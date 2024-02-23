Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Dividend Declaration 23-Feb-2024 / 12:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 February 2024 Dividend Declaration Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its preliminary year end results for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a further dividend of 2.00 cent per share for the period ended 31 December 2023. The 2.00 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution ("PID") as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 28 March 2024 to shareholders on record on 8 March 2024. END For further information please contact: For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. Important notices This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. Responsibility Statement The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DIV TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 305778 EQS News ID: 1844205 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

