In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Saharan dust carried by Atlantic winds passed over Europe via the Iberian Peninsula. This caused irradiance drop particularly in Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany. Late last week a plume of Saharan dust carried by Atlantic winds passed over Europe, dropping daily irradiance by up to 25%, as dust in the atmosphere scattered, absorbed and reflected sunlight. Prevalent westerly winds carried the dust from the Iberian peninsula on February 14, to Germany on February 16. Areas impacted during the middle of the day ...

