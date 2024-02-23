Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Board Composition - Resignation of Senior Independent Director & Appointment of new Senior Independent Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

Date: 23 February 2024

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

From: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

Board Composition - Resignation of Senior Independent Director & Appointment of new Senior Independent Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Isobel Sharp as Senior Independent Director of the Company with effect from 23 February 2024, as successor in this role from Hugh Scott-Barrett.

As announced on the 17 January 2024, Hugh Scott-Barrett has resigned from the Company as at today's date.

Other than as set out in this announcement, there is no information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St. Peter Port Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745324

Fax: 01481 745051