Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2023 Annual Operating Results

All per share figures disclosed below are stated on a diluted basis.

For the years ended ended December 31, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Net revenue $ 241,182 $ 200,996 Operating earnings 59,849 44,123 Net gains (losses) 57,787 (104,216 ) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 102,162 (59,568 ) Net earnings from discontinued operations 554,933 22,251 Net earnings 657,095 (37,317 ) EBITDA(1) $ 85,424 $ 64,198 Adjusted cash flow from operations(1) 72,763 44,339 Attributable to shareholders: Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 100,250 $ (61,503 ) Net earnings (loss) 562,929 (43,078 ) EBITDA(1) 82,247 59,854 Adjusted cash flow from operations (1) 69,581 39,827 Per share, diluted: Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 3.99 $ (2.52 ) Net earnings (loss) 22.12 (1.76 ) EBITDA(1) 3.29 2.45 Adjusted cash flow from operations (1) 2.79 2.34

As at December 31, 2023 2023 2022 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Assets under management $ 54,694 $ 49,587 Assets under administration and advisement 4,080 3,716 Total client assets 58,774 53,303 Shareholders' equity $ 1,241 $ 768 Securities 1,318 660 Per share, diluted: Shareholders' equity (1) $ 49.39 $ 29.43 Securities (1) 52.44 25.31

The Company is reporting Total Client Assets of $58.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. This is a 10% increase from $53.3 billion as at December 31, 2022.

The Operating earnings were $59.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a 36% increase from $44.1 million in the prior year. EBITDA(1) was $85.4 million for 2023, compared to $64.2 million in the prior year.

Net revenue for the year was $241.2 million, a 20% increase from $201.0 million in the prior year. Increase was driven by higher interest income earned on the proceeds from the sale of the Worldsource businesses, along with an increase in net management and advisory fee revenue, consistent with the rise in Total Client Assets, including a full year's contribution from Rae & Lipskie which was acquired in the second half of 2022. Operating expenses were 16% higher in the current year at $181.3 million, compared to $156.9 million in the prior year.

The increase was largely the result of the full year's inclusion of expenses associated with Rae & Lipskie; an increase in interest expense due to rise in interest rates; increased technology expenditures associated with several system upgrades to infrastructure and applications; and planned increase in expenditures related to strategic initiatives to build meaningful new sources of revenue growth.

Net gains in 2023 were $57.8 million, compared to Net losses of $104.2 million in 2022, which largely reflect the changes in fair values of the Company's Securities portfolio, and are consistent with performance of the global financial markets.

Net earnings from discontinued operations were $554.9 million in 2023, compared to $22.3 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the gain recognized on the sale of the Worldsource businesses in the first quarter of 2023.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $562.9 million in 2023, compared to a Net loss attributable to shareholders of $43.1 million in 2022.

Adjusted cash flow from operations(1) for 2023 was $72.8 million, compared to $44.3 million in 2022. During 2023, the Company returned to shareholders $31.6 million in dividends and $42.7 million in share buybacks.

The Company's Shareholders' equity as at December 31, 2023 was $1,241 million, or $49.39 per share(1), compared to $768 million, or $29.43 per share(1) as at December 31, 2022. The Company's Securities as at December 31, 2023 had a fair value of $1,318 million, or $52.44 per share(1), compared to $660 million, or $25.31 per share(1).

The Board of Directors is pleased to have declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.37 per share, an increase of 9%, payable on April 19, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 12, 2024.

On February 2, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Sterling Capital Management LLC, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based investment management firm with assets under management ("AUM") and assets under advisement ("AUA") (together "Total Client Assets") of US $76 billion. This strategically important acquisition is expected to nearly triple the Company's AUM/AUA, further diversify its revenue sources and accelerate the Company's expansion strategy into the US market. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company's financial results for the past eight quarters are summarized in the following table.

2022 As at ($ in millions) Assets under management $ 54,694 $ 52,310 $ 52,754 $ 52,261 $ 49,587 $ 47,814 $ 46,931 $ 53,123 Assets under advisement 4,080 3,905 3,773 4,065 3,716 3,788 3,944 4,273 Total client assets 58,774 56,215 56,527 56,326 53,303 51,602 50,875 57,396 For the three months ended ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 62,245 $ 62,611 $ 61,833 $ 54,493 $ 50,681 $ 48,434 $ 50,056 $ 51,824 Operating earnings 13,097 18,474 17,038 11,240 8,790 10,419 11,404 13,507 Net gains (losses) 60,747 (17,358 ) (3,736 ) 18,134 18,225 (21,148 ) (91,545 ) (9,749 ) Net earnings (losses) from continuing operations 68,048 (2,270 ) 11,532 24,852 25,249 (11,582 ) (73,463 ) 224 Net earnings from discontinued operations -- -- -- 554,933 6,386 5,034 5,239 5,591 Net earnings (losses) 68,048 (2,270 ) 11,532 579,785 31,635 (6,548 ) (68,224 ) 5,815 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders 67,087 (2,506 ) 11,145 24,524 24,679 (11,780 ) (74,053 ) (353 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders 67,087 (2,506 ) 11,145 487,203 29,961 (7,608 ) (69,698 ) 4,262 Per share amounts (in $) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders Basic $ 2.85 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.47 $ 1.09 $ 1.02 $ (0.49 ) $ (3.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted 2.68 (0.11 ) 0.45 1.02 0.96 (0.49 ) (3.03 ) (0.01 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders: Basic $ 2.85 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.47 $ 20.27 $ 1.24 $ (0.31 ) $ (2.85 ) $ 0.17 Diluted 2.68 (0.11 ) 0.45 18.79 1.16 (0.31 ) (2.85 ) 0.16 Dividends paid $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.18 As at Shareholders' equity ($ in millions) $ 1,241 $ 1,201 $ 1,213 $ 1,242 $ 768 $ 743 $ 743 $ 828 Per share amounts (in $) Basic $ 52.87 $ 50.90 $ 51.11 $ 52.42 $ 31.84 $ 30.82 $ 30.68 $ 33.67 Diluted 49.39 47.54 47.63 48.73 29.43 28.88 28.74 31.27 Total Class A and Common shares outstanding (shares in thousands) 25,230 25,408 25,609 26,113 26,246 26,246 26,342 26,892

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. It also manages a proprietary portfolio of securities. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

(1) Non IFRS Measures

The Company's management uses EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Adjusted cash flows from operations, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Shareholders' equity per share and Securities per share to evaluate and assess the performance of its business. These measures do not have standardized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, management believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to include the use of these measures in analyzing the Company's results. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings before interest, income taxes, amortization, and stock-based compensation expenses, net gains or losses and net earnings from discontinued operations. EBITDA attributable shareholders as EBITDA less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. The Company defines Adjusted cash flow from operations as net cash from operating activities, net of changes in non-cash working capital items and cash flows from discontinued operations. Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders as Adjusted cash flow from operations less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. A reconciliation between these measures and the most comparable IFRS measures are as follows:

For the years ended ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) $ 657,095 $ (37,317 ) Add (deduct): Net earnings from discontinued operations (554,933 ) (22,251 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 15,474 (525 ) Net (gains) losses (57,787 ) 104,216 Stock-based compensation 3,587 3,597 Interest expense 8,296 4,351 Amortization 13,692 12,127 EBITDA 85,424 64,198 Less attributable to non-controlling interests in continuing operations EBITDA attributable to shareholders $ 82,247 $ 59,854

For the years ended ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash from operating activities $ 81,419 $ 81,228 Add (deduct): Net cash from operating activities, discontinued operations (10,087 ) (23,524 ) Net change in non-cash working capital items (8,282 ) (6,877 ) Net change in non-cash working capital items, discontinued operations Adjusted cash flow from operations 72,763 44,339 Less attributable to non-controlling interests, continuing operations Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders $ 69,581 $ 39,827

The per share amounts for EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, Shareholders' equity and Securities per share are calculated by dividing the amounts by diluted shares, which Is calculated in a manner similar to net earnings attributable to shareholders per share. More detailed descriptions of these non-IFRS measures are provided in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis.