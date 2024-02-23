Navitas Solar, an Indian solar panel manufacturer, has developed new n-type TOPCon bifacial modules with power outputs ranging from 560 W to 630 W. From pv magazine India Navitas Solar, an Indian module manufacturer with a production capacity of 2 GW per year, has launched its latest n-type TOPCon bifacial modules at Intersolar India 2024. The modules offer power ratings of 560 W and 630 W. Its n-Type TOPCon modules come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. These are built with 182 mm (M10), 16BB, half-cut cells. The panels can be used with a maximum system voltage ...

