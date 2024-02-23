Schwazze Appoints Forrest Hoffmaster as Interim Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced that Forrest Hoffmaster, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed to the additional role of interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). This follows Nirup Krishnamurthy's resignation as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors ("Board"), effective February 20, 2024, due to personal reasons.

Mr. Hoffmaster, who joined the Company in January 2023, brings over 30 years of executive experience in finance and operations for both public and private companies. Prior to Schwazze, Mr. Hoffmaster served as CEO of New Seasons Market, a specialty gourmet food retailer, where he navigated the company through one of the most disruptive periods in the retail grocery industry. Under his leadership, Mr. Hoffmaster implemented a focused growth and cost optimization program, enabling the company to grow EBITDA by over 30% in two years. Prior to New Seasons Market, Forrest held leadership positions with other leading grocers including Whole Foods Market and H-E-B.

"Forrest is well-positioned to seamlessly step in and lead the Company's day-to-day operations as we conduct our search for a permanent successor," said Justin Dye, Chairman of the Board. "With Forrest's proven track record and deep retail expertise, we plan to continue leveraging our operating playbook to drive strong Adjusted EBITDA margins and consistent cash flow generation. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to wish Nirup the best in his future endeavors."

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit https://schwazze.com/.

