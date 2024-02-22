DMC Global Inc.: DMC Global Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Fourth quarter sales were $174.0 million, flat versus Q4 2022

Net income attributable to DMC was $2.8 million, while total net income was $3.6 million

Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $5.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $19.6 million, while total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $23.3 million

Free-cash flow* was $15.0 million

Full-year results include record sales, adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC, and free-cash flow performance

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Michael Kuta, president and CEO, said, "The fourth quarter marked the end of a milestone year for DMC. In addition to reporting record sales, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, we refined the operating strategies of our three businesses and initiated a review of alternative structures for DMC's portfolio as part of a broader strategy for enhancing stakeholder value.

"At the business level, the fourth quarter was notable for the varied conditions across our industrial end markets. At Arcadia, our architectural building products business, lower pricing impacted several of our markets in the western and southwestern United States. Arcadia's fourth quarter sales were $68.0 million, down 9% from the 2022 fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 13.6% from 9.6% in the comparable 2022 fourth quarter, as the decline in product pricing was not as pronounced as the drop in raw material costs.

"DynaEnergetics, our oilfield products business, reported continued strong demand in its international and North American markets. However, industry consolidation in the United States impacted pricing. Dyna's fourth quarter sales were $75.3 million, down 3% versus the 2022 fourth quarter, but up 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3% versus 18.6% in the prior-year fourth quarter and 17.2% in the 2023 third quarter. We expect the new automation and operational-excellence initiatives coming on-line in 2024 will improve profitability at Dyna.

"NobelClad, our composite metals business, continued to capitalize on healthy market conditions and delivered a very strong fourth quarter. Sales of $30.8 million were up 33% year-over-year. The increase, combined with a favorable product mix, led to adjusted EBITDA margins of 24.7%, up from 14.8% in the 2022 fourth quarter.

"While challenging conditions in Arcadia's markets will lead to a soft first quarter, we anticipate the business will experience improved demand during the balance of the year. Moreover, the recent addition of new painting capacity has improved Arcadia's ability to capitalize on expected increases in activity.

"At Dyna, strong demand for the new Gravity 2.0 self-orienting perforating system should be additive to the expected margin benefits of improved manufacturing efficiencies. We believe 2024 will be another strong year at NobelClad, as there are a broad range of large project opportunities for both traditional and new clad-plate applications.

"As we enter 2024, our primary objective is to unlock value for DMC's shareholders," Kuta said. "Two key steps in this process are the simplification of our portfolio and maximizing the long-term growth opportunities at Arcadia. We are working with our financial advisors to explore strategic alternatives for NobelClad and DynaEnergetics, two valuable and innovative businesses that will continue to lead their respective industries. We also intend to capitalize on Arcadia's differentiated business model and large addressable market, and are pursuing a range of compelling growth initiatives."

Eric Walter, CFO, said "Our new $300 million senior secured credit facility has strengthened DMC's balance sheet and enhanced our financial flexibility as we execute our strategy. We believe we can fund our growth programs while maintaining our leverage and debt-service costs at prudent levels."

Kuta added, "We have the strategy, the leadership team and the capital structure to be successful. We also have an extraordinary team of dedicated employees who have enabled the success of our businesses. I sincerely thank them for their continued dedication."

Summary Fourth Quarter Results

Three months ended Change (Amounts in 000's, except Per Share Data) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 174,036 $ 172,147 $ 175,074 1 % (1 )% Gross profit percentage 26.1 % 30.6 % 25.8 % SG&A $ 27,179 $ 28,713 $ 30,636 (5 )% (11 )% Net income $ 3,569 $ 11,525 $ 3,441 (69 )% 4 % Net income attributable to DMC $ 2,764 $ 8,883 $ 3,266 (69 )% (15 )% Diluted net income per share attributable to DMC $ 0.01 $ 0.38 $ 0.52 (97 )% (98 )% Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 5,179 $ 9,861 $ 4,259 (47 )% 22 % Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.50 $ 0.22 (48 )% 18 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 19,589 $ 24,607 $ 19,581 (20 )% - % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 23,278 $ 29,981 $ 22,438 (22 )% 4 %



Arcadia

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 67,958 $ 71,455 $ 74,400 (5 )% (9 )% Gross profit percentage 27.8 % 33.3 % 24.2 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 5,533 $ 8,060 $ 4,286 (31 )% 29 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation 9,222 13,434 7,143 (31 )% 29 %

Acadia's year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin reflects a less pronounced drop in product pricing as compared to aluminum costs.





DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 75,306 $ 72,998 $ 77,551 3 % (3 )% Gross profit percentage 21.4 % 26.8 % 28.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,286 $ 12,568 $ 14,439 (26 )% (36 )%

Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by $1.0 million in bad debt expense.





NobelClad

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 30,772 $ 27,694 $ 23,123 11 % 33 % Gross profit percentage 33.8 % 33.6 % 23.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,608 $ 6,384 $ 3,433 19 % 122 %

NobelClad ended 2023 with an order backlog of $59 million versus $61 million at the end of the third quarter.

Rolling 12-month bookings were $109.8 million versus $110.9 million at the end of the third quarter; and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.04.

Summary 2023 Results

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year Net sales $ 719,188 $ 654,086 10 % Gross profit percentage 29.5 % 28.4 % SG&A $ 124,442 $ 118,349 5 % Net income $ 34,759 $ 13,833 151 % Net income attributable to DMC $ 26,259 $ 12,247 114 % Diluted net income per share attributable to DMC $ 1.08 $ 0.72 50 % Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 35,316 $ 13,475 162 % Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 1.81 $ 0.70 159 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 96,063 $ 74,199 29 % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 115,908 $ 92,967 25 %



First Quarter 2024 Guidance

Measure Expected Range Sales DMC Consolidated $168M - $178M Arcadia $67M - $71M DynaEnergetics $77M - $81M NobelClad $24M - $26M Adjusted EBITDA Arcadia before NCI allocation $7M - $10M Arcadia after NCI allocation $4M - $6M DynaEnergetics $11M - $13M NobelClad $3M - $4M Corporate Unallocated ~ ($3M) Attributable to DMC $15M - $20M Full-Year 2024 Guidance on Select Items Depreciation and amortization $35M - $36M Interest expense $8M - $9M Annualized effective tax rate 27% - 29% Capital expenditures $22M - $26M



*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance (as further described in the tables below).

excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance (as further described in the tables below). Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.

excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products. Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance.

defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance. Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance. Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance, including the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC's GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company's capital structure on its performance.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 174,036 $ 172,147 $ 175,074 1 % (1 )% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 128,682 119,550 129,970 8 % (1 )% Gross profit 45,354 52,597 45,104 (14 )% 1 % Gross profit percentage 26.1 % 30.6 % 25.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 15,056 16,259 19,789 (7 )% (24 )% Selling and distribution expenses 12,123 12,454 10,847 (3 )% 12 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,666 5,667 3,772 - % 50 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 3,251 515 129 531 % 2,420 % Total costs and expenses 36,096 34,895 34,537 3 % 5 % OPERATING INCOME 9,258 17,702 10,567 (48 )% (12 )% OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other (expense) income, net (1,445 ) 302 (559 ) 578 % 158 % Interest expense, net (2,311 ) (2,392 ) (2,129 ) (3 )% 9 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,502 15,612 7,879 (65 )% (30 )% INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,933 4,087 4,438 (53 )% (56 )% NET INCOME 3,569 11,525 3,441 (69 )% 4 % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 805 2,642 175 (70 )% 360 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,764 $ 8,883 $ 3,266 (69 )% (15 )% NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.38 $ 0.52 (97 )% (98 )% Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.38 $ 0.52 (97 )% (98 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,561,494 19,543,251 19,384,678 - % 1 % Diluted 19,580,750 19,596,575 19,393,245 - % 1 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share





Three months ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 2,764 $ 8,883 $ 3,266 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,581 ) (1,263 ) 6,933 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. common stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 183 $ 7,620 $ 10,199

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 719,188 $ 654,086 10 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 507,136 468,639 8 % Gross profit 212,052 185,447 14 % Gross profit percentage 29.5 % 28.4 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 75,341 76,119 (1 )% Selling and distribution expenses 49,101 42,230 16 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 22,667 36,926 (39 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 3,766 182 1,969 % Total costs and expenses 150,875 155,457 (3 )% OPERATING INCOME 61,177 29,990 104 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other expense, net (1,782 ) (594 ) 200 % Interest expense, net (9,516 ) (6,187 ) 54 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 49,879 23,209 115 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 15,120 9,376 61 % NET INCOME 34,759 13,833 151 % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 8,500 1,586 436 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 26,259 $ 12,247 114 % NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 1.08 $ 0.72 50 % Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.72 50 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,504,542 19,360,677 1 % Diluted 19,518,382 19,369,165 1 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 26,259 $ 12,247 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (4,870 ) 1,937 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. common stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 21,389 $ 14,184







DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Arcadia Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 67,958 $ 71,455 $ 74,400 (5 )% (9 )% Gross profit 18,910 23,789 17,970 (21 )% 5 % Gross profit percentage 27.8 % 33.3 % 24.2 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 7,012 7,413 9,535 (5 )% (26 )% Selling and distribution expenses 4,028 4,248 4,352 (5 )% (7 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,652 5,652 3,642 - % 55 % Operating income 2,218 6,476 441 (66 )% 403 % Adjusted EBITDA 9,222 13,434 7,143 (31 )% 29 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,689 ) (5,374 ) (2,857 ) (31 )% 29 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,533 $ 8,060 $ 4,286 (31 )% 29 %

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year Net sales $ 298,909 $ 299,527 - % Gross profit 92,252 88,334 4 % Gross profit percentage 30.9 % 29.5 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 30,488 31,872 (4 )% Selling and distribution expenses 17,749 16,184 10 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 22,608 36,316 (38 )% Operating income 21,407 3,962 440 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,612 $ 46,920 6 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (19,845 ) $ (18,768 ) 6 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 29,767 $ 28,152 6 %

DynaEnergetics Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 75,306 $ 72,998 $ 77,551 3 % (3 )% Gross profit 16,127 19,585 21,764 (18 )% (26 )% Gross profit percentage 21.4 % 26.8 % 28.1 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,937 3,095 4,970 (5 )% (41 )% Selling and distribution expenses 5,584 5,604 4,270 - % 31 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 14 15 54 (7 )% (74 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 3,011 - - 100 % 100 % Operating income 4,581 10,871 12,470 (58 )% (63 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,286 $ 12,568 $ 14,439 (26 )% (36 )%

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year Net sales $ 315,026 $ 264,327 19 % Gross profit 86,701 75,569 15 % Gross profit percentage 27.5 % 28.6 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 15,806 19,627 (19 )% Selling and distribution expenses 21,472 16,588 29 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 59 299 (80 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 3,011 - 100 % Operating income 46,353 39,055 19 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,270 $ 46,932 20 %

NobelClad Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 30,772 $ 27,694 $ 23,123 11 % 33 % Gross profit 10,416 9,309 5,518 12 % 89 % Gross profit percentage 33.8 % 33.6 % 23.9 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,114 1,106 943 1 % 18 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,435 2,531 2,071 (4 )% 18 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets - - 76 - % (100 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments - 440 129 (100 )% (100 )% Operating income 6,867 5,232 2,299 31 % 199 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,608 $ 6,384 $ 3,433 19 % 122 %

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year Net sales $ 105,253 $ 90,232 17 % Gross profit 33,529 22,050 52 % Gross profit percentage 31.9 % 24.4 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,092 4,587 (11 )% Selling and distribution expenses 9,570 8,981 7 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets - 311 (100 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 440 182 142 % Operating income 19,427 7,989 143 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,760 $ 11,901 91 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands) Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,040 $ 28,060 $ 25,144 11 % 23 % Marketable securities 12,619 7,516 - 68 % 100 % Accounts receivable, net 106,205 105,519 94,415 1 % 12 % Inventories 166,712 185,777 156,590 (10 )% 6 % Prepaid expenses and other 10,236 9,945 10,723 3 % (5 )% Total current assets 326,812 336,817 286,872 (3 )% 14 % Property, plant and equipment, net 129,267 126,095 129,445 3 % - % Goodwill 141,725 141,725 141,725 - % - % Purchased intangible assets, net 195,260 200,925 217,925 (3 )% (10 )% Other long-term assets 91,431 90,716 103,011 1 % (11 )% Total assets $ 884,495 $ 896,278 $ 878,978 (1 )% 1 % LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 40,202 $ 45,589 $ 46,816 (12 )% (14 )% Contract liabilities 21,621 28,557 32,080 (24 )% (33 )% Accrued income taxes 12,810 11,527 4,256 11 % 201 % Current portion of long-term debt 15,000 15,000 15,000 - % - % Other current liabilities 36,828 36,954 29,898 - % 23 % Total current liabilities 126,461 137,627 128,050 (8 )% (1 )% Long-term debt 100,851 104,460 117,798 (3 )% (14 )% Deferred tax liabilities 1,956 3,336 1,908 (41 )% 3 % Other long-term liabilities 57,172 58,167 63,053 (2 )% (9 )% Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,760 187,522 187,522 - % - % Stockholders' equity 410,295 405,166 380,647 1 % 8 % Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 884,495 $ 896,278 $ 878,978 (1 )% 1 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 3,569 $ 11,525 $ 3,441 $ 34,759 $ 13,833 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,546 3,460 3,703 13,840 14,281 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,666 5,667 3,772 22,667 36,926 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 141 141 141 553 553 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up - - - - 430 Stock-based compensation 1,712 1,832 3,167 10,270 10,058 Deferred income taxes (1,248 ) 1,558 1,013 970 (599 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities (148 ) - - (148 ) - Asset impairments 1,956 515 - 2,471 - Other 1,859 (1,607 ) 1,768 (181 ) 1,526 Change in working capital, net 6,126 1,113 3,596 (19,274 ) (32,072 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,179 24,204 20,601 65,927 44,936 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Consideration adjustments related to acquisition of business - - (370 ) - (2,404 ) Investment in marketable securities (4,955 ) (5,102 ) - (12,471 ) - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (8,519 ) (2,333 ) (7,307 ) (15,974 ) (18,584 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 344 - 62 344 62 Net cash used in investing activities (13,130 ) (7,435 ) (7,615 ) (28,101 ) (20,926 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on term loan (3,750 ) (3,750 ) (3,750 ) (17,500 ) (15,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - - (1 ) - (180 ) Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (3,170 ) (4,034 ) (2,007 ) (13,515 ) (12,300 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors 102 - 201 314 201 Treasury stock activity (153 ) (157 ) (139 ) (2,481 ) (1,231 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,971 ) (7,941 ) (5,696 ) (33,182 ) (28,510 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (98 ) 508 (632 ) 1,252 (1,166 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,980 9,336 6,658 5,896 (5,666 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 28,060 18,724 18,486 25,144 30,810 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 31,040 $ 28,060 $ 25,144 $ 31,040 $ 25,144

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) DMC Global EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Net income 3,569 11,525 3,441 (69 )% 4 % Interest expense, net 2,311 2,392 2,129 (3 )% 9 % Income tax provision 1,933 4,087 4,438 (53 )% (56 )% Depreciation 3,546 3,460 3,703 2 % (4 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,666 5,667 3,772 - % 50 % EBITDA 17,025 27,131 17,483 (37 )% (3 )% Stock-based compensation 1,557 1,832 3,167 (15 )% (51 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 3,251 515 129 531 % 2,420 % CEO transition expenses - 805 - (100 )% - % Nonrecurring retirement expenses - - 1,100 - % (100 )% Other expense (income), net 1,445 (302 ) 559 578 % 158 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,278 $ 29,981 $ 22,438 (22 )% 4 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,689 ) (5,374 ) (2,857 ) (31 )% 29 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 19,589 $ 24,607 $ 19,581 (20 )% - %

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year Net income $ 34,759 $ 13,833 151 % Interest expense, net 9,516 6,187 54 % Income tax provision 15,120 9,376 61 % Depreciation 13,840 14,281 (3 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 22,667 36,926 (39 )% EBITDA 95,902 80,603 19 % Stock-based compensation 10,115 10,058 1 % CEO transition expenses 4,343 - 100 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 3,766 182 1,969 % Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up - 430 (100 )% Nonrecurring retirement expenses - 1,100 (100 )% Other expense, net 1,782 594 200 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,908 $ 92,967 25 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (19,845 ) (18,768 ) 6 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 96,063 $ 74,199 29 %

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share *Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest Three months ended December 31, 2023 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 2,764 $ 0.14 Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax 2,415 0.12 As adjusted $ 5,179 $ 0.26 (1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,580,750

Three months ended September 30, 2023 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 8,883 $ 0.45 CEO transition expenses, net of tax 620 0.03 Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax 358 0.02 As adjusted $ 9,861 $ 0.50 (1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,596,575

Three months ended December 31, 2022 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 3,266 $ 0.17 Nonrecurring retirement expenses, net of tax 905 0.05 Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax 88 - As adjusted $ 4,259 $ 0.22 (1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,393,245

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 26,259 $ 1.35 CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax(2) 6,284 0.32 Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax 2,773 0.14 As adjusted $ 35,316 $ 1.81 (1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,518,382 (2)Includes CEO transition expenses of $4,343 and accelerated stock-based compensation of $3,040 related to the vesting of the former CEO's outstanding equity awards, net of tax.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 12,247 $ 0.63 Nonrecurring retirement expenses, net of tax(2) 905 0.05 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up, net of tax 199 0.01 Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments, net of tax 124 0.01 As adjusted $ 13,475 $ 0.70 (1)Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,369,165 (2)Includes nonrecurring expenses of $1,100 in accrued cash compensation and $859 in accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax, related to the retirement of Arcadia's former president.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Arcadia Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 2,218 $ 6,476 $ 441 (66 )% 403 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,020 969 762 5 % 34 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,652 5,652 3,642 - % 55 % Stock-based compensation 332 337 1,198 (1 )% (72 )% Nonrecurring retirement expenses - - 1,100 - % (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA 9,222 13,434 7,143 (31 )% 29 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,689 ) (5,374 ) (2,857 ) (31 )% 29 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,533 $ 8,060 $ 4,286 (31 )% 29 %

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 21,407 $ 3,962 440 % Adjustments: Depreciation 3,695 2,906 27 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 22,608 36,316 (38 )% Stock-based compensation 1,571 2,206 (29 )% CEO transition expenses 331 - 100 % Nonrecurring retirement expenses - 1,100 (100 )% Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up - 430 (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA 49,612 46,920 6 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (19,845 ) (18,768 ) 6 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 29,767 $ 28,152 6 %

DynaEnergetics Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 4,581 $ 10,871 $ 12,470 (58 )% (63 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 1,680 1,682 1,915 - % (12 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 14 15 54 (7 )% (74 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 3,011 - - 100 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,286 $ 12,568 $ 14,439 (26 )% (36 )%

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 46,353 $ 39,055 19 % Adjustments: Depreciation 6,847 7,578 (10 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 59 299 (80 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 3,011 - 100 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,270 $ 46,932 20 %

NobelClad Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 6,867 $ 5,232 $ 2,299 31 % 199 % Adjustments: Depreciation 741 712 929 4 % (20 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets - - 76 - % (100 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments - 440 129 (100 )% (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,608 $ 6,384 $ 3,433 19 % 122 %

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 19,427 $ 7,989 143 % Adjustments: Depreciation 2,893 3,419 (15 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets - 311 (100 )% Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 440 182 142 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,760 $ 11,901 91 %