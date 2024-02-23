Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080 | Ticker-Symbol: AOS
Tradegate
23.02.24
12:30 Uhr
85,22 Euro
+1,10
+1,31 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMDOCS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMDOCS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,9886,3414:29
84,2086,2814:28
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2024 | 14:02
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs to Host Investor Webinar

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it will host an investor webinar entitled Behind the MWC24 Buzz and Generative AI's Disruptive Force on Tuesday, March 5 at 11 a.m. ET, in conjunction with Bank of America Equity Research.

The live webcast will be available at https://investors.amdocs.com/ and a replay will be available at the same address.

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Amdocs Investor Relations
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.