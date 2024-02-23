Cannapharmarx, Inc.: CannaPharmaRx Achieves IMC-GAP and GACP Certifications Completing a Significant Milestone Towards Revenue Acceleration

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities announced today that the company has successfully obtained our IMC-GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) and GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practices) certifications.

These leading accreditations are the standard for cannabis certification with the goal of the standard to ensure the best quality and consistency in the production of the product. These certifications set out by various directives of IMCA (Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency) are required for CannaPharmaRx to sell in Israel. Israel is world leader in the medical cannabis industry.

The prominent certifications, recognized internationally, signify the company's dedication to plant, grow, harvest, cultivate, and sell high-quality cannabis products while adhering to strong safety and environmental standards. They provide assurance that the CannaPharmaRx product maintains the highest industry standards.

"The certifications verify that our processes adhere to strict protocols resulting in the integrity and safety of our final products. Certifications like these are a strong component of our international expansion strategy allowing us to introduce premium products to a broader global audience. Coupled with our prior relationships in Israel, we expect to begin delivering products there in the near term," said Dean Medwid, CEO of CannaPharmaRx.

About CannapharmaRx, Inc.

CannapharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities in Canada. CPMD is in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannapharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition, and enhancement of existing facilities. CannapharmaRx is committed to operating high-quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are or information which is not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are 'forward-looking information or statements.' Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans,' 'expects,' or 'does not expect,' 'is expected,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' or 'does not anticipate,' or 'believes,' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'may,' 'could,' 'would,' 'might' or 'will' be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Management of CannapharmaRx has made numerous assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. CannapharmaRx assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information, or for any other reason except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

(410) 825-3930

SOURCE: Cannapharmarx, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com