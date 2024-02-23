TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today released financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

"Strong fourth quarter results capped a successful year for CI, with year-over-year gains in adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow1 and total assets," said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. "There were numerous achievements across our business segments, demonstrating continued progress in executing on CI's strategic priorities.

"In asset management, we had $340 million in Canadian retail net sales for 2023, a notable accomplishment when the Canadian fund industry had its worst year on record for mutual fund net redemptions. We were the most awarded investment manager in Canada by both Lipper and FundGrade, reflecting the strength of our investment performance and the integrated global investment platform we have built. CI continued to be active in product development, enhancing its existing lineup as well as launching innovative new solutions. These included two best-in-class private markets solutions that bring the world's leading alternatives mangers to Canadian retail investors.

"A key initiative in Canadian wealth management during the year was the rapid scaling of our custody business with the conversion of Aligned Capital assets to the CI Investment Services platform," Mr. MacAlpine said. "Through a combination of external and internal growth, our custody business has increased to $26 billion in assets from just over $1 billion in 2018. This has helped to transform the economics of the Canadian wealth management segment, which generated $72.2 million in adjusted EBITDA1 for 2023, a 33% increase over 2022 and up from effectively zero in 2019. We also continued to build on CI Private Wealth's position as a leading destination for ultra-high-net-worth Canadians with the acquisition of Coriel Capital of Montreal.

"In U.S. wealth management, we continue to integrate the business and realize synergies while greatly expanding the services available to clients. Though the most visible accomplishment was the adoption a new unified brand in Corient, there were many important developments behind the scenes in 2023, including the adoption of a centralized reporting structure and a common technology platform. New services during the year included an alternative investments offering, the launch of Corient Trust company, a wealth transfer practice, and a personal CFO service providing bill payment, accounting and related services. Our integration initiatives allowed us to increase the adjusted EBITDA1 margin by 440 basis points in 2023.

"We also achieved the full separation of the U.S. business from our Canadian operations, supported by the sale of a minority stake to leading institutional investors and now with the establishment of an independent credit rating for Corient," Mr. MacAlpine said. "The Kroll debt rating of A- (Stable) reflects the strong cash flow profile and robust EBITDA1 growth of the Corient business.

"We continue to use our cash flow to repurchase shares due to the disconnect between our share price and the underlying value of the company. Last year, we substantially completed our annual normal course issuer bid and a $100-million substantial issuer bid, and today we are announcing a new substantial issuer bid, under which we will repurchase up to $85 million in shares.

"Over the past four years, CI has transitioned from a highly concentrated business, where most of our assets and virtually all our earnings came from Canadian Asset Management, to a much more diversified business," Mr. MacAlpine said. "Today, the majority of our assets are in wealth management, our business is well balanced between Canada and the U.S., and wealth management is a very large and rapidly growing contributor to our earnings.

"Given the strategic progress across our business lines and the strength of our capital position, CI is incredibly well positioned for another successful year in 2024."

Operating and financial data highlights [millions of dollars, except share amounts] As of and for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Total AUM and Client Assets: Asset Management AUM (2) 125,004 119,040 122,377 121,987 117,753 Canada Wealth Management assets 87,991 81,503 82,566 81,592 77,421 Canada custody (3) 25,567 23,421 9,149 8,600 7,922 U.S. Wealth Management assets (4) 206,282 197,016 193,980 187,481 180,579 Total assets 444,844 420,981 408,072 399,659 383,675 Asset Management Net Inflows: Retail (397 ) (110 ) 7 841 1,621 Institutional - (79 ) (14 ) (177 ) (195 ) Australia 230 (105 ) 55 (81 ) 12 Closed Business (200 ) (155 ) (174 ) (195 ) (169 ) Total Asset Management Segment (367 ) (449 ) (126 ) 388 1,269 U.S. Asset Management (5) (67 ) (16 ) (266 ) (67 ) 595 IFRS Results Net income attributable to shareholders (63.5 ) (12.4 ) 51.0 30.0 (9.5 ) Diluted earnings per share (0.40 ) (0.08 ) 0.28 0.16 (0.05 ) Pretax income (38.2 ) 20.6 112.5 54.8 33.6 Pretax margin (5.3 ) % 3.3 % 14.5 % 8.6 % 5.4 % Operating cash flow before the change in operating

assets and liabilities 185.3 104.7 126.9 145.6 150.9 Adjusted Results Adjusted net income 128.2 132.8 136.0 136.8 135.9 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.81 0.81 0.76 0.74 0.74 Adjusted EBITDA 278.3 276.6 272.3 268.6 257.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.7 % 41.3 % 40.6 % 42.0 % 42.1 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 238.7 237.8 245.3 250.1 242.7 Free cash flow 170.9 179.4 143.3 155.1 157.9 Average shares outstanding 158,125,830 161,549,038 178,883,346 184,517,832 183,666,579 Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 158,885,217 163,619,462 179,640,506 185,136,641 184,631,756 Ending shares outstanding 153,821,117 158,867,975 167,640,863 184,517,832 184,517,832 Total debt 3,507 3,289 3,132 4,190 4,216 Net debt 3,365 3,113 2,887 4,052 4,059 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.5 3.3 2.9 4.0 4.2

Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net revenues and adjusted expenses are not standardized earnings measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see "Non-IFRS Measures" note below. Includes $33.2 billion, $31.8 billion, $32.8 billion, $33.0 billion, and $31.9 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with CI Assante Wealth Management, CI Private Counsel (CIPC) and Aligned Capital Partners as at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Includes $21.5 billion, $19.7 billion, $5.4 billion, $5.0 billion, and $4.6 billion of assets advised by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC, CI Direct Investing and Aligned Capital as at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Prior to July 2023, custody assets were historically not included as part of reported assets for Canada wealth management or consolidated total assets. Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3250, 1.3582, 1.3248, 1.3515, and 1.3540 for December 2023, September 2023, June 2023, March 2023, and December 2022, respectively. Includes 100% of flows from CI's minority investments in Columbia Pacific Advisors, OCM Capital Partners, The Cabana Group and GLASfunds Holdings.

Financial highlights

Fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $63.5 million compared to a net loss of $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders1 was $128.2 million in the fourth quarter, down 3.5% from the third quarter.

Fourth quarter total net revenues increased 16.1% to $715.6 million in the quarter from $616.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenues1 declined slightly to $666.7 million from $669.6 million as higher revenues from the Canada Wealth Management segment were offset by lower Asset Management segment revenues.

Fourth quarter total expenses increased 26.5% to $753.7 million in the quarter from $595.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses1 were up slightly to $448.7 million from $445.8 million as a result of higher costs related to new leased office space, interest expense, and higher advisor and dealer fees due to higher Canada Wealth Management revenues.

Capital allocation

In December 2023, CI completed its substantial issuer bid under which it purchased for cancellation 6,544,502 common shares at a purchase price of $15.28 per share, for an aggregate price of approximately $100 million.

CI paid $28.6 million in dividends at a rate of $0.18 per share. The annual dividend rate of $0.72 per share represented a yield of 4.5% on CI's closing share price of $15.83 on February 22, 2024. The Board of Directors of CI (the "Board") declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024. As announced in August 2023, the Board declared a $0.02 increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, which was paid on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

Substantial issuer bid

The Board has approved the commencement of a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), pursuant to which CI will offer to purchase up to 4,857,142 of its outstanding common shares from holders for cash, at a purchase price of $17.50 per share.

The Offer will not be conditional upon any minimum number of shares being tendered, but will be subject to other conditions and CI will reserve the right, subject to applicable laws, to withdraw or amend the Offer, if, at any time prior to the payment for deposited shares, certain events occur as will be described in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular and other related documents (the "Offer Documents").

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering shares to the Offer and the factors considered by the Board in making its decision to approve the Offer, will be included in the Offer Documents. The Offer is expected to commence and the Offer Documents are expected to be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com, on or about February 26, 2024. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.

CI has engaged National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") to act as dealer manager and financial advisor in connection with the Offer. CI has also engaged Computershare Investor Services Inc. to act as depositary for the Offer.

None of CI, its Board, NBF or the depositary makes any recommendation to any shareholder as to whether to deposit or refrain from depositing shares under the Offer. Shareholders are urged to evaluate carefully all information in the Offer, consult their own financial, legal, investment and tax advisors, and make their own decisions as to whether to deposit shares under the Offer, and, if so, how many shares to deposit. The disclosure in this press release regarding the Offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares. The solicitation and the offer to buy shares will only be made pursuant to the Offer Documents.

Fourth quarter business highlights

CI completed the acquisitions of Coriel Capital Inc., a Montreal-based wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth Canadians, and Windsor Wealth Management Inc., a registered investment advisor based in Indianapolis.

CI announced that Marc-André Lewis, Chief Investment Officer of CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), will assume the position of co-head of CI GAM in addition to his responsibilities as CIO, effective January 1, 2024. The appointment follows the decision by Darie Urbanky, CI President and Chief Operating Officer and Head of CI GAM, to retire on or before December 31, 2024.

CI GAM investment funds received 19 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Canada for 2023, more than any other fund company. The awards recognize mutual funds and ETFs that have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers.

As part of CI's strategic priority of modernizing asset management, CI GAM undertook a series of initiatives to streamline and enhance its product lineup, including improvements to selected funds and a proposal to merge 19 mutual funds and ETFs into other mandates. New products launched by CI GAM during the quarter included the First Home Savings Account.

Following quarter-end:

CI GAM led the industry in receiving 35 FundGrade A+® Awards for 2023. These awards are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to acknowledge Canadian investment funds that have demonstrated consistent, outstanding risk-adjusted performance.

CI GAM continued to be active in product development, launching products that included mutual fund versions of its popular CI WisdomTree Quality, Dividend Growth ETFs and two ETFs providing targeted exposure to U.S. momentum and value stocks. CI GAM also introduced a commodity-focused alternative fund designed to provide returns that are uncorrelated to traditional asset classes, extending the firm's broad selection of alternative investment funds.

Analysts' conference call

CI will hold a conference call with analysts today at 10:00 a.m. EST, led by Mr. MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Amit Muni. A live webcast of the call and slide presentation can be accessed here or through the Investor Relations section of CI's website.

Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion through the following numbers (access code: 019307):

Canada toll-free: 1-833-950-0062

United States toll-free: 1-833-470-1428

All other locations: 1-929-526-1599.

A recording of the webcast will be archived on CI's Investor Relations site.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Funds Management, which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI's website or LinkedIn page.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward looking information may relate to CI's future outlook and anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "plan" and "project" and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would". These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding CI's intentions and expectations with respect to the Offer, the terms and conditions of the Offer, the number and aggregate dollar amount of Shares to be purchased for cancellation under the Offer, the expected expiration date of the Offer and purchases thereunder and the effects and benefits of purchases under the Offer. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements include beliefs that asset levels will remain stable, that the investment fund industry and wealth management industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. In addition, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI's disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the CI's business and material risk factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking statements is based is provided in the CI's disclosure materials, including CI's most recently filed annual information form and any subsequently filed interim management's discussion and analysis, which are available under CI's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Further, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, those described in this press release. The belief that the investment fund industry and wealth management industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable are material factors made in preparing the forward-looking information and management's expectations contained in this press release and that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information disclosed in this press release. In addition, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI Financial's disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of CI's business and material risk factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking information is based is provided in CI's disclosure materials, including CI's most recently filed annual information form and any subsequently filed interim management's discussion and analysis, which are available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. CI Financial disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME [in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts] For the quarters ended For the years ended Dec. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES Asset management fees 361,881 378,163 1,490,938 1,606,800 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (111,250 ) (116,009 ) (456,740 ) (494,480 ) Net asset management fees 250,631 262,154 1,034,198 1,112,320 Canada wealth management fees 150,510 133,144 582,797 530,682 U.S. wealth management fees 226,809 190,109 873,931 687,607 Other revenues 31,609 26,229 136,124 95,733 Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 52,173 15,161 29,950 (80,132 ) Other gains/(losses) 3,840 (6,513 ) 89,004 (11,904 ) Total net revenues 715,573 620,283 2,746,004 2,334,307 EXPENSES Selling, general & administrative 375,938 277,177 1,369,909 1,020,049 Advisor and dealer fees 113,805 101,126 440,090 406,038 Other (385 ) 9,243 38,770 34,647 Interest and lease finance expense 43,892 41,401 176,998 152,087 Depreciation and other amortization 17,259 13,108 56,388 49,368 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36,068 26,499 135,285 105,744 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 39,851 41,267 133,547 62,743 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 26,832 76,849 88,430 27,427 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 100,465 0 156,885 0 Total expenses 753,725 586,670 2,596,302 1,858,103 Pretax income (38,152 ) 33,613 149,702 476,204 Income tax expense 25,064 41,918 143,613 174,375 Net income (63,216 ) (8,305 ) 6,089 301,829 Less: Non-controlling interest 272 1,177 1,071 2,073 Net income attributable to shareholders (63,489 ) (9,482 ) 5,018 299,757 Basic earnings per share (0.40 ) (0.05 ) 0.03 1.59 Diluted earnings per share (0.40 ) (0.05 ) 0.03 1.58 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (32,076 ) (12,580 ) (22,954 ) 59,219 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (32,076 ) (12,580 ) (22,954 ) 59,219 Comprehensive income (loss) for the year (95,293 ) (20,885 ) (16,865 ) 361,048 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests (221 ) 886 658 4,854 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders (95,072 ) (21,771 ) (17,523 ) 356,194

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 137,029 153,620 Client and trust funds on deposit 1,073,378 1,306,595 Investments 42,781 40,448 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 388,029 298,778 Assets held for sale 326 - Income taxes receivable 33,911 33,989 Total current assets 1,675,454 1,833,430 Capital assets, net 85,077 55,587 Right-of-use assets 229,763 139,422 Intangibles and goodwill 7,575,958 7,227,700 Deferred income taxes 78,642 54,415 Other assets 336,709 397,804 Total assets 9,981,603 9,708,358 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 394,227 293,246 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities 444,200 502,746 Dividends payable 61,528 66,426 Client and trust funds payable 1,068,809 1,312,640 Income taxes payable 15,252 3,044 Redeemable unit liabilities 1,089,996 765,959 Preferred Share Liability 1,481,419 - Current portion of long-term debt 437,255 320,000 Current portion of lease liabilities 17,575 23,994 Total current liabilities 5,010,261 3,288,055 Long-term debt 3,070,149 3,896,214 Provisions and other financial liabilities 96,952 270,567 Deferred income taxes 479,150 480,500 Lease liabilities 285,053 149,360 Total liabilities 8,941,565 8,084,696 Equity Share capital 1,436,686 1,706,880 Contributed surplus 34,828 30,239 Deficit (454,435) (160,572) Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,683 33,224 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 1,027,762 1,609,771 Non-controlling interests 12,276 13,891 Total equity 1,040,038 1,623,662 Total liabilities and equity 9,981,603 9,708,358

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the years ended December 31 2023 2022 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the year 6,089 301,829 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Other (gains) losses (89,004) 11,904 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 88,430 27,427 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 156,885 - Contingent and deferred consideration recorded as compensation 6,137 24,156 Amortization of loan guarantees (3,816) 10,819 Recognition of non-cash vesting of redeemable unit liabilities 209,380 13,499 Equity-based compensation 25,780 24,577 Equity accounted income (8,904) - Amortization of equity accounted investments 6,275 - Amortization and depreciation 56,388 49,368 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 135,285 105,744 Deferred income taxes (30,130) (4,777) Impairment loss on intangibles 3,745 - Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 562,540 564,546 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (114,029) (85,630) Cash provided by operating activities 448,511 478,916 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities (430,367) (198,207) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (155,140) (472,461) Proceeds on sale of equity-accounted investment 130,458 - Purchase of investments (4,822) (3,283) Proceeds on sale of investments 208 96,508 Additions to capital assets (39,125) (17,480) Decrease (increase) in other assets (13,471) 97,751 Additions to intangibles (12,041) (11,361) Cash used in investing activities (524,300) (508,533) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (713,000) (455,509) Issuance of long-term debt 768,000 718,000 Repurchase of long-term debt (694,671) - Repurchase of share capital (474,911) (229,708) Payment of lease liabilities (24,686) (22,965) Issuance of redeemable unit liabilities, net of redemptions (24,021) 85,679 Net distributions to non-controlling interest (2,273) (5,664) Dividends paid to shareholders (125,540) (137,375) Issuance of Preferred Share Liability 1,350,300 - Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 59,198 (47,542) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the year (16,591) (77,159) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 153,620 230,779 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 137,029 153,620 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 166,873 139,384 Income taxes paid 156,794 224,369

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 119.0 122.4 122.0 117.8 114.2 Gross inflows 7.3 5.7 6.1 6.9 7.3 Gross outflows (7.7 ) (6.2 ) (6.2 ) (6.5 ) (6.0 ) Net inflows/(outflows) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) 0.4 1.3 Acquisitions - - - - - Market move and FX 6.3 (2.9 ) 0.5 3.8 2.3 Ending AUM 125.0 119.0 122.4 122.0 117.8 Proprietary AUM 33.2 31.8 32.8 33.0 31.9 Non-proprietary AUM 91.8 87.2 89.6 89.0 85.9 Average assets under management 121.1 122.1 122.1 121.9 117.7 Annualized organic growth (1.2 )% (1.5 )% (0.4 )% 1.3 % 4.4 % Gross management fee/average AUM 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.29 % Net management fee/average AUM 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.87 %

Net Inflows/(Outflows) Retail (0.4 ) (0.1 ) - 0.8 1.6 Institutional - (0.1 ) - (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Closed business (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total Canada net inflows/(outflows) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (0.2 ) 0.5 1.3 Australia 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) - Total net inflows/(outflows) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) 0.4 1.3

RETAIL (ex Closed Business) [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 99.1 101.7 101.2 97.1 94.0 Net Flows (0.4) (0.1) 0.0 0.8 1.6 Market Move / FX 5.1 (2.5) 0.5 3.3 1.5 Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 103.7 99.1 101.7 101.2 97.1 Average AUM 100.7 101.5 101.3 100.9 97.0

INSTITUTIONAL [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 8.3 8.5 8.5 8.3 8.3 Net Flows (0.0 ) (0.1 ) (0.0 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Market Move / FX 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.0 0.4 0.2 Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 8.8 8.3 8.5 8.5 8.3 Average AUM 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.4

AUSTRALIA [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 4.8 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.7 Net Flows 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.0 Market Move / FX 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.0 0.0 0.3 Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 5.4 4.8 5.0 4.9 5.0 Average AUM 5.0 4.9 5.0 5.0 4.8

CLOSED BUSINESS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Beginning AUM 6.9 7.2 7.4 7.3 7.3 Net Flows (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Market Move / FX 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.0 0..3 0.2 Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 7.1 6.9 7.2 7.4 7.3 Average AUM 7.0 7.2 7.3 7.5 7.4

AUM BY ASSET CLASS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Balanced 51.4 47.7 49.8 50.8 50.3 Equity 40.1 41.1 43.0 43.3 41.6 Fixed income 11.6 10.5 11.1 11.3 11.0 Alternatives 6.4 5.5 5.1 4.0 3.6 Cash/Other 10.2 9.5 8.4 7.7 6.2 Total Canada asset management 119.6 114.3 117.4 117.1 112.8 Australia 5.4 4.8 5.0 4.9 5.0 Total asset management segment 125.0 119.0 122.4 122.0 117.8

CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Beginning client assets 81.5 82.6 81.6 77.4 74.0 Acquisitions 1.3 - - - - Net flows and market move 5.2 (1.1 ) 1.0 4.2 3.4 Ending client assets 88.0 81.5 82.6 81.6 77.4 Average client assets 83.8 83.2 81.9 80.7 77.3 Wealth management fees/average client assets 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.91 % Canada custody 25.6 23.4 9.1 8.6 7.9 Proprietary custody 21.5 19.7 5.4 5.0 4.6 Non-proprietary custody 4.1 3.8 3.7 3.6 3.4

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Beginning billable client assets 188.2 185.0 179.9 174.3 144.9 Acquisitions/divestitures 2.2 2.1 4.0 - 24.9 Net flows and market move 6.4 1.1 1.1 5.6 4.4 Ending billable client assets 196.8 188.2 185.0 179.9 174.3 Non-billable client assets 9.4 8.8 9.0 7.6 6.3 Total client assets 206.3 197.0 194.0 187.5 180.6 Fees/beginning billable client assets 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.47 % 0.52 %

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:

Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

Free cash flow

Net debt.

These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:

gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances

costs related to our acquisitions including: amortization of intangible assets change in fair value of contingent consideration related advisory fees contingent consideration classified as compensation per IFRS

restructuring charges including organizational expenses for the establishment of Corient and CIPW

legal provisions for a class action related to market timing

certain gains or losses in assets and investments

costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations

expenses associated with Corient and CIPW redeemable units.

Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 9, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Years ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Net Income (63.2 ) (12.2 ) (8.3 ) 6.1 301.8 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36.1 34.8 26.5 135.3 105.7 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted

investments 1.4 1.4 2.6 6.3 2.6 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 26.8 (7.2 ) 76.8 88.4 27.4 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 100.5 21.4 - 156.9 - Interest expense on redeemable shares issued in

connection with acquisitions 0.9 (0.1 ) - 2.9 - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 2.0 4.4 1.5 8.9 24.2 Non-controlling interest reclassification (1.4 ) 1.1 1.2 4.6 4.0 Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable

units 93.8 56.5 27.7 273.0 55.5 Severance 9.1 7.2 - 23.2 - Amortization of loan guarantees (1.3 ) (0.5 ) - (3.8 ) - FX (gains)/losses (52.2 ) 60.4 (15.2 ) (29.9 ) 80.1 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 43.5 23.7 41.3 137.2 62.7 Pass through carried interest revenue 4.8 (8.7 ) - (3.9 ) - Pass through carried interest expense (4.8 ) 8.7 - 3.9 - Other (gains)/losses (2.9 ) - 7.1 (71.1 ) 5.9 Gain on debt retirement - - - (16.2 ) - Trading and bad debt - - - - 8.0 Total adjustments 256.2 203.3 169.6 715.7 376.1 Tax effect of adjustments (30.5 ) (24.3 ) (9.9 ) (77.1 ) (43.6 ) Less: Non-controlling interest 34.2 34.0 15.5 110.8 46.7 Adjusted net income 128.2 132.8 135.9 533.8 587.7 Adjusted earnings per share 0.81 0.82 0.74 3.13 3.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.81 0.81 0.74 3.11 3.10 Average diluted shares outstanding 168.3 177.9 184.6 182.6 189.8 Shares convertible into common in connection with an

acquisition (9.4 ) (14.3 ) - (11.1 ) - Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 158.9 163.6 184.6 171.5 189.8

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Years ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Pretax income (38.2 ) 20.6 33.6 149.7 476.2 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36.1 34.8 26.5 135.3 105.7 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted

investments 1.4 1.4 2.6 6.3 2.6 Depreciation and other amortization 17.3 12.9 13.1 56.4 49.4 Interest and lease finance expense 43.9 39.8 41.4 177.0 152.1 EBITDA 60.5 109.5 117.2 524.6 786.0 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 26.8 (7.2 ) 76.8 88.4 27.4 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 100.5 21.4 - 156.9 - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 2.0 4.4 1.5 8.9 24.2 Non-controlling interest reclassification (1.4 ) 1.1 1.2 4.6 4.0 Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable

units 93.8 56.5 27.7 273.0 55.5 Severance 9.1 7.2 - 23.2 - Amortization of loan guarantees (1.3 ) (0.5 ) - (3.8 ) - FX (gains)/losses (52.2 ) 60.4 (15.2 ) (29.9 ) 80.1 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 43.5 23.7 41.3 137.2 62.7 Pass through carried interest revenue 4.8 (8.7 ) - (3.9 ) - Pass through carried interest expense (4.8 ) 8.7 - 3.9 - Other (gains)/losses (2.9 ) - 7.1 (71.1 ) 5.9 Gain on debt retirement - - - (16.2 ) - Trading and bad debt - - - - 8.0 Total adjustments 217.8 167.2 140.5 571.1 267.8 Adjusted EBITDA 278.3 276.6 257.7 1,095.8 1,053.8 Less: Non-controlling interest 39.6 38.9 15.0 124.0 49.8 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 238.7 237.8 242.7 971.8 1,004.0 Reported net revenue 715.6 616.5 620.3 2,746.0 2,334.3 Less: FX gains/(losses) 52.2 (60.4 ) 15.2 29.9 (80.1 ) Less: Pass through carried interest revenue (4.8 ) 8.7 - 3.9 - Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) 2.9 0.1 (7.1 ) 71.1 (5.9 ) Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments (1.4 ) (1.4 ) - (6.3 ) - Adjusted net revenue 666.7 669.6 612.3 2,647.3 2,420.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.7 % 41.3 % 42.1 % 41.4 % 43.5 %

FREE CASH FLOW (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Years ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 68.6 94.6 56.7 448.5 478.9 Less: Net change in operating assets and liabilities (116.7) (10.1) (94.1) (114.0) (85.6) Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets

and liabilities 185.3 104.7 150.9 562.5 564.5 FX (gains)/losses (52.2) 60.4 (15.2) (29.9) 80.1 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 43.5 23.7 41.3 137.2 62.7 Trading and bad debt - - - - 8.0 Other (gains)/losses - (3.8) - (3.8) - Total adjustments (8.7) 80.3 26.1 103.4 150.8 Tax effect (recovery) of adjustments (4.9) (4.8) (18.8) (13.0) (37.4) Less: Non-controlling interest 0.8 0.9 0.3 4.2 (9.4) Free cash flow 170.9 179.4 157.9 648.7 687.4

NET DEBT (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) Quarters ended [millions of dollars] Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt 437.3 157.2 - 298.0 320.0 Long-term debt 3,070.1 3,131.9 3,131.5 3,892.2 3,896.2 3,507.4 3,289.1 3,131.5 4,190.2 4,216.2 Less: Cash and short-term investments 137.0 175.7 240.5 137.0 153.6 Marketable securities 28.2 22.4 23.0 22.6 20.6 Add: Regulatory capital and non-controlling interests 22.4 22.3 18.6 21.7 16.8 Net Debt 3,364.6 3,113.3 2,886.6 4,052.2 4,058.8 Adjusted EBITDA 238.7 237.8 245.3 250.1 242.7 Adjusted EBITDA, annualized 954.9 943.3 983.8 1,014.2 962.8 Gross leverage (Gross debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.7 3.5 3.2 4.1 4.4 Net leverage (Net debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.5 3.3 2.9 4.0 4.2

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Dec.

31,

2023 Sep.

30,

2023 Jun.

30,

2023 Mar.

31,

2023 Dec.

31,

2022 Dec.

31,

2023 Sep.

30,

2023 Jun.

30,

2023 Mar.

31,

2023 Dec.

31,

2022 Revenues Asset management fees 361.9 375.6 375.8 377.7 378.2 361.9 375.6 375.8 377.7 378.2 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (111.3 ) (114.7 ) (114.9 ) (115.9 ) (116.0 ) (111.3 ) (114.7 ) (114.9 ) (115.9 ) (116.0 ) Net asset management fees 250.6 260.8 261.0 261.8 262.2 250.6 260.8 261.0 261.8 262.2 Canada wealth management fees 150.5 146.7 144.1 141.5 133.1 150.5 146.7 144.1 141.5 133.1 U.S. wealth management fees 226.8 229.0 216.8 201.3 190.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 201.3 190.1 Other revenues 31.6 40.9 31.3 32.3 26.2 37.8 33.6 32.7 34.4 28.8 FX gains/(losses) 52.2 (60.4 ) 36.5 1.8 15.2 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 3.8 (0.4 ) 86.5 (0.9 ) (6.5 ) 0.9 (0.5 ) 0.3 1.0 0.6 Total net revenues 715.6 616.5 776.1 637.8 620.3 666.7 669.6 654.8 640.0 614.9 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 375.9 343.5 345.9 304.6 277.2 272.4 275.8 265.9 254.6 248.0 Advisor and dealer fees 113.8 110.3 108.2 107.8 101.1 113.8 110.3 108.2 107.8 101.1 Other (0.4 ) 16.7 10.9 11.5 9.2 5.8 6.9 8.5 9.0 8.1 Interest and lease finance expense 43.9 39.8 46.1 47.2 41.4 41.2 39.9 44.0 47.2 41.4 Depreciation and other amortization 17.3 12.9 13.3 12.9 13.1 15.5 12.9 13.3 12.9 13.1 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36.1 34.8 33.1 31.3 26.5 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 39.9 23.7 55.8 14.2 41.3 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 26.8 (7.2 ) 15.2 53.5 76.8 - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - - - Total expenses 753.7 595.9 663.6 583.0 586.7 448.7 445.8 439.9 431.5 411.7 Pretax income (38.2 ) 20.6 112.5 54.8 33.6 218.0 223.9 215.0 208.5 203.2 Income tax expense 25.1 32.8 61.1 24.6 41.9 55.6 57.1 54.8 53.2 51.8 Net income (63.2 ) (12.2 ) 51.4 30.2 (8.3 ) 162.4 166.8 160.1 155.3 151.4 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.2 1.2 34.2 34.0 24.2 18.5 15.5 Net income attributable to shareholders (63.5 ) (12.4 ) 51.0 30.0 (9.5 ) 128.2 132.8 136.0 136.8 135.9 Basic earnings per share (0.40 ) (0.08 ) 0.28 0.16 (0.05 ) 0.81 0.82 0.76 0.74 0.74 Diluted earnings per share (0.40 ) (0.08 ) 0.28 0.16 (0.05 ) 0.81 0.81 0.76 0.74 0.74

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Dec.

31,

2023 Sep.

30,

2023 Jun.

30,

2023 Mar.

31,

2023 Dec.

31,

2022 Dec.

31,

2023 Sep.

30,

2023 Jun.

30,

2023 Mar.

31,

2023 Dec.

31,

2022 Revenues Asset management fees 366.4 380.1 380.2 382.0 382.3 366.4 380.1 380.2 382.0 382.3 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (118.7 ) (122.2 ) (122.5 ) (123.4 ) (123.8 ) (118.7 ) (122.2 ) (122.5 ) (123.4 ) (123.8 ) Net asset management fees 247.7 257.9 257.8 258.6 258.5 247.7 257.9 257.8 258.6 258.5 Other revenues 4.7 4.8 5.1 4.0 3.6 4.7 4.8 5.1 4.0 3.6 FX gains/(losses) 56.1 (61.9 ) 37.5 2.0 15.5 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 1.9 (0.4 ) 16.1 (0.9 ) (6.5 ) 1.9 (0.5 ) 0.3 1.0 0.6 Total net revenues 310.4 200.3 316.5 263.6 271.2 254.3 262.2 263.1 263.5 262.8 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 108.7 110.9 101.0 98.9 94.3 97.4 105.2 102.6 98.6 94.3 Other 0.3 0.7 - - - 0.3 0.7 - - - Interest and lease finance expense 0.5 2.5 (1.5 ) 0.6 0.9 0.5 2.5 (1.5 ) 0.6 0.9 Depreciation and other amortization 3.9 2.5 5.4 3.8 4.7 3.9 2.5 5.4 3.8 4.7 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 2.0 0.6 34.6 1.7 11.0 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8.8 (0.6 ) 0.7 (2.2 ) 1.6 - - - - - Total expenses 124.7 117.2 140.8 103.5 113.1 102.0 111.0 106.6 103.0 99.9 Pretax income 185.7 83.1 175.7 160.1 158.0 152.3 151.2 156.5 160.5 162.8 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 185.7 83.1 175.7 160.1 158.0 152.3 151.2 156.5 160.5 162.8 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 3.9 2.5 5.4 3.8 4.7 3.9 2.5 5.4 3.8 4.7 Interest and lease finance expense 0.5 2.5 (1.5 ) 0.6 0.9 0.5 2.5 (1.5 ) 0.6 0.9 EBITDA 190.7 88.7 180.2 165.1 164.2 156.6 156.2 160.5 164.9 168.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8.8 (0.6 ) 0.7 (2.2 ) 1.6 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses (56.1 ) 61.9 (37.5 ) (2.0 ) (15.5 ) - - - - - Severance 8.8 6.1 0.1 0.5 - - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees 2.5 (0.5 ) (1.8 ) (0.3 ) - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 2.0 0.6 34.6 1.7 11.0 - - - - - Other (gains)/losses - - 0.3 1.9 7.1 - - - - - Gain on debt retirement - - (16.2 ) - - - - - - - Trading and bad debt - - - - - - - - - - Total adjustments (34.0 ) 67.5 (19.8 ) (0.2 ) 4.2 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 156.6 156.2 160.5 164.9 168.4 156.6 156.2 160.5 164.9 168.4 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 156.5 156.0 160.3 164.7 168.3 156.5 156.0 160.3 164.7 168.3

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Dec.

31,

2023 Sep.

30,

2023 Jun.

30,

2023 Mar.

31,

2023 Dec.

31,

2022 Dec.

31,

2023 Sep.

30,

2023 Jun.

30,

2023 Mar.

31,

2023 Dec.

31,

2022 Revenues Canada wealth management fees 192.8 189.1 186.8 184.3 176.8 192.8 189.1 186.8 184.3 176.8 Other revenues 31.7 30.7 30.5 31.8 29.1 31.7 30.7 30.6 31.8 29.2 FX gains/(losses) (1.8 ) 1.4 (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) - - - - - Other gains/(losses) - - - - - - - - - - Total net revenues 222.7 221.1 216.8 215.9 205.5 224.6 219.8 217.4 216.2 206.0 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 50.6 52.2 50.3 48.2 46.2 49.8 49.2 49.3 47.7 45.9 Advisor and dealer fees 147.9 144.4 142.5 141.7 136.2 147.9 144.4 142.5 141.7 136.2 Other 6.2 5.9 9.3 9.8 9.3 5.1 4.8 8.0 8.8 8.1 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 - 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 - Depreciation and other amortization 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.1 3.2 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.1 3.2 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 5.4 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.2 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3.5 (0.4 ) 1.0 5.3 1.9 - - - - - Total expenses 221.3 210.5 208.4 211.8 199.1 208.3 204.2 202.7 202.5 193.4 Pretax income 1.4 10.7 8.5 4.1 6.4 16.3 15.6 14.7 13.7 12.5 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 1.4 10.7 8.5 4.1 6.4 16.3 15.6 14.7 13.7 12.5 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 - - - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity

accounted investments 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.1 3.2 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.1 3.2 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 - 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 - EBITDA 9.1 18.7 13.6 10.7 11.8 21.7 21.4 17.6 18.0 15.8 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3.5 (0.4 ) 1.0 5.3 1.9 - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation

(included in SG&A) 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 - - - - - Accounting for CIPW Canada redeemable units

(included in SG&A) 0.7 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.1 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 1.8 (1.4 ) 0.5 0.2 0.4 - - - - - Severance - 0.9 0.7 0.1 - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 5.4 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.2 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in

Other) 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.1 1.2 - - - - - Trading and bad debt - - - - - - - - - - Total adjustments 12.6 2.7 4.0 7.3 4.0 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 21.7 21.4 17.6 18.0 15.8 21.7 21.4 17.6 18.0 15.8 Less: Non-controlling interest 2.0 1.2 1.4 1.9 1.3 2.0 1.2 1.4 1.9 1.3 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 19.7 20.1 16.2 16.2 14.5 19.7 20.1 16.2 16.2 14.5

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Dec.

31,

2023 Sep.

30,

2023 Jun.

30,

2023 Mar.

31,

2023 Dec.

31,

2022 Dec.

31,

2023 Sep.

30,

2023 Jun.

30,

2023 Mar.

31,

2023 Dec.

31,

2022 Revenues U.S. wealth management fees 226.8 229.0 216.8 201.3 190.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 201.3 190.1 Other revenues 4.5 14.9 5.4 6.3 2.9 10.6 7.6 6.7 8.3 5.5 FX gains/(losses) (2.1 ) 0.1 (0.6 ) - - - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 1.9 - 70.4 - - (1.0 ) - - - - Total net revenues 231.1 244.0 291.9 207.7 193.1 236.4 236.6 223.5 209.6 195.6 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 231.1 195.2 209.5 173.0 151.1 139.7 136.0 128.8 123.8 122.2 Other (6.9 ) 10.1 1.6 1.7 (0.1 ) 0.4 1.4 0.5 0.2 (0.1 ) Interest and lease finance expense 4.0 0.8 3.2 0.8 0.8 2.1 0.8 3.2 0.8 0.8 Depreciation and other amortization 8.3 5.2 5.0 5.1 5.2 6.5 5.2 5.0 5.1 5.2 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33.2 32.0 30.3 28.6 23.8 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 32.5 22.7 21.1 12.2 30.0 - - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14.5 (6.1 ) 13.5 50.4 73.3 - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - - - Total expenses 417.2 281.3 319.3 271.7 284.2 148.8 143.4 137.6 129.9 128.1 Pretax income (186.1 ) (37.3 ) (27.3 ) (64.0 ) (91.1 ) 87.7 93.2 85.9 79.7 67.4 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income (186.1 ) (37.3 ) (27.3 ) (64.0 ) (91.1 ) 87.7 93.2 85.9 79.7 67.4 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33.2 32.0 30.3 28.6 23.8 - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.3 1.3 1.3 2.0 2.5 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 8.3 5.2 5.0 5.1 5.2 8.3 5.2 5.0 5.1 5.2 Interest and lease finance expense 4.0 0.8 3.2 0.8 0.8 4.0 0.8 3.2 0.8 0.8 EBITDA (139.3 ) 2.1 12.5 (27.5 ) (58.8 ) 100.0 99.3 94.2 85.6 73.5 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14.5 (6.1 ) 13.5 50.4 73.3 - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation

(included in SG&A) 1.9 4.3 0.6 1.5 1.3 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in

Other) (2.5 ) - 1.2 1.4 - - - - - - Corient adjustments (included in SG&A) 93.2 54.7 79.4 42.9 27.6 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 2.1 (0.1 ) 0.6 - - - - - - - Severance 0.2 0.2 0.7 4.8 - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 36.1 22.7 21.1 12.2 30.0 - - - - - Pass through carried interest revenue (included in

Other revenues) 4.8 (8.7 ) - - - - - - - - Pass through carried interest expense (included in

Other) (4.8 ) 8.7 - - - - - - - - Other (gains)/losses (2.9 ) - (70.3 ) - - - - - - - Total adjustments 239.3 97.2 81.7 113.1 132.2 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 100.0 99.3 94.2 85.6 73.5 100.0 99.3 94.2 85.6 73.5 Less: Non-controlling interest 37.4 37.6 25.4 16.5 13.6 37.4 37.6 25.4 16.5 13.6 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 62.5 61.6 68.8 69.1 59.9 62.5 61.6 68.8 69.1 59.9

ASSET MANAGEMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Years ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Pretax income 185.7 83.1 158.0 604.6 591.8 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.4 2.4 Depreciation and other amortization 3.9 2.5 4.7 15.5 19.6 Interest and lease finance expense 0.5 2.5 0.9 2.2 4.0 EBITDA 190.7 88.7 164.2 624.7 617.8 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8.8 (0.6 ) 1.6 6.8 4.9 FX (gains)/losses (56.1 ) 61.9 (15.5 ) (33.7 ) 80.2 Severance 8.8 6.1 - 15.6 - Amortization of loan guarantees 2.5 (0.5 ) - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 2.0 0.6 11.0 38.9 15.0 Other (gains)/losses - - 7.1 2.2 5.9 Gain on debt retirement - - - (16.2 ) - Trading and bad debt - - - - 7.1 Total adjustments (34.0 ) 67.5 4.2 13.5 113.2 Adjusted EBITDA 156.6 156.2 168.4 638.2 731.1 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.8 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 156.5 156.0 168.3 637.5 730.1 Reported net revenue 310.4 200.3 271.2 1,090.8 1,032.0 Less: FX gains/(losses) 56.1 (61.9 ) 15.5 33.7 (80.2 ) Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) - 0.1 (7.1 ) (2.2 ) (5.9 ) Adjusted net revenue 254.3 262.1 262.8 1,059.3 1,118.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 61.6 % 59.6 % 64.1 % 60.3 % 65.4 %

CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Years ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Pretax income 1.4 10.7 6.4 24.6 31.1 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.2 2.1 8.8 7.8 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted

investments 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.1 Depreciation and other amortization 5.1 5.2 3.2 17.2 11.7 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 0.6 - 1.3 0.1 EBITDA 9.1 18.7 11.8 52.1 50.8 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3.5 (0.4 ) 1.9 9.4 0.7 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.3 Accounting for CIPW Canada redeemable units 0.7 2.0 0.1 3.0 0.4 FX (gains)/losses 1.8 (1.4 ) 0.4 1.1 (0.1 ) Severance - 0.9 - 1.8 - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 5.4 0.4 0.2 6.2 1.7 Non-controlling interest reclassification 1.1 1.1 1.2 4.6 4.0 Trading and bad debt - - - - 0.8 Total adjustments 12.6 2.7 4.0 26.6 7.6 Adjusted EBITDA 21.7 21.4 15.8 78.8 58.4 Less: Non-controlling interest 2.0 1.2 1.3 6.6 4.3 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 19.7 20.1 14.5 72.2 54.1 Reported net revenue 222.7 221.1 205.5 876.5 803.0 Less: FX gains/(losses) (1.8 ) 1.4 (0.4 ) (1.1 ) 0.1 Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments (0.1 ) (0.1 ) - (0.3 ) - Adjusted net revenue 224.6 219.8 205.9 877.9 802.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7 % 9.7 % 7.7 % 9.0 % 7.3 %

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2022 amounts) [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Years ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Pretax income (186.1 ) (37.3 ) (91.1 ) (314.8 ) (1.3 ) Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33.2 32.0 23.8 124.1 95.5 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted

investments 1.3 1.3 2.5 6.0 2.5 Depreciation and other amortization 8.3 5.2 5.2 23.7 18.1 Interest and lease finance expense 4.0 0.8 0.8 8.8 2.5 EBITDA (139.3 ) 2.1 (58.8 ) (152.2 ) 117.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14.5 (6.1 ) 73.3 72.3 21.9 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 100.5 21.4 - 156.9 - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 1.9 4.3 1.3 8.3 23.9 NCI reclassification (2.5 ) - - - - Corient adjustments 93.2 54.7 27.6 270.3 55.1 FX (gains)/losses 2.1 (0.1 ) - 2.7 - Severance 0.2 0.2 - 5.9 - Amortization of loan guarantees (3.8 ) - - (3.8 ) - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 36.1 22.7 30.0 92.1 46.1 Pass through carried interest revenue 4.8 (8.7 ) - (3.9 ) - Pass through carried interest expense (4.8 ) 8.7 - 3.9 - Other (gains)/losses (2.9 ) - - (73.3 ) - Total adjustments 239.3 97.2 132.2 531.2 147.0 Adjusted EBITDA 100.0 99.3 73.5 379.0 264.3 Less: Non-controlling interest 37.4 37.6 13.6 116.9 44.8 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 62.5 61.6 59.9 262.1 219.6 Reported net revenue 231.1 244.0 193.1 974.7 704.0 Less: FX gains/(losses) (2.1 ) 0.1 - (2.7 ) - Less: Pass through carried interest revenue (4.8 ) 8.7 - 3.9 - Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) 2.9 - - 73.3 - Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments (1.3 ) (1.3 ) - (6.0 ) - Adjusted net revenue 236.4 236.6 193.1 906.2 704.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.3 % 42.0 % 38.0 % 41.8 % 37.5 %

