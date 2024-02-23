DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (WATC LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.1299 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4148034 CODE: WATC LN ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN Sequence No.: 305774 EQS News ID: 1844113 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 23, 2024 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)