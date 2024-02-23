Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.02.2024 | 13:28
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
23-Feb-2024 / 11:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Cairn Homes PLC (ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18, SEDOL: BWY4ZF1) 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: PM Capital Limited (ABN 69 083 644 731, City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
AFSL No. 230222) 
                        Sydney, Australia 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
Custodial Accounts: 
   -- Morgan Stanley International plc 
   -- J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Sydney Branch 
   -- Citibank NA 
   -- Goldman Sachs International (London) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 22 February 2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 23 February 2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   2.943%                      2.943%     649,241,000 
reached 
Position of previous notification 3.0466%                     3.0466% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18               19,107,317                 2.943% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                19,107,317                 2.943% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                     % of voting rights if  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it 
Namexv                  it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
                     than the notifiable   equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
                     threshold        notifiable threshold       threshold 
PM Capital Limited as trustee for 
PM Capital Global Companies Fund (LEI:  0.901%                          0.901% 
549300G9AAH2W5NCIP82) 
PM Capital Enhanced Yield Fund (LEI:   0.124%                          0.124% 
549300HZRCOLTKE3LT85) 
PM Capital Long Term Investment Fund   0.342%                          0.342% 
(LEI (54930059B7OMDRH08D22) 
PM Capital Global Long Fund (LEI:    0.008%                          0.008% 
549300JRD4CV9FOK2S31) 
PM Capital Limited as investment manager 
for 
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd 1.299%                          1.299% 
(LEI: 5493002RXP07KPHL2B32) 
Colonial First State Investments Ltd 
(ACN 002 348 352) as trustee for     0.206%                          0.206% 
Commonwealth Specialist Fund 11 (LEI: 
5493005W2U5Q75KEGB51) 
Colonial First State Investments Ltd 
(ACN 002 348 352) as trustee for     0.063%                          0.063% 
Commonwealth Fixed Interest Fund 11 
(LEI: 549300J04EXUIXPVSV26) 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
N/A 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Sydney, Australia on 23 February 2024.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  305777 
EQS News ID:  1844193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844193&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2024 06:57 ET (11:57 GMT)

