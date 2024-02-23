Future Investment Initiative Institute: MIAMI INVESTOR SUMMIT KICKS OFF TODAY WITH GLOBAL LEADERS DISCUSSING HUMANITY'S BIGGEST CHALLENGES

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading figures from finance, government, business, tech, and innovation are convening to deliberate on a range of pressing economic and public policy issues at FII PRIORITY Miami summit, a major global investor summit, held today and tomorrow at Miami's Faena Forum.

The summit brings together investors from around the world gathered with CEOs of major global corporations and policy experts to seek workable impactful solution to issues such as the regulation of AI. This year's theme, 'On the Edge of a New Frontier,' reflects the profound changes the world is experiencing as technology transforms society and economies.

Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute, said,"Today's conversations reflected a sense of urgency as the world grapples with what to do about AI, political uncertainty, and changes in the shape of the global economy. And we bring these conversations to Miami-the new America-so we can chart a steadfast course towards a prosperous future, fully equipped with the insights and knowledge we need, harnessing the power of collective work and thought."

In his opening conversation, H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Public Investment Fund Governor and Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Chairman, underscored the role of AI and its key contribution to future economies, saying "Al is coming in a big way! The impact will be very positive as soon as we have regulations in place to monitor, control, and enable this technology. AI could increase global GDP by 14%."

Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, addressed the issue of AI regulation, and how CEOs can innovate through periods of extreme volatility and pivot towards future trends, adding "regulations will struggle to match the rapid pace of technological change and may be outdated within a year. We have to ensure that emerging technologies reflect humanity and our system of values and beliefs."

The summit's much anticipated roundtable of global CEOs, entitled the "Board of Changemakers," discussed trends and economic outlook. Participating in this year's roundtable were Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group; Pierre Beaudion, Chairman of the Board of Bombardier Inc; Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton; Marcello Claure, Founder and CEO of Claure Group; and Stephen A. Schwarzman, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of The Blackstone Group. The session underscored the impact of digitalization, particularly blockchain and AI, on future investments, advocating for regulation and ethical usage. The members of the board also highlighted AI's massive role in increasing efficiency and how AI can be harnessed to resolve climate change issues.

Mike Pompeo, 70th Secretary of State of the United States and Executive Chairman of Impact Investments, addressed the economic consequences of conflict, saying: "in the economic sphere, the connectivity between the things happening geopolitically is now ever more closely tied to thinking about investments and capital flows. It is impossible to separate geopolitical risk from capital allocation."

Conclave sessions were held for select senior participants to delve into the concerns relevant to their sectors with full transparency. For example, the conclave on AI convened many leading figures involved in the development of technologies, governance of AI, technology investment, and regulation, with a number of global initiatives on AI regulation presented

A special address by former Treasury Secretary Dr. Lawrence H. Summers, Charles W. Eliot University Professor & President Emeritus at Harvard University, and board member at OpenAI, highlighted economic and political contexts, including prospects for soft or hard economic landing, and likely outcomes of the US election. Dr. Summers was joined by Eric Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Fututes, who noted that AI is likely to double everyone's productivity, underscoring the importance of AI regulation, he added "there are questions about what happens when computers start to make decisions."

FII Institute's Founding Partner is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which, alongside the Vision Partner, the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, and 26 international strategic partners are actively involved in the ongoing work of the institute. The FII Institute welcomed two new strategic partners at the summit: ACWA Power and Franklin Templeton. Speakers from strategic partners Franklin Templeton, GFH, HSBC, NEOM, ROSHN, Sanabil, Softbank, and State Street shared updates on their international projects relevant to the themes of the summit.

