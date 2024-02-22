Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
23.02.24
11:52 Uhr
741,70 Euro
+16,40
+2,26 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
741,40741,7011:53
741,40741,7011:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2024 | 23:06
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2024
Monday, March 4, 10:15 a.m. Pacific time

Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference
Tuesday, March 5, 6:50 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA presentations at financial events at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona JankowskiMylene Mangalindan
Investor RelationsCorporate Communications
NVIDIA CorporationNVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.commmangalindan@nvidia.com

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.