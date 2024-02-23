Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - PeopleForce, the global provider of an all-in-one HR platform, has achieved a significant milestone by securing $2 million in seed funding.



This round was led by Pracuj Ventures, a prominent Polish venture fund, demonstrating confidence in PeopleForce's mission to revolutionize HR processes for technology-driven companies.

The main goal of the funding will be to accelerate product development and pursue market penetration in Poland and LATAM. With this investment, PeopleForce aims to further optimize HR processes across all stages of the employee life cycle, ultimately fostering a high-performance work culture.

"Pracuj Ventures reaffirmed their commitment to HR automation and tech trends. At PeopleForce, we are proud to be part of their investment portfolio and eager to advance development, delivering the best HR platform for our customers," shared Andrew Cetinic, founder and CEO of PeopleForce.

"As investors, we're thrilled to support PeopleForce in its journey. Its unwavering commitment to delivering value to customers through a focused strategy is truly commendable. The founding team's bold approach to entering new global markets showcases their innovative spirit and track record of success. We believe in their vision and are excited to be part of their continued growth and impact," says Pawel Leks, Managing Partner at Pracuj Ventures.

The company had previously closed an investment round with Pracuj Ventures, becoming the ninth addition to its portfolio along with Gamfi, Gymsteer, Inhire.io, Kadromierz, SeniorApp, Sherlock Waste, Wandlee and Worksmile and others.

About PeopleForce

PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform designed to provide the best employee experience and streamline HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. The company has over 800 clients from 25 countries worldwide, with a total of more than 80,000 active users on the HR platform. PeopleForce's main goal is to automate tasks, freeing time for HR professionals to focus on talents and their growth.

About Pracuj Ventures

Pracuj Ventures is the first corporate innovation fund in Poland and one of the first in the CEE region, which focuses on investing in HR Tech and EDU Tech areas. The fund's mission is to support innovative and scalable projects operating in the digital HR market. 40 thousand clients from 40 countries have actively used the company's products and services.

