Freitag, 23.02.2024
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
WKN: A1J0EV | ISIN: US26441C2044 | Ticker-Symbol: D2MN
23.02.2024
Duke Energy Celebrates Black History Month With $75,000 in Grants Supporting Community and Cultural Programs in South Carolina

Funding will go to enrichment, mentoring and family skills programs in African American communities

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / In recognition of Black History Month, the Duke Energy Foundation has provided $75,000 in grants to organizations in South Carolina that serve African American communities with programs, services and cultural experiences.

"For nearly 50 years, we have taken time in February to celebrate the immeasurable contributions Black people have made to our nation, our state and our neighborhoods," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "This rich history continues to inspire organizations that support African American communities and build upon the legacy of those that came before. Through this funding, we are proud to help shine a light on that important work."

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

  • Florence Boys & Girls Club - $5,000
  • G-Lab: Gentlemen Learning & Building Legacies (Florence) - $5,000
  • City of Sumter academic and senior fitness programs - $10,000
  • City of Hartsville Pride Park - $5,000
  • A Father's Way (Lancaster) - $5,000
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region (Greenwood) - $10,000
  • Upstate Fatherhood Coalition (Spartanburg) - $10,000
  • Westside Center (Anderson) - $5,000
  • The Urban League of the Upstate (Greenville) - $20,000

The Urban League of The Upstate, an affiliate of the National Urban League, has played a vital role in serving the Upstate community for over 50 years. Funding from Duke Energy has helped the Urban League develop a tour focused on historic African American neighborhoods and landmarks that were integral to the civil rights movement. The tour will include a visit to the historic McClaren Medical Building in downtown Greenville, which will house a cultural visitor center. This center will serve as a hub for learning, exploring, and celebrating African American history and achievements.

"Thanks to Duke Energy and the collaboration with Black History in Greenville, Black History Month will be a time to spotlight and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments that African Americans have made in the Upstate community," said Dr. Gail Wilson Awan, president and CEO of Urban League of The Upstate. "As the Urban League continues its mission of advancing social and economic equality, the support of partners like Duke Energy is invaluable. Together, they are working towards creating a future where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed and thrive."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Ryan Mosier
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
