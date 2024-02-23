The provincial government of Gauteng, South Africa, plans to set up a solar park with a capacity of at least 800 MW. Premier Panyaza Lesufi says 100 MW could be connected to the grid from April. The Gauteng provincial government in South Africa is moving ahead with a new 800 MW solar project. According to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, six independent power producers have been appointed to develop the installation. The board of Sibanye-Stillwater, a South African mining and metals processing group, has approved the land leases. State-owned utility City Power is implementing the initiative, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...