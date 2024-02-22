Eldorado Gold Corporation: Eldorado Announces 2024 Detailed Production & Cost Guidance; Provides Four-Year Growth Profile

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or the "Company") provides detailed 2024 production and cost guidance and four-year production outlook. All financial figures stated within this release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.



2024 Guidance Highlights

Gold production of 505,000 to 555,000 ounces, representing a 9% increase from 2023 gold production (assuming the mid-point of the range).

of 505,000 to 555,000 ounces, representing a 9% increase from 2023 gold production (assuming the mid-point of the range). Total cash costs (1) of $840 to $940 per ounce sold.

of $840 to $940 per ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs (1) ("AISC") of $1,190 to $1,290 per ounce sold.

of $1,190 to $1,290 per ounce sold. Growth capital (1) of $497 to $569 million, including $375 to $425 million towards the advancement of the Skouries project.

of $497 to $569 million, including $375 to $425 million towards the advancement of the Skouries project. Sustaining capital ( 1) of $135 to $160 million.

of $135 to $160 million. Exploration expenditures of $27 to $30 million, focused on resource conversion drilling at the Lamaque Complex and Efemcukuru, resource growth and discovery programs in Quebec, Turkiye and Greece.

"We have a lot of momentum as we step into 2024," said George Burns, Eldorado's President and Chief Executive Officer. "A number of key initiatives were completed last year that set up our operations for long-term efficient, safe and growing production. At Olympias, we made tremendous progress, positioning it to deliver increased metal production and lower costs as we push development in the Flats zone. At Kisladag, we continue to optimize the agglomeration circuit to maintain consistent permeability as the material is stacked on the pads. It's also an exciting year at Lamaque, as we will advance the Ormaque deposit through the mining and processing of a bulk sample leading to an expected inaugural reserve late this year."

"In addition, we made significant headway on our Skouries project as we ramped up into full construction. This year we expect to make substantial progress as we finalize the remaining contracts, advance construction of the major earth works including haul roads, the Integrated Extractive Waste Management Facility, water management facilities, and the crusher and filter buildings. We also expect work to continue to advance on the underground with a focus on lateral development and associated services for the year to setup mining of two test stopes in 2025."

"Our four-year production guidance is designed to provide an outlook as to how we see our current operations performing and the impact of the ramp-up of Skouries production in 2026 through 2027. Next year, to move in-line with peer companies, we will transition to providing three-year production guidance by mine," added Burns.

2024 Guidance Lamaque

Complex Kisladag Efemcukuru(3) Olympias(3,4) Skouries

Project Total 2023

Actual Gold Production(000' oz) 175 - 190 180 - 195 75 - 85 75 - 85 505 - 555 485 Silver Production(000' oz) 1,500 - 1,700 1,500 - 1,700 1,382 Lead Production(000' t) 13 - 16 13 - 16 12 Zinc Production(000' t) 12 - 15 12 - 15 14 Tonnes Processed(millions) 0.87 - 0.91 13.2 - 13.7 0.53 - 0.55 0.48 - 0.51 Gold Grade(g/t) 6.3 - 6.8 0.7 - 0.8 5.0 - 5.5 8.0 - 9.0 Total Cash Costs(1)($/oz sold) 700 - 800 820 - 920 1,080 - 1,180 980 - 1,080 840 - 940(5) 850 All-in Sustaining Costs(1)($/oz sold) 1,180 - 1,280 890 - 990 1,290 - 1,390 1,280 - 1,380 1,190 - 1,290(5) 1,220 Capital Expenditures($ millions) Sustaining Capital(1) 85 - 95 10 - 15 12 - 17 28 - 33 135 - 160 136 Growth Capital(1,2) 17 - 22 85 - 95 6 - 9 14 - 18 375 - 425 497 - 569 275 Sustaining and Growth Capital(1,2)($ millions) 102 - 117 95 - 110 18 - 26 42 - 51 375 - 425 632 - 729 411

(2) Includes capitalized exploration at Lamaque and Efemcukuru.

(3) Payable metal produced.

(4) Olympias by-product grades: Silver: 120-130 g/t; Zinc: 4.2-4.7%; Lead: 3.8-4.3%.

(5) Totals may not add based on the averaging of costs.



Gold production in 2024 is expected to be between 505,000 to 555,000 ounces, a 9% increase from 2023 gold production (based on the mid-point of the range). The increase in gold production is primarily driven by higher expected production at Kisladag as a result of the upgraded materials handling systems and the recently commissioned North Heap Leach Pad. In addition, we expect an increase at Olympias following the underground infrastructure upgrades completed in mid-2023 and productivity improvements that ramped-up during 2023. Similar to prior years, quarter-to-quarter gold production in 2024 is expected to fluctuate, with higher production expected in the second half due to the impact of winter conditions at Kisladag and ore grade variability across the portfolio.

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are expected to be relatively stable compared to 2023, with average total cash costs(1) in 2024 expected to be between $840 to $940 per ounce sold and an average AISC(1) of $1,190 to $1,290 per ounce sold. The expected 2024 costs, relative to 2023 cost performance, are driven by forecasted lower unit costs for fuel and other key consumables, and slightly offset by higher labour costs in some areas.

Exploration and evaluation expenses are expected to be $27 to $30 million in 2024, with 65% expensed, and 35% capitalized. General and administrative expenses are expected to be $35 to $38 million in 2024, and depreciation expense expected to range from $280 to $290 million.

OPERATING MINES:

CANADA

Lamaque Complex

In 2024, production guidance of 175,000 to 190,000 ounces at the Lamaque Complex is consistent with the previously guided range of 180,000 to 190,000 ounces. The range has been widened slightly to reflect an updated mine plan that supports mine sequencing optionality and optimization as we move lower in the deposit. In 2024, the focus remains on resource conversion drilling at Ormaque, the completion of a bulk sample and a pre-feasibility study with the expectation of declaring an inaugural reserve at the end of the year.

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold are expected to be slightly higher compared to 2023, as a result of an increase in the use of consumables (fuel, cyanide, explosives) and increased labour costs.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $85 to $95 million for 2024 are expected to include significant underground mine development and resource conversion drilling at the Triangle deposit. Expected growth capital of $17 to $22 million for 2024 includes non-sustaining exploration expenditures for resource conversion and resource expansion drilling at the Ormaque deposit, tailings management, and electric underground trucks.

TURKIYE

Kisladag

In 2024, production guidance of 180,000 to 195,000 ounces at Kisladag is slightly lower than the previously guided range of 195,000 to 205,000 ounces, primarily due to the inventory build-up within the ore stacked in the leach facility, following the residual impacts of the high precipitation event in 2023. We continue to optimize our on-belt agglomeration and stacking processes to improve quality and consistency of stacked ore, along with focused activities to enhance inventory drawdown.

Gold production in 2024 is expected to increase 21% from 2023 production, driven by higher ore grades, higher tonnage resulting from the upgraded materials handling circuit, and inventory drawdown. The recently commissioned North Heap Leach Pad and increased irrigation rates contribute to improved leach kinetics. Additional efficiencies will be realized with the completion and commissioning of the north adsorption-desorption and recovery plant in the second half of 2024.

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold are expected to be slightly higher, when compared to 2023, driven primarily by higher mining rates and increased labour costs. Consumption of fuel, explosives, cement, and cyanide are also expected to increase, impacting absolute costs.

Planned 2024 sustaining capital of $10 to $15 million is primarily related to equipment overhauls and processing improvements. Planned 2024 growth capital of $85 to $95 million includes the continuation of the waste stripping campaign, the phased expansion of the North Heap Leach Pad, and the north adsorption-desorption and recovery plant construction.

Efemcukuru

In 2024, production guidance of 75,000 to 85,000 ounces is unchanged from the previously guided range. Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold are expected to be higher, when compared to 2023, and reflect increases in labour costs, and consumable costs.

Planned sustaining capital expenditures of $12 to $17 million for 2024 include underground development and equipment overhauls. Planned growth capital of $6 to $9 million for 2024 is expected to be primarily based on development and infrastructure for expansion of the mining area towards the Kokarpinar and Bati vein systems.

An updated technical report will be filed at the end of Q1 2024.

GREECE

Olympias

In 2024, production guidance of 75,000 to 85,000 ounces at Olympias increased 14% from the previously guided range of 65,000 to 75,000 ounces, primarily driven by the results of productivity initiatives implemented over the past few years, including increased ventilation capacity, bulk emulsion explosives, and productivity improvements at the mine and the mill.

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold are expected to be lower compared to 2023, supported by increased production and throughput and higher by-product credits for silver, lead and zinc production and lower costs for certain consumables. Continued quarter to quarter variability in AISC and total cash costs due to by-product credits from timing on by-product concentrate shipments is expected.

Planned 2024 sustaining capital expenditures of $28 to $33 million include underground mine development and management of the Kokkinolakas tailings management facility. Planned 2024 growth capital of $14 to $18 million is primarily focused around mill expansion to support ramp-up to 650 ktpa and upgrading of ancillary facilities.

An updated technical report will be filed at the end of Q1 2024.

GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS:

Skouries

Project spending at Skouries in 2024 of between $375 and $425 million will be focused on advancing the construction of the major earthworks structures including the haul roads, Integrated Extractive Waste Management Facility ("IEWMF") construction, low-grade stockpile, water management, process facilities, crusher building and filter building. In addition, work will focus on underground development to support test stope mining in 2025. Mechanical, piping and electrical installations will also progress in all process and infrastructure areas.

On the critical path is the filter plant building, which continues to advance, with the piling work having commenced. In Q2 2024, it is expected that the filter building contract will be awarded which will include the building structure, assembly of equipment within the building, comprising air compressors, conveyors, filter presses and other ancillary equipment, in addition to the piping and electrical work. The filter press plates arrived on site in Q1 2024 with the frames for supporting the filter press plates fabricated and expected to ship in Q2 2024. Preassembly is expected to start in Q2 2024.

Work for the mill / flotation building is in progress with commissioning work on overhead cranes, installation of construction lighting and scaffolding, and the commencement of structural steel work. Mobilization for the process plant mechanical, piping and electrical work will start in Q1 2024.

By the end of 2024, we expect to have completed the IEWMF coffer dam and significantly advanced the IEWMF earthworks, water management facilities, process plant and filter plants.

The first phase of underground development continues to advance the West Decline and access to the test stopes with a local contractor. The second underground development contract proposals are in the final evaluation stage, awarding of the contract is planned for the end of Q2 2024. This contract includes the test stope work as well as additional development and services work to support the development of the underground mine. We expect to complete approximately 2,200 metres of underground development in 2024.

The time we invested in diligently negotiating the key project contracts has increased our execution confidence with a modest effect on the production schedule. First production is now expected in Q3 2025 from prior guidance of mid-2025. We expect a steep ramp up curve over the second half of 2025 and remain on track for commercial production at the end of 2025. With a back end weighted ramp-up curve we expect to produce a lower amount of high-quality copper-gold concentrate in 2024. This has resulted in a lowered gold production range to between 50,000 to 60,000 ounces from prior guidance of 80,000 to 90,000 ounces. We also expect to produce between 15 to 20 million pounds of copper in 2025. We are assessing our plans with the goal of increasing our 2026 gold and copper production profile at Skouries.

The estimated capital to complete construction has increased 9% to $920 million from $845 million as detailed in our 2023 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results.

2024 EXPLORATION OUTLOOK

Eldorado Gold's exploration activities in 2024 are focused on the regions in which we operate: Canada, Turkiye and Greece, and includes in-mine resource conversion and expansion drilling, drill testing a range of near-mine and early-stage targets, as well as generating new targets and projects through generative initiatives. Global exploration expenditures planned for 2024 are $27 to $30 million, with an additional $8 to $10 million of non-sustaining exploration expenditures to support Ormaque resource conversion and expansion drilling at the Lamaque Complex and conversion and expansion drilling at the Kokarpinar vein at Efemcukuru. Across the portfolio, approximately 196,000 metres of drilling are planned, and includes approximately 43,000 metres of resource conversion and extension drilling at Lamaque Operations (Triangle), Efemcukuru (Kestanebeleni) and Olympias planned as capitalised sustaining, ~63,000 metres of resource conversion and extension drilling at Lamaque Operations (Ormaque) and Efemcukuru (Kokarpinar) planned as capitalised growth budget. In addition, over 90,000 metres of drilling are planned to test early stage targets across the portfolio and are expensed.

CANADA

Lamaque Complex and Near Mine Exploration

Triangle Mine: Resource expansion and resource conversion drilling at the Triangle Mine will focus on the C6 and C7 zones with approximately 26,000 metres planned. A new exploration drive and drill platform at the 785 level will enable shorter holes and improved angles for resource conversion purposes.

Ormaque Deposit: The 2024 exploration program at Ormaque is expected to include approximately 35,000 metres of underground resource conversion drilling within existing inferred resources. This drilling will continue to test the upper two-thirds of the deposit for further conversion from inferred to indicated resource (down to lens E100). In addition, approximately 18,000 metres of surface drilling testing step-outs to the east of and below the known deposit is planned.

Sigma-Lamaque early-stage targets: Approximately 13,000 metres of underground exploration drilling planned from platforms along the Sigma-Triangle decline, testing multiple conceptual targets and step-outs from previous high-grade drill intercepts in the Sigma-Lamaque-Ormaque area. In addition, approximately 19,000 metres of surface drilling is planned to test targets in the same area but away from the decline. The drilling will target high-grade vein systems similar in geological setting and mineralization style to those historically mined at both Sigma and Lamaque, including testing new conceptual targets that have been developed in recent years.

Val d'Or exploration: We are advancing multiple early to advanced-stage exploration targets in the Val-d'Or district that are expected to provide opportunities for resource growth for the Lamaque Complex. Over 30,000 metres of drilling is planned on targets that include:

Bourlamaque early-stage targets: Approximately 5,000 metres of surface drilling is planned to test various early-stage targets mainly within the Bourlamaque Batholith, which have been defined by a combination of historical drilling results, geophysical anomalies, till geochemistry, and geological mapping. The drilling is expected to target high-grade vein systems similar in geological setting and mineralization style to those historically mined at the Beaufor mine and the mines in the Herbin area.

Uniacke-Perestroika: The Uniake-Perestroika properties, located approximately 45 kilometres northeast of the Lamaque Complex, are being explored under an option agreement with Val d'Or Mining. Approximately 6,500 metres of drilling are planned to test a target that has been developed in the Héva-Cadillac area.

Abitibi Exploration

Eldorado Gold's early-stage exploration in Canada is currently focused on generating and testing target areas within the greater Abitibi region that offer opportunities for standalone development outside of the Lamaque Complex area. The Company's current exploration portfolio includes the Montgolfier project located along the Harricana-Turgeon greenstone belt to the east of the Casa Berardi mine, and a group of licenses in the Kirkland Lake belt currently being explored under an option agreement with the license holder Val-d'Or Mining Corp. At Montgolfier, a staged diamond drill program of up to 8,000 metres is currently underway, testing for the bedrock source of highly anomalous gold-in-till anomalies identified in a previous sonic drilling program, elevated concentrations of gold intercepted in the 2023 initial drill testing program, as well as integrated lithological structural and geophysical targets. The Kirkland Lake licenses are at the target definition stage, and targeting reviews are underway to assess if targets are appropriate for drill testing in 2024, where approximately 3,500 metres have been planned.

TURKIYE

2024 exploration in Turkiye is focused on resource expansion and resource conversion drilling at Efemcukuru and advancing several early-stage projects in highly prospective priority regions throughout Turkiye.

Efemcukuru

During 2024, approximately 10,000 metres of resource conversion and expansion drilling is planned at the Kokarpinar South vein system and approximately 8,000 metres are planned for the South Ore and North Ore Shoots at the Kestanebeleni vein system. Approximately 23,000 metres of drilling is also to test earlier stage targets in the West Vein area, with the main focus on the Volcan and Huseyinburnu vein systems. Geologic mapping and geophysical surveys are also planned as part of assessing the wider exploration potential on existing licenses.

Early-Stage Exploration

We continue to explore regions of Turkiye that offer strong exploration potential for resource exploration and development. Current programs are focused in the Artvin (Hod Maden) district and along the Izmir-Ankara Suture Zone, where approximately 12,500 metres of drilling are planned for 2024 to test early-stage targets. Project generation activities and early-stage project work within the Central Anatolian Crystalline Complex are also being conducted with a Turkish joint venture partner.

GREECE

Exploration activities in Greece in 2024 are focused in supporting drill program execution at the Olympias mine and at the Skouries project, in addition to undertaking basic field activities to define targets for future drill testing across our exploration licenses.

Olympias

Approximately 9,000 metres of surface drilling is planned to test for extensions to known mineralization in the East, West (Flats) and North Zones at Olympias.

Four-Year Outlook Overview:

Gold production of 675,000 to 735,000 ounces by 2027, resulting in growth of 45% over the four-year period from 2023 production and a compound annual growth rate of over 9%.

Continued strong commitment to exploration to unlock the outstanding potential of the Company's brownfields property portfolio and identifying and developing new opportunities in Eldorado's focus jurisdictions.

Skouries first production in Q3 2025, with commercial production by the end of 2025.



2024 2025(2) 2026 2027 2023 Actual Gold Production(000' oz) Lamaque Complex 175 - 190(1) 170 - 180 180 - 200 180 - 200 177 Kisladag 180 - 195 175 - 185 150 - 165 165 - 175 155 Efemcukuru 75 - 85 70 - 80 75 - 85 60 - 70 86 Olympias 75 - 85 80 - 90 80 - 90 75 - 85 67 Skouries 50 - 60(2) 145 - 155 195 - 205 Total Gold Production(000 oz) 505 - 555 545 - 595 630 - 695 675 - 735 485 Copper Production(Mlbs) Skouries 15 - 20 50 - 60 60 - 80 Total Copper Production(Mlbs) 15 - 20 50 - 60 60 - 80

(1) Includes production ounces from the bulk sample process at Ormaque.

(2) Includes expected pre-commercial production from Skouries. First production at Skouries is expected in mid-2025, followed by a ramp-up and commercial production by the end of 2025.

2024 Assumptions and Sensitivities

Commodity and Currency Price Assumptions Gold ($/oz) $1,900 Silver ($/oz) $23.50 Lead ($/mt) $2,050 Zinc ($/mt) $2,600 USD: CDN 1: 1.33 EUR: USD 1: 1.10 USD: TRY (Q1) 1: 30.00 USD: TRY (Q2) 1: 33.00 USD: TRY (Q3 & Q4) 1: 35.00

Sensitivities 2024 Change Operating Sites Local

Currency Exposure AISC ($/oz sold) Gold Price $1,900 $100 USD: CDN 1: 1.33 $0.05 90% ~$15/oz EUR: USD 1: 1.10 $0.05 90% ~$13/oz

Qualified Person

Except as otherwise noted, Simon Hille, FAusIMM, Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Operations, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 responsible for preparing and supervising the preparation of the scientific or technical information contained in this news release and verifying the technical data disclosed in this document relating to our operating mines and development projects.

Jessy Thelland, géo (OGQ No. 758), a member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, is the qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 responsible for, and has verified and approved, the scientific and technical data contained in this news release for the Quebec projects.

Data is verified through the internal reviews of Life of Mine Plans on a site-by-site basis which confirms the expected production outputs along with the expected revenue and cost distribution.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the December 31, 2023 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these and other financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the December 31, 2023 MD&A available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website under the 'Investors' section.

The most directly comparable IFRS financial measures and results from the year ended December 31, 2023 are below.

Non-IFRS Measure Most Directly Comparable IFRS Measure 2023 Total cash costs Production costs

$478.9 M

AISC Average realized gold price per ounce sold Revenue $1,008.5 M EBITDA Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income tax

$163.4 M

Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted net earnings/(loss) Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations

$106.2 M

Adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital Net cash generated from operating activities of continuing operations

$382.9 M

Free cash flow Sustaining capital expenditures Additions to property, plant and equipment during the period

$411.2 M

Growth capital expenditures

