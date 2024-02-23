Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064 | Ticker-Symbol: EGCA
Frankfurt
23.02.24
09:06 Uhr
5,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,95 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,35012:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2024 | 12:34
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGain Corporation: eGain to exhibit novel AI Knowledge capabilities at Call Centre World 2024 in Berlin

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that the company will showcase eGain Knowledge Hub with AssistGPT at CCW Berlin, scheduled for February 26-29.

Rated #1 by analysts and KMWorld, the eGain Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/) delivers accurate answers and personalized guidance in the flow of work for agents. Accelerating automation in the Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPT (https://www.egain.com/egain-assistgpt/), a new no-code, generative AI capability that helps companies build knowledge using customer conversations and SME documents, up to 5x faster than industry benchmarks.

The company will demonstrate how the Knowledge Hub leverages generative AI to deliver much quicker business value at scale, with radical task automation for knowledge authors, agents, and analysts. Innovative capabilities will include:

  • Orchestration of customer, agent, and operational experiences with generative and conversational AI
  • Digital-first omnichannel experiences unified with contact center systems using a BYO (Bring Your Own) composable architecture
  • Connected analytics for contact center operations, customer journeys, and knowledge optimization

Visitors to the eGain stand will get a free copy of "Knowledge Management for Dummies," an eGain special edition book, published by John Wiley.

More Information

  • eGain AI Knowledge Platform: eGain Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/)
  • eGain Booth: Hall 2, Stand C3
  • Breakout session:
    • Topic: Knowledge Management-Missing Ingredient in Generative AI Transformation of Customer Service
    • Speaker: Anthony Gray, VP, eGain EMEA
    • Date, time, and location: February 28, 2024, 4:30 pm CET, Hall 2, Speakers' Forum

About CCW 2024
Visit: https://www.ccw.eu/en/

About eGain
Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

Media Contact
Michael Messner
408 636 4514
press@egain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.