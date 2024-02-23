STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has today successfully closed a MEUR 500 bond in the Eurobond market with maturity in 2030. The coupon was 3.875 percent including a margin of 115 basis points.

The proceeds will mainly be used to refinance existing debt.

The joint lead managers were BofA Securities, CIC, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, DNB and UniCredit.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,

+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3934748/2624675.pdf Eurobond_Eng_20240223

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-issues-a-meur-500-eurobond-302069855.html