An international research team claims to have achieved optimal passivation in inverted perovskite solar cells by applying thin layers of low-dimensional perovskite on top of a 3D perovskite film. The resulting cell achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1. 19 V, a short-circuit current density of 24. 94 mA cm2, and a fill factor of 85. 9%. An international group of scientists led by Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has developed an inverted perovskite solar cell incorporating low-dimensional perovskite layers at the solar cell's top and bottom interfaces. ...

