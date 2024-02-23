Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Half of the 2023/2024 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / In the first half (H1) of the 2023/2024 financial year (1 July 2023 - 31 December 2023), Borussia Dortmund increased its consolidated total operating proceeds and its consolidated net profit as compared to the first half of the previous year.

Taking into account gross transfer proceeds of EUR 111.2 million (previous year: EUR 86.6 million), Borussia Dortmund increased its consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) by 19.3% to EUR 367.7 million in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 308.2 million). At EUR 256.5 million, Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue was up by 15.7% year on year (previous year: EUR 221.6 million).

In the first half of the year, the consolidated net profit rose by 71.4% to EUR 70.6 million (previous year: EUR 41.2 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 77.6 million (previous year: EUR 47.5 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 121.5 million (previous year: EUR 102.2 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 256.5 million (previous year: EUR 221.6 million), of which EUR 27.6 million (previous year: EUR 21.1 million) in income from match operations, EUR 109.3 million (previous year: EUR 96.8 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 70.5 million (previous year: EUR 70.0 million) in advertising income, EUR 26.4 million (previous year: EUR 16.8 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 22.7 million (previous year: EUR 16.9 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 82.4 million (previous year: EUR 62.2 million).

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 14.4 million from EUR 112.3 million to EUR 126.7 million in the first half of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined by EUR 3.2 million from EUR 49.8 million to EUR 46.6 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 18.6 million year on year from EUR 60.3 million to EUR 78.9 million.

The consolidated financial result improved by EUR 7.4 million from EUR -4.8 million to EUR 2.6 million.

Taxes on income amounted to EUR 7.0 million (previous year: EUR 6.2 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the half-yearly consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full 2023/2024 half-yearly financial report will be available for download from 28 February 2024 under "Publications" at http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.

