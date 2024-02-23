Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it is transitioning away from the current drilling contractor at the Sunnyside project and that the Company has initiated a search for a new drilling partner with the expertise necessary to effectively carry out the envisioned wedging/directional drilling program.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO states, "After much consideration, the decision was made to suspend the current drilling program at Sunnyside. Following the recent challenges that were encountered during multiple wedging attempts in SUN-03, we have begun the process of exploring alternative drilling groups to ensure that our envisioned wedging/directional drilling program can be executed moving forward. In order to maintain cost-effectiveness and timeliness, given the depth to the CRD targets, it is critically important that we find the right group to partner with at Sunnyside. Following the initial success of SUN-03, where we encountered multiple zones of CRD style mineralization, we believe that we have the appropriate vectors to drill some exceptional targets. Combined with the recently announced decision by South32 to invest over US$2 billion to build the neighboring Taylor deposit into a significant world-class zinc-lead-silver producer, we are very much looking forward to executing on our program."

Additional assays from SUN-03 remain outstanding and will be released to the market promptly once received by the Company. Further to the Company's News Release of January 9, 2024, announcing the Company had closed a a first tranche of its private placement pursuant to a Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE Financing") originally announced December 20, 2023, the Company advises that a second and final tranche of the Life Financing will not be completed and the LIFE Offering Document has now expired.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

For more information please visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

