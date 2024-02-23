DJ Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Major Holdings

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Major Holdings 23-Feb-2024 / 11:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BG0TPX62 Issuer Name FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018 City of registered office (if applicable) Aarhus C Country of registered office (if applicable) Denmark 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 21-Feb-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 23-Feb-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 13.027270 0.000000 13.027270 47067936 or reached Position of previous 12.900000 0.000000 12.900000 notification (if applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BG0TPX62 47067936 13.027270 Sub Total 8.A 47067936 13.027270%

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Anders Holch Brightfolk A/S 13.027270 0.000000 13.027270% Povlsen Anders Holch HEARTLAND A/S 13.027270 13.027270% Povlsen Anders Holch 13.027270 13.027270% Povlsen Anders Holch Anpartsselskabet Povlsen af 1.1.2017

23-Feb-2024

Aarhus, Denmark

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: HOL TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 305776 EQS News ID: 1844183 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

