64,589)

(63,904) Repurchase of common stock

(195,528)

(12,759) Decrease in overdrafts

(10,392)

(1,687) Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

9,530

22,935 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(43,107)

(63,531) Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(5,876)

(6,268) Net cash used in financing activities

(34,890)

(327,481) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

23,596

(13,900) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

74,310

97,906 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 97,906

$ 84,006 Supplemental information:







Cash paid for interest, excluding amounts received of $19,584 and $82,818

under the interest rate cap contract

$ 183,453

$ 272,261 Cash paid for taxes

32,290

88,510

VII. Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (unaudited)





2022

2023

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

103

107



Revenue (,000)

$ 561,885

$ 567,128

0.9 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

287,424

277,470

(3.5) % Number of admissions(b)(d)

9,275

9,126

(1.6) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,947

$ 2,037

4.6 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

70 %

66 %

(5.7) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 44,345

$ 57,384

29.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.9 %

10.1 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

31

33



Revenue (,000)

$ 237,855

$ 260,166

9.4 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

108,857

116,003

6.6 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

7,587

8,264

8.9 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 2,011

$ 2,063

2.6 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

85 %

85 %

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 56,038

$ 66,344

18.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.6 %

25.5 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics operated - end of period(a)

1,928

1,933



Working days(g)

63

63



Revenue (,000)

$ 281,091

$ 298,235

6.1 % Number of visits(b)(h)

2,408,114

2,672,936

11.0 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 102

$ 100

(2.0) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 15,948

$ 22,473

40.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

5.7 %

7.5 %



Concentra











Number of centers operated - end of period(b)

540

544



Working days(g)

63

63



Revenue (,000)

$ 415,003

$ 440,740

6.2 % Number of visits(b)(h)

2,975,027

3,010,751

1.2 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 130

$ 137

5.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 62,236

$ 68,288

9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.0 %

15.5 %











(a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. (g) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented. (h) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. COVID-19 screening and testing services provided by our Concentra segment are not included in these figures. (i) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics or revenues generated from COVID-19 screening and testing services.

VIII. Key Statistics

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (unaudited)





2022

2023

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

103

107



Revenue (,000)

$ 2,234,132

$ 2,299,773

2.9 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

1,127,911

1,108,492

(1.7) % Number of admissions(b)(d)

36,594

36,225

(1.0) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,973

$ 2,067

4.8 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

69 %

68 %

(1.4) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 111,344

$ 246,015

121.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

5.0 %

10.7 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals operated - end of period(a)

31

33



Revenue (,000)

$ 916,763

$ 979,585

6.9 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

430,547

446,145

3.6 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

29,736

31,627

6.4 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,953

$ 2,017

3.3 % Occupancy rate(b)(f)

85 %

85 %

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 198,034

$ 221,875

12.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

21.6 %

22.6 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics operated - end of period(a)

1,928

1,933



Working days(g)

255

254



Revenue (,000)

$ 1,125,282

$ 1,188,914

5.7 % Number of visits(b)(h)

9,573,980

10,657,558

11.3 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 103

$ 100

(2.9) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 101,860

$ 111,868

9.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.1 %

9.4 %



Concentra











Number of centers operated - end of period(b)

540

544



Working days(g)

255

254



Revenue (,000)

$ 1,724,359

$ 1,838,081

6.6 % Number of visits(b)(h)

12,579,468

12,777,632

1.6 % Revenue per visit(b)(i)

$ 127

$ 135

6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 334,337

$ 361,334

8.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

19.4 %

19.7 %







(a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. (g) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented. (h) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. COVID-19 screening and testing services provided by our Concentra segment are not included in these figures. (i) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics or revenues generated from COVID-19 screening and testing services.

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,

2022

2023



2022

2023 Net income $ 37,712

$ 61,798



$ 198,026

$ 299,731 Income tax expense 8,570

11,850



62,553

82,625 Interest expense 47,341

50,800



169,111

198,639 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (6,759)

(10,195)



(26,407)

(40,813) Loss on early retirement of debt -

-



-

14,692 Income from operations $ 86,864

$ 114,253



$ 403,283

$ 554,874 Stock compensation expense:















Included in general and administrative 8,560

9,658



30,555

36,041 Included in cost of services 1,239

2,161



7,200

7,768 Depreciation and amortization 52,246

53,984



205,825

208,742 Adjusted EBITDA $ 148,909

$ 180,056



$ 646,863

$ 807,425

















Critical illness recovery hospital $ 44,345

$ 57,384



$ 111,344

$ 246,015 Rehabilitation hospital 56,038

66,344



198,034

221,875 Outpatient rehabilitation 15,948

22,473



101,860

111,868 Concentra 62,236

68,288



334,337

361,334 Other(a) (29,658)

(34,433)



(98,712)

(133,667) Adjusted EBITDA $ 148,909

$ 180,056



$ 646,863

$ 807,425





(a) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis. There were no adjustments to earnings per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023.



Years Ended December 31,

2022

Per Share(a)

2023

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 153,385

$ 1.23

$ 234,718

$ 1.91 Adjustments:(b)













Loss on early retirement of debt, net of tax -

-

10,019

0.08 Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 153,385

$ 1.23

$ 244,737

$ 1.99





(a) Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III. (b) Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.

XI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2024 (In millions, unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2024 expectations



Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low

High Net income attributable to Select Medical $ 243

$ 282 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 59

61 Net income 302

343 Income tax expense 95

108 Interest expense 217

217 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (43)

(47) Income from operations 571

621 Stock compensation expense 48

48 Depreciation and amortization 211

211 Adjusted EBITDA $ 830

$ 880

