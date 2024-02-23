DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 29/02/2024

Amundi Asset Management (CJ1U) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 29/02/2024 23-Feb-2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 29/02/2024

Please note that on NAV 29/02/2024 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN AMUNDI MSCI JAPAN ESG CLIMATE NET ZERO AMBITION CTB - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) LU1602144815

- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 23/02/2024 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock exchange Last Trading date (after Currency the close) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition LU1602144815 CJ1U USD LONDON STOCK 23/02/2024 CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc LN EXCHANGE

- Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 23/02/2024 Liquidation NAV 29/02/2024 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 01/03/2024

