Leap Day will inspire travelers to take a leap over the pond this spring and fall.

PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline operating flights between North America and Europe, announced a Leap Day deal with $99 flights to Iceland and $129 flights to Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, and Dublin. PLAY encourages aspiring travelers to use the extra day in 2024 to plan a trip and spend more time traveling. To maximize their travel budgets, passengers should book now to score with these low Leap Day prices before March 1, 2024.

This Leap Year can be unforgettable with a trip to Europe via PLAY's convenient flights from Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. Paired with fares starting at $99, travelers can book a vacation for less in the spring or fall, key times to travel abroad. Whether making a trek to the vibrant Dublin or taking advantage of "shoulder season" in the fall, when top tourist destinations are less crowded, passengers will spend less on their airfare and have more budget to spend on amazing, memorable experiences.

PLAY continues to maximize on travelers' budgets. In addition to this Leap Day deal, passengers can visit two destinations for a very low flight fare with PLAY's stayover option. With all flights connecting through Iceland, travelers can extend their layover into a stayover to spend more time in the "Land of Fire and Ice." When booking a flight, PLAY passengers can choose to stay an extra few days (up to 10!) in the country rather than a few hours of a traditional layover. This feature enables them to experience the airline's home country, a bucket-list destination known for its nature and beauty, before continuing on to their final destination.

"An extra day is another thing that is making 2024 a top year for tourists to travel this year," said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson. "Leap Day only comes once every four years and we invite travelers to seize the opportunity to plan a Leap getaway later this year. With this deal and a long stayover option in Iceland, our passengers are getting the most out of their travel experience, whether a short hop over the pond or a longer getaway in Iceland or Europe."

PLAY's Leap Day deal includes the airline's Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare. The deal runs today through March 1, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It's valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, and Dublin between April and May, and September through December 2024. Price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at www.flyplay.com/terms-for-advertised-fares.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and "play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

