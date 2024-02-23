Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") is pleased to comment on its financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the Company generated revenue of $2,056,017 with direct costs of $1,842,854 resulting in a gross profit of $213,163 and after corporate expenses and other items the net loss for the period was $158,932.

On October 31, 2023, the Company entered into an interim agreement (the "Interim Agreement") with Cheal Petroleum Limited ("Cheal"), the owner of a 70% interest in PMP 60291 and operator, whereby Cheal would purchase the Company's 30% interest in PMP 60291. The key terms of the Interim Agreement were as follows:

Purchase price of US $1,000,000.

Effective date of sale is July 31, 2023.

Purchaser assumes all reclamation obligations.

Contingent consideration of US $350,000 should an additional well be drilled and completed.

Refundable deposit of US $250,000 (the "Deposit") on signing definitive agreement.

The terms described under the Interim Agreement were subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement. Closing of the sale (the "Closing") is subject to receipt of all necessary New Zealand Government approvals ("Ministerial Consent"), regulatory and TSXV approval as well as approval of the Company's shareholders. An annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company was held on December 15, 2023 and shareholder approval was obtained. As at December 31, 2023, the Company received conditional approval from the TSXV. On January 10, 2024, the Company and Cheal finalized and signed the definitive agreement (the "Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement") which formalized the terms under the Interim Agreement. The deposit due to the Company on signing was received.

Closing is expected to occur upon receipt of Ministerial Consent. In the event the Ministerial Consent is not received by May 31, 2024, the Company may terminate the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement and if terminated, the Company will be required to return the Deposit.

At December 31, 2023 the New Zealand property was, in accordance with IFRS, reclassified as assets held for sale.

In regard to the Company's Romanian assets, the Company and NIS remain in discussions in order to determine the path forward for the properties. All options remain under consideration including a monetization event. The Company is unable to comment on timelines to establish a path forward.

The Company has been reviewing a number of opportunities in both oil and gas and also other resource opportunities. The Company is focussed on closing the sale of its New Zealand assets and once the sale has closed, the Company will be in a better position to pursue other opportunities more aggressively.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had a strong cash position of $5,691,792 being just over $0.06 per share. With the effective date of the sale of the New Zealand assets being July 31, 2023, the Company anticipates it will receive total cash proceeds from this sale of approximately US$600,000. In addition, the Company will, if contingent conditions are met, receive additional consideration of US$350,000. On closing a significant gain on sale will be realized due to the purchaser assuming all reclamation obligations.

