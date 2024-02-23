Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), leader in 4G/5G cellular IoT connectivity solutions, will be showcasing its newest chips and modules along with new Sequans-powered customer devices at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, next week, February 26-29. Sequans' extensive experience in cellular IoT is reflected in its comprehensive product portfolio, covering NB-IoT/LTE-M up to 5G NR, and in its advanced features, which include industry-leading low power consumption, support for integrated eSIM, and global deployment capability. Here is an overview of what you will see from Sequans in hall 5, stand 5H40.

NEW PRODUCTS

5G Broadband: Taurus 5G NR

Taurus 5G NR is the industry's first chipset perfectly dimensioned for broadband IoT with 1 Gbps speed. Taurus supports sub-6GHz radio (FR1) in both standalone and non-standalone 5G NR with 4G LTE fallback. It is an ideal solution for cost-effective 5G broadband applications, including fixed wireless access, portable hotspots, mobile computing, video surveillance and industrial IoT.

LTE Cat 4 Private and Public Networks: Cassiopeia

The Cassiopeia CA410 module combines support for 900 MHz and CBRS spectrum with USA public mobile network operator bands in a single, integrated solution. The multi-band module is designed for utilities and their OEMs who want to modernize their energy distribution networks. The solution gives them the flexibility to operate a private LTE network supporting 900 MHz and CBRS with the option to connect to commercial networks. Built in collaboration with Anterix and key collaborators GE Vernova, 4RF and RAD, the module is unique in the industry.

COMING SOON

5G RedCap: Taurus LT

A new chip will enrich Sequans portfolio by supporting 5G NR RedCap (reduced capability) with fallback to LTE Cat 4. Taurus LT will expand the possibilities of cellular IoT applications and provide an affordable future-proof path to applications using LTE Cat 4 today.

IN PRODUCTION

LTE Cat 1bis: Calliope 2

Supporting the optimized LTE Cat 1bis standard and designed for industrial IoT, this cost-efficient IoT technology offers seamless operation on any LTE network in any country while supporting speeds up to 10 Mbps. Ideal for trackers, security and alarm systems, payment systems, and industrial equipment, the Calliope 2 platform delivers a high level of reliability and security with support for VoLTE (voice over LTE).

LTE-M/NB-IoT: Monarch 2

Monarch 2 GM02S is a dual mode LTE-M/NB-IoT module that can dynamically switch between LTE-M and NB-IoT on demand and delivers highly advanced features, including industry-lowest power consumption at 1uA in deep sleep mode, global band support, a certified EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated eSIM, and an open SDK for customer applications. A variant, Monarch 2 GM02SP, supports GNSS, and Monarch 2 SiP features corrosion-free packaging, ideal for gas and water smart meters, and an ultra-small package. Monarch 2 modules are among the most widely deployed LTE-M solutions in the world today.

NEW PRODUCTS ON DISPLAY

New devices based on Sequans Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT technology that have never been displayed in public before will be in our showcase. These include a water meter from a leading smart meter maker, an overhead fault indicator from a leader in smart grid solutions, a fleet management solution from a global leader in connected transportation solutions, and two new wellness devices from a leader in ehealth solutions.

For more detailed product information, please visit the Products & Solutions section of our website.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linked-In .

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198933

SOURCE: Sequans Communications