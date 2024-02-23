Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.02.2024
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 29/02/2024

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 29/02/2024 
23-Feb-2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 29/02/2024

Please note that on NAV 29/02/2024 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name                                   ISIN 
AMUNDI MSCI JAPAN ESG CLIMATE NET ZERO AMBITION CTB - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) LU1602144815

- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 23/02/2024 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                    ISIN     Ticker Trading   Stock exchange Last Trading date (after 
                                  Currency          the close) 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition LU1602144815 CJ1U  USD     LONDON STOCK  23/02/2024 
CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc                    LN         EXCHANGE

- Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   23/02/2024 
Liquidation NAV             29/02/2024 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 01/03/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1602144815 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CJ1U 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  305775 
EQS News ID:  1844121 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2024 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
